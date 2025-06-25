A netizen asked women to share the most disrespectful things they’ve ever experienced from their partner’s family and people did not hold back. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the wildest ones and be sure to add your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.

Meeting your partner’s family is a pretty important part of any long term relationship, but some people have had the misfortune of growing up among some downright unpleasant people. Don’t believe me? Well, then prepare to see the worst some families have to offer.

#1 I spilled some water one time and they made me a sippy cup with my name on it

#2 his mum said we cant get married because she doesnt want grandchildren with down’s syndrome bc my sister has it

#3 I wore red lipstick for a dinner and they told me I wore it because I wanted the attention from everyone, wore a bikini to tan in and was asked to change so the dad and brother weren’t “tempted”

#4 i had an ED (well known by my exs family) and for christmas one year they gave me a full set of the santa clarita diet cookbooks

#5 Overheard monster in law saying to my then 4 month old baby that baby would have been better off if I died during childbirth

#6 a piece of grilled chicken fell on the floor and his step dad said “its okay emma can eat it because shes mexican”. no one defended me.

#7 His mom reached out to me after finding out that her son bought me lululemon (~$200) and asked me to pay him back

#8 his mama was letting him text his ex off HER phone so he wouldn’t get caught on his

#9 My exes mum offered me a cookie and I politely took one and started eating it. He walked in and screamed at her. It was a dog biscuit.

#10 Our wedding day was “one of the saddest days ever” according to my MIL

#11 Gave his mum a bracelet and his brother said “ she probably spent 3$ on that”. I brought chocolate, his brother said “ that’s not even a real chocolate “

#12 His mom blocked me on facebook because I shared a post about my university requiring vaccines…she’s a nurse

#13 wanted us to drive an hour to their house (in the middle of nowhere) right after i just had our first child (refused to come to us) during a massive storm, when we said we didn’t feel safe driving to theirs in the storm with our new baby his mum said “i think the storm arrived 4 years ago” meaning me

#14 “When you die, we’re taking the baby” (as I was pregnant)

#15 im allergic to cinnamon. his whole family knows. every time he says we are all invited over his mom always has 5 different desserts all with cinnamon. we've been together 6 years.

#16 I have so many examples. First ever being when we were dating, they told him I was with him just for his money (military) - I got him out of debt & he was living in MY house for free🙃 like what

#17 I took my MIL with us to find out the gender of our baby, and I told her before the appointment “DO NOT TELL ANYBODY” anyway after the appointment as we were getting in the car she said “my family says congrats on the boy!” So yeah I didn’t get to have a gender reveal party

#18 His dad was my teacher in 4 different French classes prior to us dating, went to their house where he openly spoke out loud in French saying I look like their dog

#19 i had JUST met his uncle for the very first time. we had a sweet bonding moment that i enjoyed until he says “i don’t know why your mother-in-law says you’re manipulative and abusive! you’re so sweet

#20 When my ex was having an affair, his parents would take the stuff I had at the house, put it in a box & hide it in their bedroom until the girl left the house…then they’d put all my stuff back where it was for when I came over

#21 Got told I “ruined the whole family” because I didn’t want to be around smoke while I was pregnant 🙃

#22 his sister commented on his exs tiktok “i miss u we all do” (meaning the family misses her)

#23 We have a 4 month old baby together and his family doesn’t want me around and has been expecting me to leave my baby with them without me being there 😃

#24 His mom told me it was “my fault our baby had jaundice because I’m white and only white people get jaundice.” He was born early…

#25 i’m in college and his dad came to visit one weekend. we were out at the bars and he said to me “if you have a janet jackson moment i won’t look” implying if my bewb fell out HE WOULDNT LOOK. what.

#26 It was his first bday as a husband/dad. I made him his favorite dinner and dessert invited his parents over. They said why don’t you stay home with the baby and we take him to dinner.

#27 When I brought my GF home to meet my parents. I was in the kitchen making lunch while parents talked to her and they made her sit on the floor to talk and talking down at her. I walked in and saw it so we left. Didn’t go back home for 2 years.

#28 They told him to get a DNA test because I was pregnant…after they found out HE had been CHEATING on me.

#29 My husband was diagnosed with depression and my in-laws told me I was the reason 😀

#30 His mother told me I would never be good enough for her son, then proceeded to set him up with a lesbian

#31 My MIL told me the family connected better when I wasn’t around and asked me to not attend Christmas dinner as a result… the Christmas dinner that I was cooking & hosting in my home 💀

#32 All his family was gathered together for Thanksgiving and I went to grab a second plate of food and his dad yelled infront of everyone “Lorena you don’t need another plate” and my ex didn’t defend me

#33 His dad thought our son wasn’t his & wanted a DNA Test. He doesn’t know that I know he said that and now he plays grandpa like he never said that.

#34 Did a dna test on my daughter behind my back

#35 My husband told me to accept my dream job knowing we would have to move 1 1/2 hours away from his family (which he is very supportive of me and my choices🥰) and as we were packing up our things and loading up the vehicle, his dad comes over red faced and angry and told me I was the devil for taking his son away from him…he was 22 at the time. Hubby defended me and our decision to move and has been peaceful (in our lives) since we’ve moved 🥰

#36 I had a miscarriage. I drove myself to the hospital bleeding profusely. My partner's mother told me - don't tell him you had a miscarriage, so he doesn't get stressed.

#37 My ex bf’s parents didn’t like the fact that i wasn’t white (I’m asian). His mom literally told him , “she’s super sweet and seems amazing, but too bad she’s not caucasian” and i said “and too bad Susan doesn’t know how to season her food, but here we are!”

#38 After he cheated his family said “if you really love him you’ll accept his apology and move forward from this. You have to be supportive”.

#39 His parents didn’t speak English and I was actively trying to learn Spanish and his dad would talk really fast to me then go “HUH HUH HUH” and start laughing at me/mocking me bc I didn’t understand.

#40 His mom said “I would of gotten you an Easter basket but you’re not family yet” I didn’t even want the Easter basket but prior to that on Christmas she said welcome to the family

#41 He cheated on me with his coworker and his mom said "its normal it happens you need to move on"

#42 His mom wouldn’t let him come pick me up from being broken down on the side of the interstate in Atlanta (20 min drive for him) and I had to get my grandma to come (2 1/2 hour drive)

#43 we have this thing called “çeyiz” where the bride gets stuff ready for marriage like the nightgown she’ll wear on the wedding night usually the MIL buys it so when my mom picked a really pretty one my aunt told my grandma “if you buy that don’t ever call me your daughter again” because the nightgown was too good

