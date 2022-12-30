“Am I Gross, Yes Or No?”: Woman’s Controversial Showering Habits Spark Heated Debate On TikTok

Allison McCarthy, who creates online content on lifestyle and personal finance, recently posted a video on TikTok explaining why she believes that showering twice a week is perfectly normal, and it made people on the platform rethink their hygiene habits.

The 27-year-old from Boston said that she has “found out that I am in fact a gross human being and this is because, most girls, when they say that they wash their hair twice a week, they literally mean wash their hair, and they shower every day.”

Content creator Allison McCarthy has stunned social media by revealing that she only showers when she wants to wash her hair

Which is usually twice a week

McCarthy explained her reasoning in one of her TikToks

And it quickly went viral

The TikTok ignited a heated discussion on personal hygiene

Soon, McCarthy made a follow-up video, addressing a particular comment

She highlighted that there must be a stigma surrounding this topic

While many people were shocked by her confession

Some said they’re totally behind her