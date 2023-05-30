Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents’ Backyard
When TikToker Aniah Warne (now 22) received a comment from a viewer under one of her videos, saying that she “lives in a f***ing shed” and that they “love this so much”, the college student responded to it by giving a tour of her one-room humble abode.
She said the shed, situated in her parents’ backyard in Boise, Idaho, allows her to live rent-free and that even though it doesn’t have much, there’s everything she needs for a comfortable stay, and her other needs can be fulfilled in her family’s place next door.
College student Aniah Warne had lived in a shed in her parents’ backyard
Image credits: aniahhhhwarne
And she loved every bit of it
Image credits: aniahhhhwarne
There was no kitchen or bathroom
Image credits: aniahhhhwarne
So she hopped over to her family’s house whenever she had to
Image credits: aniahhhhwarne
But Aniah could save on rent
Image credits: aniahhhhwarne
And made the shed her own cozy little space
Image credits: aniahhhhwarne
With a shelf for her books
Image credits: aniahhhhwarne
A mini fridge
Image credits: aniahhhhwarne
And a body-height mirror to help her get ready
Image credits: aniahhhhwarne
The shed has a view of her parents’ garden
Image credits: aniahhhhwarne
And there’s even an AC for when the days get too hot
Image credits: aniahhhhwarne
Aniah also has a lot of plants
Image credits: aniahhhhwarne
Image credits: aniahhhhwarne
And a friendly neighbor
Image credits: aniahhhhwarne
Her TikTok quickly went viral
And made a part II to address some of the most burning questions
How to save money 101: just don't pay rent. Genius, thanks BP.
Have parents that have a shed.
I'd hardly call that a shed.
How to stay dependent on your parents. Lesson 101: pretend to be independent.
