Woman Wins The Lottery, Wonders If She’s A Jerk For Refusing To Buy Her Boyfriend A New Car

Money, or more specifically mind-bogglingly large sums of money, can have a weird effect on your friends and partner. If you ever win the lottery, you’ll probably realize incredibly quickly who you can trust, who’s greedier than you expected, and how you’re suddenly the star of the show. Or, rather, your freshly-fattened wallet is.

One redditor shared just how much drama came into her life after she won one of the top lottery prizes. She was hoping to invest the money, as well as to use it to set her family members up with proper places to live. Her boyfriend of 7 months, however, had other plans. You see, he wanted a new car. A Tesla, in fact. And he began pressuring his girlfriend and spilling the beans about her winnings to everyone in their social circle.

The situation escalated to the point that the woman began doubting that she was right to refuse her boyfriend’s request. So she turned to the AITA online community to hear their advice on the situation. Check out the full story below, and let us know what you would’ve done in the OP’s shoes, dear Pandas.

Winning the lottery is as much a blessing as it is a curse. Your loved ones might start treating you differently

A woman turned to the internet for a verdict, wondering if she was wrong to rebuff her boyfriend of 7 months’ aggressive demands for a new car

Subtlety and patience, unfortunately, aren’t as stylish as gossip and impulse. If you want to keep a secret, like something related to your wealth, keep in mind that you increase the risk of it getting out into the public with every single person you tell.

The spicier the secret, the harder it is to keep. But it’s also the perfect test to see if your loved ones will choose loyalty to you over their own egos… though this _can_ put a wrench in your plans to practice stealth wealth.

Stealth wealth is a fantastic concept that’s going to prove incredibly useful when you end up being rich beyond your wildest dreams (hey, we believe in you, Pandas; you’ve got this). It’s all about being smart and subtle with your wealth. Instead of loudly proclaiming to the world that Scrooge McDuck has competition, you avoid buying the loudest, blingiest, and brightest toys.

You opt for a quieter lifestyle. For instance, you might choose to live in a smaller house than a McMansion. You opt for a reliable vehicle that’ll last you decades, instead of splurging on a sportscar. You don’t buy private jets, helicopters, or yachts. You choose to wear quality but simple-looking clothes instead of loud designer pieces that practically scream ‘Look At Me, I’m Richer Than You’ll Ever Be!’

In short, stealth wealth means building generational wealth, instead of showing off. You still live a very nice life—you take care of your health, your kids get the very best education and opportunities, you give back to your community—but you don’t flex your financial muscles in public. You don’t need the validation. And you’d rather avoid the begging for cash that comes with being in the middle of a golden spotlight.

One of the most painful lessons that you’re likely to learn once you gain wealth, power, and influence, is that pretty much everyone wants a piece of the pie. They might want your money, attention, or social connections. And it becomes difficult to figure out if someone’s your friend because of who you are or because of what you have.

Generally speaking, the key to knowing if someone’s in it for the money is to see how much they reciprocate, whether emotionally or financially. If it’s a one-way street where you’re expected to foot the bill every single time, odds are that you’re being used. The friendship or relationship isn’t real and it might be time to move on.

When it comes to spilling secrets, however, things get murkier. It’s a total breach of trust. Especially if someone’s gossiping about you far and wide in order to pressure you into, say, buying them a sports car.

As we’ve covered on Bored Panda previously, rebuilding trust in a romantic relationship is truly a challenge. The bigger the offense, the more time and effort it’ll take to rebuild the sense of trust you had before. Though everyone has slightly different boundaries as to what constitutes a breach of trust that is unforgivable.

What would you do if you won the lottery, dear Pandas? How would you ensure the financial stability of your loved ones? Would you keep your new treasure hoard a secret or boast to everyone you know about your luck? What would you do if someone went around sharing the news about your sudden rush of good luck? Share your thoughts in the comments.

