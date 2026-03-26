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At first glance, Arina Borevich’s tiny felted sculptures look like fantasy creatures dreamed up for a storybook. But they’re actually based on real animals: nudibranchs, a group of sea slugs known for their extraordinary colors, ruffled forms, and almost unreal-looking patterns. Based in Tbilisi, Georgia, Borevich creates these handmade wool figurines through her project, ‘Wool Creature Lab,’ turning some of the ocean’s strangest and most mesmerizing creatures into soft, palm-sized works of art. Each one is inspired by an actual species, and with roughly 3,000 described nudibranchs in the world, the artist has set herself an ambitious goal: to felt every single one of them.

What makes Borevich’s work especially charming is the contrast between subject and technique. Needle felting is a slow, hands-on process in which loose wool is repeatedly shaped and compacted using a barbed needle, allowing artists to build texture, volume, and intricate detail by hand. In Borevich’s case, that careful process is what helps capture the delicate frills, vivid markings, and playful silhouettes that make nudibranchs so fascinating in the first place. Her sculptures sit somewhere between scientific appreciation and pure whimsy, introducing viewers to marine life they may never have heard of while also celebrating the tactile beauty of handmade craft.

Let us know which of these colorful sea creatures is your favorite, and, of course, check out Arina’s work on her Instagram page and website.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | woolcreaturelab.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Glaucus Atlanticus”

“Glaucus Atlanticus”

Wool Creature Lab Report

9points
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    #2

    “Cyerce Antillensis”

    “Cyerce Antillensis”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    8points
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    #3

    “Goniobranchus Fidelis”

    “Goniobranchus Fidelis”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    7points
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    #4

    “Phestilla Melanobrachia”

    “Phestilla Melanobrachia”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    7points
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    #5

    “Okenia Rosacea”

    “Okenia Rosacea”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    7points
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    #6

    “Thecacera Pacifica”

    “Thecacera Pacifica”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    7points
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    #7

    “Hypselodoris Kaname”

    “Hypselodoris Kaname”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    7points
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    #8

    “Flabellina Iodinea”

    “Flabellina Iodinea”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    6points
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    #9

    “Felimare Kempfi”

    “Felimare Kempfi”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    6points
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    #10

    “Felimida Luteorosea”

    “Felimida Luteorosea”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    6points
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    #11

    “Costasiella Kuroshimae”

    “Costasiella Kuroshimae”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    6points
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    #12

    “Hermissenda Crassicornis”

    “Hermissenda Crassicornis”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    6points
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    #13

    “Siphopteron Michaeli”

    “Siphopteron Michaeli”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    6points
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    #14

    “Cerberilla Potiguara”

    “Cerberilla Potiguara”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    6points
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    #15

    “Coryphellina Rubrolineata”

    “Coryphellina Rubrolineata”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    6points
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    #16

    “Elypsia Crispata (Blue)”

    “Elypsia Crispata (Blue)”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    6points
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    #17

    “Nembrotha Yonowae”

    “Nembrotha Yonowae”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    6points
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    #18

    “Plakobranchus Noctisstellatus”

    “Plakobranchus Noctisstellatus”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    5points
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    #19

    “Elysia Chlorotica”

    “Elysia Chlorotica”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    “Doto Greenamyeri”

    “Doto Greenamyeri”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    5points
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    #21

    “Halgerda Batangas”

    “Halgerda Batangas”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    5points
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    #22

    “Jorunna Funebris”

    “Jorunna Funebris”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    5points
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    #23

    “Hypselodoris Tryoni”

    “Hypselodoris Tryoni”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    4points
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    #24

    “Chelidonura Hirundinina”

    “Chelidonura Hirundinina”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    4points
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    #25

    “Tenellia Sobigae”

    “Tenellia Sobigae”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    4points
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    #26

    “Phyllidia Varicosa”

    “Phyllidia Varicosa”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    4points
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    #27

    “Hallaxa Hileenae”

    “Hallaxa Hileenae”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    4points
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    #28

    “Hypselodoris Imperialis”

    “Hypselodoris Imperialis”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    4points
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    #29

    “Felimare Picta”

    “Felimare Picta”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    4points
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    #30

    “Acanthodoris Lutea”

    “Acanthodoris Lutea”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    4points
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    #31

    “Chromodoris Lochi”

    “Chromodoris Lochi”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    4points
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    #32

    “Cadlinella Ornatissima”

    “Cadlinella Ornatissima”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    4points
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    #33

    “Elysia Clarki”

    “Elysia Clarki”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    3points
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    #34

    “Nembrotha Cristata”

    “Nembrotha Cristata”

    Wool Creature Lab Report

    3points
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