“Am I Gross, Yes Or No?”: Woman’s Controversial Showering Habits Spark Heated Debate On TikTok
Allison McCarthy, who creates online content on lifestyle and personal finance, recently posted a video on TikTok explaining why she believes that showering twice a week is perfectly normal, and it made people on the platform rethink their hygiene habits.
The 27-year-old from Boston said that she has “found out that I am in fact a gross human being and this is because, most girls, when they say that they wash their hair twice a week, they literally mean wash their hair, and they shower every day.”
Content creator Allison McCarthy has stunned social media by revealing that she only showers when she wants to wash her hair
Which is usually twice a week
McCarthy explained her reasoning in one of her TikToks
And it quickly went viral
@abmccarthy5757 Am I gross yes or no #washingmyhair #hairwashday #showerthoughts #fyp #viral ♬ original sound – Allison
The TikTok ignited a heated discussion on personal hygiene
Soon, McCarthy made a follow-up video, addressing a particular comment
@abmccarthy5757 Replying to @sstaceyy2 so sorry #fyp #viral #showerthoughts #doingmybest #hairwashday #showerday ♬ original sound – Allison
She highlighted that there must be a stigma surrounding this topic
Showering every day is a relatively new thing many places. As long as a person regularly washes and stays clean, showering every day is not necessary.
I brroke two of my toes awhile back and wrapping them was difficult for me, plus, I had leg pain that led to the broken toes in the first place. It suddenly became too difficult to shower! I have very short hair, so I resorted to washing my hair over the tub every few days and showering far less (but washing every day). Guess what - no one could tell. I missed my "daily communion" with water (soothing for me to be in, under or around it), but I was clean and not smelly. I'm even a morbidly obese person and managed it *shrugs*
It is interesting to learn about how people live their lives, lol though, that could be the anthropologist in me. I try to take a shower and wash my hair twice weekly. I have super long hair and doing it more than that is just too time consuming (washing AND drying). Obviously, this number changes if I'm super sweaty (working out, summer) or going on a date.
