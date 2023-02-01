Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Employees WFH Due To Heavy Workload, Manager Says It’s PTO, So They Maliciously Comply
26points
Work6 hours ago

Employees WFH Due To Heavy Workload, Manager Says It’s PTO, So They Maliciously Comply

Liucija Adomaite and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Recently, an office worker turned to the Malicious Compliance subreddit to share an incident they had at work. “We have a hybrid policy, two days on site, three days WFH. We can’t pick the day we work from the office (this changes every month),” the Redditor explained.

The problem arose when one day, all three members of the author’s team decided to work from home due to a heavy workload. “Only time this has happened since the office opened a year ago,” they added.

Turns out, the manager was far from impressed with the team’s behavior so she sent a patronizing email telling them that she was counting this as not working that day. This is when the team had no choice but to maliciously comply.

A manager counts working from home as not a working day, team maliciously complies and takes their PTO, leaving all the work for her

Image credits: Vlada Karpovich (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Normal_Plantain_123

And this is what people thought about this whole situation

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda