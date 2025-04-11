Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Heartless”: Babysitting Miscommunication Between In-Laws Leads To Police Threats
Family, Relationships

“Heartless”: Babysitting Miscommunication Between In-Laws Leads To Police Threats

26

3

While in-law relationships are familial, there are certain boundaries you can’t cross. Acting entitled is never acceptable, and could cause tension and potentially irreparable damage. 

Take this story between a woman, her sister-in-law, and a miscommunication about babysitting duties. Their situation got so heated that the police were almost called. The mother-in-law also involved herself, stoking the flames and creating more division within the family. 

After some name-calling, threats, and slight property damage, the author took to the Two Hot Takes subreddit for answers. 

    Acting entitled toward an in-law can immediately trigger family drama

    Image credits: Blake Cheek / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    For this woman and her sister-in-law, the feud began because of a misunderstanding about babysitting duties

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

    The SIL continued to overstep boundaries, worsening the situation

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Backed into a corner, the woman threatened to call the police

    Image credits: Valuable_Reading4149

    Abandoning a child constitutes neglect, which may warrant a report to the authorities

    The author’s threats to call the police were likely because the abandonment of a child is considered an act of neglect. According to the Child Welfare Information Gateway, this is “the failure of a parent or other person with responsibility” to provide a child’s basic needs, including supervision. 

    Neglect also covers allowing the child to remain at home unattended “for a reasonable amount of time.”

    Bay Area law firm Johnson & Johnson Law Offices adds that parents or legal guardians may be accused of neglect if they “fail to provide the minimum standard of care.” Any suspicions may warrant a report to child services. 

    These definitions may apply since the author admitted to being “in no position” to watch over her nephew. 

    However, the bigger issue seems to be the sister-in-law’s entitled behavior. She seemed to have thought it was acceptable to drop by unannounced and make demands. 

    Experts like licensed psychologist Dr. Samantha Rodman Whiten (a.k.a. Dr. PsychMom) always advise setting boundaries. These can be physical, emotional, or both. 

    In an article for her website, Dr. Whiten stressed the importance of consistency and consequences. 

    “If you want to remain in the relationship, you are conceding your [in-law’s] inability to deal with an authentic interpersonal exchange while also protecting yourself from attack and subtly conveying your boundaries,” she noted. 

    The author did set boundaries by stating she would never babysit her nephew again. While it may be harsh, it sends a strong message that she isn’t tolerating such behavior from her sister-in-law.

    Most readers sided with the author, who provided more information in the comments

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    So the OP could have easily not been there (she was meant to be at work; didn’t tell SIL she wasn’t at work) so then what would SIL have done? Just dumped the kid on OP’s doorstep? SIL’s entitlement is real with this one. Just because someone says yes to looking after your kid, doesn’t mean it’s free game to dump the kid off without asking first.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sabrinapandoo avatar
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Well, she's off the Christmas card list. What a raging cow.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    paddymccarthy avatar
    Paddy McCarthy
    Paddy McCarthy
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    That kid likes her. The mother and MIL need firm boundaries. She and her husband need to set firm boundaries on when she can make it known that she would enjoy interactions with the kid if it is MUTUALLY affirmed - together with what is reasonable in breaking the arrangement due to levels of unseen problems (broke a leg, infectios disease, etc).

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
