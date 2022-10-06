“Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Share My Sanitary Pads With My Stepdaughter?”

Preparing a child for their first period (and 40 or so more years of the monthly experience) is an important task. One that requires honesty, empathy, and support. But this woman may have forgotten all three.

Recently, an anonymous Reddit user submitted a story to the ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ community, asking if her response to her stepdaughter’s first period (or rather, the way the teen handled it) was appropriate.

Apparently, the 16-year-old was too embarrassed to tell her what she was going through, so she simply took the woman’s sanitary products without asking.

So the woman scolded her and took everything back.

This woman realized that her stepdaughter took her sanitary pads without asking

Image credits: Sora Shimazaki (not the actual photo)

So she stormed into the teen’s room and confronted her about it

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwaway0001Xoxo

People unanimously said the woman needs to seriously rethink her reaction