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Family can be the best source of support for a person, but they can also be difficult to deal with when they expect a lot. Sometimes relatives use guilt-tripping to get their way, without realizing how much strain their demands can put on the other person.

This is what a woman faced when she just wanted one day off from work each week, but was instead expected by her family to cater to their requests and manage their get-togethers. This frustrated her and pushed her to take action, which led to a lot of drama.

More info: Reddit

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It can be overwhelming to deal with entitled relatives, especially if they keep pushing boundaries

Image credits: KamranAydinov / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since the poster was dealing with a very difficult work schedule, she just wanted to enjoy her one day off; instead, she got asked by her family to spend a quiet day together

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Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster slowly realized that her family would expect her to manage everything during the “quiet” day off, and didn’t want to do so much unpaid labor

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Eventually, the woman decided to say no to her family’s request, and she told them that she was keeping Sunday for herself, which left them angry

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Image credits: GhibliRune_8

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The relatives also called the poster selfish for making their family day transactional, but she felt justified, as they later had a “staffing” issue due to her absence

As the woman had mentioned, she had been working full-time without much of a break during the week, which is why when she got Sunday off, she liked to relax. Unfortunately, most of her family members expected her to use her one free day to cater to their needs rather than enjoy herself.

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As experts point out, most people need time during the week to decompress and recover from their tough workdays. That’s why they should set aside at least a day to let their brains rest and recuperate, rather than taking on even more chores or tedious tasks, which might drain their energy.

That’s exactly what the OP wanted to do, but she was surprised when her family asked her to spend a quiet Sunday together. At first, she was open to the idea, thinking it would be fun and relaxing to meet them all and enjoy lunch together, but she soon realized they expected her to manage the entire plan.

According to therapists, sometimes certain family members or relatives might take advantage of their selfless loved ones because they often see them putting others’ needs before their own. This can lead to conflict over time, as the person who’s always expected to do everything may feel resentful.

Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Since the woman realized that her family was only trying to take advantage of her, she decided not to attend their weekly gathering. This obviously angered them, and they felt she was being selfish by making their nice plans seem transactional. She also tried her best to explain that she didn’t want to spend her one free day doing unpaid labor.

That’s exactly why relationship professionals advise people to be direct with their loved ones and share any problems that might be on their mind. Although this type of communication might feel too blunt, it can help loved ones learn how to resolve conflicts and strengthen their connection.

This is what the woman was probably hoping for when she set boundaries with her family, but they clearly didn’t understand her point of view. They even tried to paint her as the black sheep since she had ruined their enthusiasm for the event before it actually even happened.

Even though the woman did feel a bit guilty about letting her loved ones down, she felt justified in her decision because they ended up having a “staffing” issue without her there. Hopefully, her relatives realize that they shouldn’t take advantage of her anymore, or else she won’t be able to let her guard down with them ever again.

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Do you think the woman should have handled this situation differently? We’d love to hear your honest thoughts on this situation.

Folks were glad that the woman had set boundaries with her family, and that she didn’t let them treat her as free labor

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