Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard
Home & Design

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents’ Backyard

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

When TikToker Aniah Warne (now 22) received a comment from a viewer under one of her videos, saying that she “lives in a f***ing shed” and that they “love this so much”, the college student responded to it by giving a tour of her one-room humble abode.

She said the shed, situated in her parents’ backyard in Boise, Idaho, allows her to live rent-free and that even though it doesn’t have much, there’s everything she needs for a comfortable stay, and her other needs can be fulfilled in her family’s place next door.

More info: TikTok

College student Aniah Warne had lived in a shed in her parents’ backyard

College student Aniah Warne had lived in a shed in her parents' backyard

Image credits: aniahhhhwarne

And she loved every bit of it

And she loved every bit of it

Image credits: aniahhhhwarne

There was no kitchen or bathroom

There was no kitchen or bathroom

Image credits: aniahhhhwarne

So she hopped over to her family’s house whenever she had to

So she hopped over to her family's house whenever she had to

Image credits: aniahhhhwarne

But Aniah could save on rent

But Aniah could save on rent

Image credits: aniahhhhwarne

And made the shed her own cozy little space

And made the shed her own cozy little space

Image credits: aniahhhhwarne

With a shelf for her books

With a shelf for her books

Image credits: aniahhhhwarne

A mini fridge

A mini fridge

Image credits: aniahhhhwarne

And a body-height mirror to help her get ready

And a body-height mirror to help her get ready

Image credits: aniahhhhwarne

The shed has a view of her parents’ garden

The shed has a view of her parents' garden

Image credits: aniahhhhwarne

And there’s even an AC for when the days get too hot

And there's even an AC for when the days get too hot

Image credits: aniahhhhwarne

Aniah also has a lot of plants

Aniah also has a lot of plants

Image credits: aniahhhhwarne

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Image credits: aniahhhhwarne

And a friendly neighbor

And a friendly neighbor

Image credits: aniahhhhwarne

Her TikTok quickly went viral

@aniahhhhwarne Reply to @delaney002 ♬ original sound – aniah

And made a part II to address some of the most burning questions

Her TikTok quickly went viral

@aniahhhhwarne Reply to @lovechelseylee ♬ original sound – aniah

Plenty of people have supported her

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

But not everyone was onboard with her living arrangement

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Young Woman Avoids Paying Rent By Living In A Shed In Her Parents' Backyard

Anon Yymi
Anon Yymi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How to save money 101: just don't pay rent. Genius, thanks BP.

3
3points
reply
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How to stay dependent on your parents. Lesson 101: pretend to be independent.

0
0points
reply
