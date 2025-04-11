“Heartless”: Babysitting Miscommunication Between In-Laws Leads To Police Threats

ADVERTISEMENT

While in-law relationships are familial, there are certain boundaries you can’t cross. Acting entitled is never acceptable, and could cause tension and potentially irreparable damage.

Take this story between a woman, her sister-in-law, and a miscommunication about babysitting duties. Their situation got so heated that the police were almost called. The mother-in-law also involved herself, stoking the flames and creating more division within the family.

After some name-calling, threats, and slight property damage, the author took to the Two Hot Takes subreddit for answers.

RELATED:

Acting entitled toward an in-law can immediately trigger family drama

Share icon

Image credits: Blake Cheek / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

For this woman and her sister-in-law, the feud began because of a misunderstanding about babysitting duties

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

The SIL continued to overstep boundaries, worsening the situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Backed into a corner, the woman threatened to call the police

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Valuable_Reading4149

ADVERTISEMENT

Abandoning a child constitutes neglect, which may warrant a report to the authorities

The author’s threats to call the police were likely because the abandonment of a child is considered an act of neglect. According to the Child Welfare Information Gateway, this is “the failure of a parent or other person with responsibility” to provide a child’s basic needs, including supervision.

Neglect also covers allowing the child to remain at home unattended “for a reasonable amount of time.”

Bay Area law firm Johnson & Johnson Law Offices adds that parents or legal guardians may be accused of neglect if they “fail to provide the minimum standard of care.” Any suspicions may warrant a report to child services.

These definitions may apply since the author admitted to being “in no position” to watch over her nephew.

However, the bigger issue seems to be the sister-in-law’s entitled behavior. She seemed to have thought it was acceptable to drop by unannounced and make demands.

Experts like licensed psychologist Dr. Samantha Rodman Whiten (a.k.a. Dr. PsychMom) always advise setting boundaries. These can be physical, emotional, or both.

In an article for her website, Dr. Whiten stressed the importance of consistency and consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you want to remain in the relationship, you are conceding your [in-law’s] inability to deal with an authentic interpersonal exchange while also protecting yourself from attack and subtly conveying your boundaries,” she noted.

The author did set boundaries by stating she would never babysit her nephew again. While it may be harsh, it sends a strong message that she isn’t tolerating such behavior from her sister-in-law.

Most readers sided with the author, who provided more information in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT