Let's get real for a minute about what's actually happening in our workplaces, shall we? Beyond the polite water cooler chat and those chipper "Happy Monday!" emails lies a world of frustrations that nobody's posting about on LinkedIn. You know exactly what we're talking about - that coworker who microwaves fish at lunch, the boss who sends emails at 11 PM expecting immediate responses, and that one person who somehow always manages to dodge every single project. We've collected 30 workplace issues that everyone deals with but nobody wants to discuss openly. Fair warning: reading these might cause excessive nodding and muttering "Oh my god, YES!" under your breath.

#1

Woman in a yellow sweater looking at an empty wallet, symbolizing work-struggles.

Not being paid a living wage.

SnooStories8217 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #2

    Person overwhelmed by work-struggles at a dimly lit desk, head in hands, surrounded by papers and a lamp.

    Being there for 8.5hrs when it could be half remote or a half day.

    ilovepanacotta , cottonbro studio Report

    #3

    Person in a blue shirt facing a laptop, surrounded by colleagues at desks, highlighting work-struggles in a modern office.

    being forced to come in the office more instead of work from home but the availability of meeting rooms is non-existent so it’s not even possible to meet in person anyway

    Creative_Variation82 , fauxels Report

    #4

    Three men in gray suits, with two shouting, illustrating work-struggles and office tension.

    I had two guys who worked down the hall from me. Their desks were about 50 feet apart and they would spend the entire day yelling at each other from their desks.

    bigedthebad , cottonbro studio Report

    #5

    Person eating a salad at a desk, dealing with work-struggles, next to a laptop and a glass of water.

    Coworker clipped her toenails at her desk. Ate all day making horrible eating sounds. Her grown kids called nonstop. I resigned after 6 mo.

    helgathehorr , Photo By: Kaboompics.com Report

    #6

    Business person pointing, symbolizing work-struggles in a formal setting, wearing a suit and tie with blurred background.

    My boss’s changing standards, poor memory, and micromanagement.

    MacduffFifesNo1Thane , Lukas Report

    #7

    Person sweating and touching forehead, reflecting work-struggles in a close-up shot against a light blue background.

    There's no air conditioning on the production floor. It's not a big deal now, but imagine the middle of July and it's 100F outside.

    Educational_Resist42 Report

    #8

    Person in a white hoodie multitasking on a laptop and phone in a restroom, illustrating work-struggles.

    Micromanagement. Getting in trouble for taking two minutes to pee.

    italyqt , RDNE Stock project Report

    #9

    Two colleagues experiencing work-struggles with paperwork at a cluttered office desk.

    Meetings that served no real purpose.

    PatientAd4823 , RDNE Stock project Report

    #10

    Security camera mounted on a beige wall, symbolizing work-struggles related to surveillance in the workplace.

    Honestly mostly one of my bosses watched us on camera. Would send us footage of us if we ever took a 5minute rest, if we checked our phones etc. I felt like I was constantly being spied on.

    MrMonkey2 , Atypeek Dgn Report

    #11

    Two colleagues discussing work-struggles over a table with laptops and notebooks.

    People who don't do work or even can't do the work getting promoted because they can talk a good game

    StrangerDangerF37 , MART PRODUCTION Report

    #12

    Two colleagues in a meeting, one comforting the other, highlighting work-struggles.

    One of our coworkers is really confused like all the time and then starts to cry when you tell him that he doesn't make sense. Every in person talk or phone call is the biggest test of my patience ever

    Medical-Sail7861 , Yan Krukau Report

    #13

    Colleagues in a meeting looking at documents, illustrating work-struggles in an office environment.

    I have a coworker who loves trying to take over my projects. When she doesn’t understand why I made a certain decision she’ll schedule meetings (without me) to make her own decisions about my project. The disrespect is infuriating.

    Lumpy_Big_1087 , Yan Krukau Report

    #14

    Hands cutting toenails on a textured surface, reflecting work-struggles in self-care routines.

    clip finger/toe nails in the open cubicle area in our office.

    prive8 , Bulat Khamitov Report

    #15

    Pouring ice cubes into a glass using a metal scoop, illustrating a common work-struggles scenario with simple tasks.

    Slurping and then chewing and crunching on ice after their drink is gone.

    turbowhitey , cottonbro studio Report

    #16

    Man experiencing work struggles at desk, two colleagues looking on concerned.

    So many, but I'd have to say bad co-workers. They can really drag you down with inconsistent answers and bad habits, or leaving unannounced in the middle of the day.

    reddit.com , Yan Krukau Report

    #17

    Person experiencing work-struggles with a laptop, holding head in frustration.

    I don’t have work assigned to me most of the time, I have to make my own work, and I always worry I’m not doing enough

    Educational_Resist42 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #18

    Hourglass on desk with man working on laptop, illustrating work-struggles and time management.

    Knowledge-transfer is almost non-existent because those with the knowledge aren’t given time to share it.

    Radatat105 , Thirdman Report

    #19

    Person experiencing work-struggles, speaking on the phone, seated at a desk with call center scripts nearby.

    It's very hard to get fired where I work which means there are a lot of entitled lazy staffers. Raises are insulting most years, they don't cover COL increases. Pay doesn't meet area averages.

    Better_Ad_8307 , Ron Lach Report

    #20

    Man in an office, appearing thoughtful, seated at a desk, possibly facing work-struggles with a laptop and folders around.

    Working with a guy who is barely ever wrong, constantly mixing up what he says so it looks like you're wrong, finds things to get mad at you for and overall lacks a lot of the common etiquette practiced in the workplace

    AMORIE SAM , Cyanide_Revolver Report

    #21

    Elderly man in a suit enjoying music with headphones, illustrating a lighthearted moment amid work-struggles.

    My coworker listened to the same Spotify playlist of Pink songs all day every day for the last 6 months. She’s recently switched and now we are on week 3 of lady Gaga. I, a normal person, listen to my s**t with headphones on, hers is out loud.

    turboleeznay , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #22

    Hand using a mouse next to a keyboard and monitor, depicting work-struggles in an office setting.

    Slamming keyboards is the worst. I have a coworker who slams her mouse every time her software crashes. I want to submit an IT ticket for her just so I never have to hear this again.

    breakfastburritotime , Vojtech Okenka Report

    #23

    Person smiling, lounging at desk with laptop, illustrating work-struggles in a relaxed office environment.

    Sit openly on Facebook, gossip with nearby coworker for 30+ minutes, then tell their direct supervisor that they don’t have enough time to perform the tasks required of their position.

    reddit.com , Mikhail Nilov Report

    #24

    Two colleagues discussing work-struggles at a desk, one holding a laptop.

    Had a co-worker who NEVER stopped talking. If he rambled on about something and you didn't answer? He just started a new conversation and kept on going.

    mgoodwin532 , Alexander Suhorucov Report

    #25

    Person facing work-struggles, talking on phone and using a laptop in an office with a brick wall background.

    One particular person who was both a gossip and extremely loud talker who conducted all calls in speaker also at top volume.

    namerankssn , Marcus Aurelius Report

    #26

    Two women using hand puppets, depicting work-struggles in a creative setting.

    I had a boss that was truly bizarre. Into puppets and god knows what else. Truly weird. Had sociopathic tendencies.

    Ok_Addendum_2775 , Vlada Karpovich Report

    #27

    A woman experiencing work struggles, looking frustrated while working on a laptop at a desk.

    I have one coworker who has just the worst work ethic. She only wants to do the easier work and claims she hasn’t been trained on anything else. I know she has the training because I am the one who trained her!

    InsertUsernamess , Anna Tarazevich Report

    #28

    Man facing work-struggles, sitting in a booth, hand on head, looking at a sticker-covered laptop.

    Constant calls. It's done a great job in helping me develop anxiety issues. If it's too busy and I start to get overwhelmed, I take Valium. I shouldn't have to take Valium to do my job.

    digitaldebaser , Tim Gouw Report

    #29

    A diverse group of coworkers high-fiving, symbolizing overcoming work-struggles in a collaborative office environment.

    People not being held accountable and favoritism

    Rude_aBapening , fauxels Report

    #30

    Woman experiencing work-struggles, sitting at a desk, holding glasses and rubbing her eyes in frustration.

    coworkers who don't want to work. i can't stand working around slackers. if i'm at work i like to stay busy no matter how small or simple the task may be.

    stayingoptimisticyes , Photo By: Kaboompics.com Report

