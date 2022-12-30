Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Am I Gross, Yes Or No?”: Woman’s Controversial Showering Habits Spark Heated Debate On TikTok
People, Social Issues5 hours ago

“Am I Gross, Yes Or No?”: Woman’s Controversial Showering Habits Spark Heated Debate On TikTok

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Allison McCarthy, who creates online content on lifestyle and personal finance, recently posted a video on TikTok explaining why she believes that showering twice a week is perfectly normal, and it made people on the platform rethink their hygiene habits.

The 27-year-old from Boston said that she has “found out that I am in fact a gross human being and this is because, most girls, when they say that they wash their hair twice a week, they literally mean wash their hair, and they shower every day.”

More info: TikTok | Instagram

Content creator Allison McCarthy has stunned social media by revealing that she only showers when she wants to wash her hair

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Which is usually twice a week

Image credits: abmccarthy5757

McCarthy explained her reasoning in one of her TikToks

Image credits: abmccarthy5757

And it quickly went viral

The TikTok ignited a heated discussion on personal hygiene

Image credits: abmccarthy5757

Soon, McCarthy made a follow-up video, addressing a particular comment

She highlighted that there must be a stigma surrounding this topic

Image credits: abmccarthy5757

While many people were shocked by her confession

Some said they’re totally behind her

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cat.

Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Showering every day is a relatively new thing many places. As long as a person regularly washes and stays clean, showering every day is not necessary.

Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I brroke two of my toes awhile back and wrapping them was difficult for me, plus, I had leg pain that led to the broken toes in the first place. It suddenly became too difficult to shower! I have very short hair, so I resorted to washing my hair over the tub every few days and showering far less (but washing every day). Guess what - no one could tell. I missed my "daily communion" with water (soothing for me to be in, under or around it), but I was clean and not smelly. I'm even a morbidly obese person and managed it *shrugs*

Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is interesting to learn about how people live their lives, lol though, that could be the anthropologist in me. I try to take a shower and wash my hair twice weekly. I have super long hair and doing it more than that is just too time consuming (washing AND drying). Obviously, this number changes if I'm super sweaty (working out, summer) or going on a date.

