According to an April report by J.P. Morgan, the probability of a recession hitting the United States before the end of the year is 60%. Experts point to President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs, which have caused ripple effects on the global economy.

But we’re not here to delve deeper into the politics and controversies of the matter. Instead, we will talk about possible trends that could emerge from a looming recession, as predicted by writer Lindsey Bales.

Bales shared her fearless forecasts in a recent TikTok post, from the rise of veganism to the fall of influencers. See if you agree with her insights.

Many experts are expecting a recession to hit the US in 2025

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)

With this looming financial crisis, writer Lindsey Bales shared her trend predictions

Image credits: officialnancydrew

According to Bales, more people will turn vegan because it is a more affordable option

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

She foresees the closure of many coffee shops and the rise of normcore as a fashion trend

Image credits: officialnancydrew (not the actual photo)

Bales also predicted the success of book authors and the fall of travel influencers

Image credits: officialnancydrew

Recessions impact society in more ways than one

The United States has experienced 14 recessions, dating back to the late 1930s. The most recent one occurred from February to April 2020, during the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The basic understanding of a recession is that it is a financial crisis that leads to uncertainty. But how exactly does it affect society? For one, it leads to widespread job losses.

As US economy reporter and analyst Sarah Foster explains in an article for Bankrate, many businesses “go into survival mode” during an economic downturn, leading them to focus on cutting costs, delaying investments, or sidelining new projects.

The worst-case scenario: companies may lay off entire departments or even close down.

As a result, people will be forced to tighten their expenses, cutting off luxuries they once enjoyed. This is likely why Bales predicted the fall of travel influencers and the rise of normcore, since there would be less spending on vacations and branded clothes.

Bales also predicted the rise in popularity of veganism once a recession hits. This is likely due to recent findings that following a vegan diet has become a more affordable option.

A 2023 analysis by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine revealed that food costs among vegans are 16% lower. They attribute this decrease to the absence of expenses on eggs, meat, and dairy products, which totaled around $2.50 per day.

Immediate planning is the best way to prepare for a recession

Whether or not Bales’ predictions come true, it would be best to plan ahead for a possible recession. Many experts advise having an emergency fund that can cover up to six months of living expenses, in case of a job loss, for example.

In an interview with CNET, personal finance expert and author Shang Saavedra recommends using a high-yield savings account because it is liquid and provides better returns on your investment.

Debts must also be tackled, but Saavedra says you don’t need to be 100% debt-free. However, she advises paying down debts with the highest interest rates, those that are at least 10%.

Apart from the financial aspect, personal well-being should not be neglected. Financial educator Berna Anat pointed out the importance of having a support system during these difficult times.

“You want to feel emotionally supported, knowing that you won’t have only yourself to rely on when the seasons change,” she stated.

People in the comments section of her post also shared their insights

