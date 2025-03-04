These 30 Work Problems Have Us All Suffering In Silence
Let's get real for a minute about what's actually happening in our workplaces, shall we? Beyond the polite water cooler chat and those chipper "Happy Monday!" emails lies a world of frustrations that nobody's posting about on LinkedIn. You know exactly what we're talking about - that coworker who microwaves fish at lunch, the boss who sends emails at 11 PM expecting immediate responses, and that one person who somehow always manages to dodge every single project. We've collected 30 workplace issues that everyone deals with but nobody wants to discuss openly. Fair warning: reading these might cause excessive nodding and muttering "Oh my god, YES!" under your breath.
Not being paid a living wage.
Being there for 8.5hrs when it could be half remote or a half day.
being forced to come in the office more instead of work from home but the availability of meeting rooms is non-existent so it’s not even possible to meet in person anyway
I had two guys who worked down the hall from me. Their desks were about 50 feet apart and they would spend the entire day yelling at each other from their desks.
Coworker clipped her toenails at her desk. Ate all day making horrible eating sounds. Her grown kids called nonstop. I resigned after 6 mo.
My boss’s changing standards, poor memory, and micromanagement.
There's no air conditioning on the production floor. It's not a big deal now, but imagine the middle of July and it's 100F outside.
Micromanagement. Getting in trouble for taking two minutes to pee.
Meetings that served no real purpose.
Honestly mostly one of my bosses watched us on camera. Would send us footage of us if we ever took a 5minute rest, if we checked our phones etc. I felt like I was constantly being spied on.
People who don't do work or even can't do the work getting promoted because they can talk a good game
One of our coworkers is really confused like all the time and then starts to cry when you tell him that he doesn't make sense. Every in person talk or phone call is the biggest test of my patience ever
I have a coworker who loves trying to take over my projects. When she doesn’t understand why I made a certain decision she’ll schedule meetings (without me) to make her own decisions about my project. The disrespect is infuriating.
clip finger/toe nails in the open cubicle area in our office.
Slurping and then chewing and crunching on ice after their drink is gone.
So many, but I'd have to say bad co-workers. They can really drag you down with inconsistent answers and bad habits, or leaving unannounced in the middle of the day.
I don’t have work assigned to me most of the time, I have to make my own work, and I always worry I’m not doing enough
Knowledge-transfer is almost non-existent because those with the knowledge aren’t given time to share it.
It's very hard to get fired where I work which means there are a lot of entitled lazy staffers. Raises are insulting most years, they don't cover COL increases. Pay doesn't meet area averages.
Working with a guy who is barely ever wrong, constantly mixing up what he says so it looks like you're wrong, finds things to get mad at you for and overall lacks a lot of the common etiquette practiced in the workplace
My coworker listened to the same Spotify playlist of Pink songs all day every day for the last 6 months. She’s recently switched and now we are on week 3 of lady Gaga. I, a normal person, listen to my s**t with headphones on, hers is out loud.
Slamming keyboards is the worst. I have a coworker who slams her mouse every time her software crashes. I want to submit an IT ticket for her just so I never have to hear this again.
Sit openly on Facebook, gossip with nearby coworker for 30+ minutes, then tell their direct supervisor that they don’t have enough time to perform the tasks required of their position.
Had a co-worker who NEVER stopped talking. If he rambled on about something and you didn't answer? He just started a new conversation and kept on going.
One particular person who was both a gossip and extremely loud talker who conducted all calls in speaker also at top volume.
I had a boss that was truly bizarre. Into puppets and god knows what else. Truly weird. Had sociopathic tendencies.
I have one coworker who has just the worst work ethic. She only wants to do the easier work and claims she hasn’t been trained on anything else. I know she has the training because I am the one who trained her!
Constant calls. It's done a great job in helping me develop anxiety issues. If it's too busy and I start to get overwhelmed, I take Valium. I shouldn't have to take Valium to do my job.
People not being held accountable and favoritism
coworkers who don't want to work. i can't stand working around slackers. if i'm at work i like to stay busy no matter how small or simple the task may be.