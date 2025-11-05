Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Confused Why His Wife Refuses To Provide Childcare For His Ex-Wife’s 9 Kids
Young woman in a blue shirt looking confused while talking on the phone about childcare for nine kids.
Family, Relationships

Man Confused Why His Wife Refuses To Provide Childcare For His Ex-Wife's 9 Kids

Interview With Expert
Having your partner’s ex around seems generally not an ideal arrangement, but it’s sometimes necessary when there are shared kids. But some folks, as it turns out, don’t have the slightest idea where normal, acceptable boundaries should stand.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong to refuse her husband’s ex-wife’s demands that she babysit her kids. We got in touch with licensed marriage and family therapist Dr. Maritza Mikolich, PsyD, and licensed marriage and family therapist, clinical art therapist, relationship therapist, and founder of Solstice Therapy, Rachel Del Dosso, who kindly agreed to share her thoughts on this conundrum.

    Creating a new family after divorce can pose all kinds of challenges

    Man and woman having a serious conversation at home, reflecting confusion over childcare for nine kids.

    Image credits: simonapilolla / Envato (not the actual photo)

    What this woman didn’t expect is that her husband’s ex-wife would see her as her babysitter

    Woman looking confused while man explains childcare situation involving ex-wife’s nine kids and stepfamily dynamics.

    Text excerpt discussing a man confused why his wife refuses childcare for his ex-wife’s nine kids.

    Man confused about his wife refusing to provide childcare for his ex-wife’s nine children, seeking family harmony.

    Text excerpt showing a man confused why his wife refuses to provide childcare for his ex-wife’s nine kids.

    Man confused why wife refuses to provide childcare for ex-wife’s nine children, causing family tension and struggles.

    Man confused about why his wife refuses to provide childcare for his ex-wife’s nine children.

    Text excerpt discussing a man confused about childcare responsibilities for his ex-wife’s nine kids and family dynamics.

    Man confused why his wife refuses to provide childcare for his ex-wife’s nine kids in a family dispute.

    Text message explaining refusal to provide childcare for ex-wife’s 9 kids and mentioning need for marriage counseling.

    Man confused about his wife refusing to provide childcare for his ex-wife’s nine kids in a family discussion.

    Tired woman overwhelmed with childcare while boy rests on table near laptop, showing signs of confusion and stress.

    Image credits: Masson-Simon / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Man confused about his wife refusing to provide childcare for his ex-wife’s nine kids, expressing mixed feelings.

    Man confused why his wife refuses childcare, discussing challenges with caring for his ex-wife’s nine kids.

    Text message conversation showing a man confused about his wife refusing to provide childcare for his ex-wife’s kids.

    Image credits: RegularPerformer3313

    “This is dehumanizing and is viewing them for what they are able to provide without taking into consideration their actual role”

    Both licensed marriage and family therapists, Dr. Maritza Mikolich, PsyD, and Rachel Del Dosso, agree that treating stepmothers as babysitters in blended families is extremely unfair. “This is dehumanizing and is viewing them for what they are able to provide without taking into consideration their actual role or their feelings and needs. Being a stepmother is challenging enough, but if they are also belittled by other grown-ups in the system it will be even more difficult,” says Del Dosso.

    According to Mikolich, extended family members aren’t automatically responsible for taking care of children. “When parents create their own children, they are primarily responsible for the childcare and if they seek external support, then there should be a respectful conversation around babysitting needs and family members have the right to say no.”

    Similarly, parents shouldn’t expect that babysitting is a given role of the extended family member. “They must consider the complications of involving stepmothers in babysitting needs as it creates a different co-parenting relationship and can complicate things when it comes to having their own opinions and beliefs around childrearing. If parents do decide to involve stepmothers or other family members, healthy boundaries and honest communication need to be maintained.”

    What might help stepmothers draw these boundaries is trying to prioritize their own feelings and needs when possible, says Del Dosso. “For example, if the bio mom continues to ask for the stepmom to watch the kids on custodial days where the mom is responsible for taking care of them, the stepmom can decline and say she is “busy.” Busy doing yoga, spending time with friends, her partner, etc. doesn’t matter. The mom can get a babysitter! The responsibility for childcare does not solely fall on the stepmom. She has a life, too.”

    “It is always okay to just say no without any explanation”

    Mikolich adds that stepmothers need to be very honest with themselves and thoroughly think through if it’s something they want to commit to. Then they can draw boundaries by establishing respectful and open communication with the biological mother.

    “It is always okay to just say no without any explanation,” she says. “The biological mother’s response or reaction would be very telling of whether or not they are respecting the stepmother’s own wants and needs. When two people can openly communicate, then there is trust and willingness for both parties involved to explain why or their willingness to accommodate or compromise on childcare.”

    Mikolich explains that setting boundaries means being respectful to one another, listening to each other, and not pushing or guilting a person into doing something they don’t want.

    In case the partner’s ex-wife takes advantage of the current one, it’s important that they stand with the current significant other and honor their boundaries and limits, says Del Dosso.

    “If their current partner isn’t comfortable with certain things, it would even be supportive for them to tell the ex-partner the boundaries and limits, as they may have a closer relationship and are responsible for co-parenting with the ex-partner. I would also say it is ultimately up to the stepmom to decide what she is okay with doing and how she is willing to allow herself to be treated and to set boundaries accordingly,” she concludes.

    The author provided more information in the comments

    Online discussion about a man confused why his wife refuses to provide childcare for his ex-wife’s nine kids.

    Man confused about why his wife refuses to provide childcare for his ex-wife’s nine children in family dispute discussion.

    Man confused why his wife refuses childcare for his ex-wife’s nine kids, discussing limits of home daycare care.

    Readers justified the original poster’s refusal to babysit

    Man confused why wife refuses childcare for ex-wife’s nine kids in a complex family dynamics discussion.

    Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing childcare struggles and marriage issues involving many children and former spouse.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a man confused why his wife refuses childcare for his ex-wife’s 9 kids.

    Commenters discuss a man confused why his wife refuses childcare for his ex-wife’s nine kids, highlighting family challenges.

    Man confused about why his wife refuses to provide childcare for ex-wife’s nine kids, shown discussing babysitting challenges.

    Man confused about why his wife refuses to provide childcare for his ex-wife’s nine kids at home.

    Man confused why his wife refuses to provide childcare for his ex-wife’s nine kids, discussing supervision and legal risks.

    Man confused why his wife refuses to provide childcare for his ex-wife’s nine kids in a candid online discussion.

    Reddit comment discussing a man confused about childcare responsibilities for his ex-wife’s nine kids and family tensions.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing confusion over childcare for nine kids related to a husband’s ex-wife.

    Alt text: Man confused about wife refusing childcare for ex-wife’s nine kids, reading advice on handling unwanted babysitting.

    Man confused why his wife refuses to provide childcare for multiple kids in a stressful blended family situation.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing childcare refusal and confusion between a man and his wife about his ex-wife’s nine kids.

    Commenter explains man confused about childcare refusal for ex-wife's nine kids, emphasizing boundaries and childcare responsibility.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man confused about childcare refusal for his ex-wife’s nine kids.

    Divorce
    family
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too. Many. Kids. Mister, you need to take off work and watch the little darlings. Your wife agreed to two steps and your own child. The rest are your total responsibility, plus the aforementioned children are half your responsibility. Leave your wife alone.

