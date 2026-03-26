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At first glance, Arina Borevich’s tiny felted sculptures look like fantasy creatures dreamed up for a storybook. But they’re actually based on real animals: nudibranchs, a group of sea slugs known for their extraordinary colors, ruffled forms, and almost unreal-looking patterns. Based in Tbilisi, Georgia, Borevich creates these handmade wool figurines through her project, ‘Wool Creature Lab,’ turning some of the ocean’s strangest and most mesmerizing creatures into soft, palm-sized works of art. Each one is inspired by an actual species, and with roughly 3,000 described nudibranchs in the world, the artist has set herself an ambitious goal: to felt every single one of them.

What makes Borevich’s work especially charming is the contrast between subject and technique. Needle felting is a slow, hands-on process in which loose wool is repeatedly shaped and compacted using a barbed needle, allowing artists to build texture, volume, and intricate detail by hand. In Borevich’s case, that careful process is what helps capture the delicate frills, vivid markings, and playful silhouettes that make nudibranchs so fascinating in the first place. Her sculptures sit somewhere between scientific appreciation and pure whimsy, introducing viewers to marine life they may never have heard of while also celebrating the tactile beauty of handmade craft.

Let us know which of these colorful sea creatures is your favorite, and, of course, check out Arina’s work on her Instagram page and website.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | woolcreaturelab.com