“That’s How Affairs Start”: Woman Is Mad At Her Friend’s Husband Who Complimented Her Dress

Recently, a confused woman turned to the r/TrueOffMyChest subreddit to share a conflict she had with a good friend.

“A good friend of mine broke up with her boyfriend of 6 years after she discovered he was cheating. She has recently decided to get back into dating, but she wanted the first date to be a double-date for her own comfort,” the author explained.

She and her husband were first to arrive at a restaurant. And while they were waiting for their friend’s date, the husband, without thinking too much about it, complimented the friend.

Turned out that didn’t sit well with the friend at all, who took it as a red warning sign that their marriage is about to turn sour.

