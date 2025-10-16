“The Room Went Silent”: Woman Kicks Out BF’s Female Friend For Her Inappropriate Halloween Costume

ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween isn’t just for kids. People find plenty of ways to enjoy it even after they lose all of their baby teeth. Like house parties! Fun, right? Well, not if your “friend” wants to get in on your couple’s costume just to get closer to your partner. And no, I’m not talking about a rom-com. This is what happened to Reddit user Cryingtotswift. So she decided to tell her story online and ask the internet if she was a jerk for making a scene and kicking this girl out.

Halloween parties give adults a chance to step away from their serious routines and have some fun

Woman and man in skull Halloween costumes hanging black and orange decorations for an inappropriate costume party.

But this woman had to kick a guest out of her party for showing up in an inappropriate costume

Text excerpt about a woman kicking out her boyfriend’s female friend over an inappropriate Halloween costume conflict.

Text message describing a woman explaining a couple's Halloween costume before a party and a friend planning an inappropriate sexy cat costume.

Woman kicks out boyfriend’s female friend for inappropriate Halloween costume at party, causing the room to go silent.

Woman wearing inappropriate Halloween costume with a large pumpkin head, causing tension at a Halloween event.

Text excerpt describing a woman confronting her boyfriend’s female friend about an inappropriate Halloween costume causing tension and silence in the room.

Alt text: Woman confronts boyfriend’s female friend over inappropriate Halloween costume causing tension and quiet room during party.

Woman kicks out boyfriend’s female friend wearing inappropriate Halloween costume during tense confrontation indoors

Text excerpt from a woman explaining how her boyfriend agrees the female friend crossed the line with an inappropriate Halloween costume.

Image credits: cryingtotswift

The woman’s suspicions turned out to be pretty legitimate

Bored Panda got in touch with Cryingtotswift and she was kind enough to give a few more details. “Short story: he was cheating with Agatha (and many other girls). In my update, I said she had recently found out she was pregnant. That turned out to be a lie. She was just trying to get him to leave me, hence why she dressed as a pumpkin for the party. He did get one of the other girls pregnant though, I don’t know how that ended up for them.”

“I was broken after I found out about his cheating. He was the one person who I thought truly loved me,” she added. “I had absolutely no suspicions about it. I’m doing well though! It’s been over a year, and I’ve been seeing someone new. Nothing official yet, but I don’t think I’ll be doing another couple’s costume ever again.”

Woman upset and hiding face, reflecting emotions after confrontation over inappropriate Halloween costume.

The origins of her costume idea were strangely prophetic

As far as couple’s costumes are concerned, OP’s plan made a lot of sense. A bit cheeky and creative, and the pumpkin is the perfect look for Halloween. The line “Peter, Peter, pumpkin eater” comes from an old nursery rhyme. While in some form, it’s likely older, the first version that was written down dates back to 1797.

The rest of the rhyme paints a slightly bleaker picture that, unfortunately, works quite well with the update OP shared after the main story, which can be found below. The full verse goes like this:

“Peter, Peter pumpkin eater,

Had a wife but couldn’t keep her;

He put her in a pumpkin shell

And there he kept her very well.”

While the roles were slightly reversed, the rhyme does appear to be a bit prophetic to OP’s plight. In general, this rhyme seems to be cursed when it comes to relationships. A predecessor to “Peter, Peter, pumpkin eater,” is the “Eeper Weeper” nursery rhyme. Even darker than the previous example, it goes like this:

“Eeper Weeper, chimney sweeper,

Had a wife but couldn’t keep her.

Had another, didn’t love her,

Up the chimney he did shove her.”

Glowing jack-o'-lantern behind spider webs, capturing Halloween atmosphere with spooky and eerie decoration details.

It’s not surprising to see a cheater fail to own up to their behavior

At this point, it’s important to remember that even the recent past had a very different take on what may or may not have been suitable for children. Either way, the callous and uncaring nature of the male “hero” of each version isn’t too far from what OP’s boyfriend actually acted like in the long run. Fate has a funny way of playing games with us, it seems.

As OP shared in the update (found below), and as some guessed simply from “Agatha’s” behavior, the BF was not being completely honest. Research into infidelity is limited, as most cheaters don’t exactly enjoy sitting down with scientists and spilling their guts, so to speak.

As most manipulators do, cheaters tend to deflect and find scapegoats for their behavior. People will blame sexual and/or emotional dissatisfaction, as if cheating is the best response over trying to fix the relationship or simply breaking up.

Young man lying in bed using smartphone at night, reacting to story about inappropriate Halloween costume conflict.

Most readers thought something was off about “Agatha”

Reddit conversation discussing kicking out boyfriend’s female friend over inappropriate Halloween costume causing tension.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing kicking out boyfriend’s female friend for inappropriate Halloween costume.

Reddit conversation discussing a woman kicking out boyfriend’s female friend over an inappropriate Halloween costume.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a woman kicking out boyfriend’s female friend for inappropriate Halloween costume.

Comment about woman kicking out boyfriend’s female friend for inappropriate Halloween costume in a tense party situation.

Comment from user defending boundaries as the woman kicks out boyfriend’s female friend for inappropriate Halloween costume.

Comment text in a digital forum discussing a woman confronting her boyfriend’s female friend over an inappropriate Halloween costume.

Screenshot of online comment criticizing inappropriate Halloween costume, mentioning boyfriend cutting off female friend.

Screenshot of an online comment stating NTA and accusing someone of acting on purpose in a Halloween costume dispute.

Comment text about choosing guests and avoiding drama related to inappropriate Halloween costume at party.

Reddit comment discussing a boyfriend kicking out his female friend for her inappropriate Halloween costume.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman kicking out boyfriend’s female friend over an inappropriate Halloween costume.

Later, OP shared an update

Text excerpt discussing a woman kicking out her boyfriend’s female friend over an inappropriate Halloween costume.

Woman confronts boyfriend’s female friend at night, tense moment related to inappropriate Halloween costume conflict.

Woman confronts boyfriend’s female friend over inappropriate Halloween costume causing the room to go silent.

Woman confronts boyfriend’s female friend over inappropriate Halloween costume causing the room to go silent.

Text message describing a woman kicking out boyfriend’s female friend for an inappropriate Halloween costume.

Woman kicking out boyfriend's female friend from room, holding a bag, with a coat hanging on wall hooks nearby.

Text message about boyfriend misusing work phone to text women, leading to being blocked and losing his job.

Text excerpt about therapy and trust issues after inappropriate Halloween costume situation involving boyfriend’s female friend.

Image credits: cryingtotswift

Readers thought OP had dodged a bullet

Text conversation screenshot showing a discussion about an inappropriate Halloween costume causing a silent room reaction.

Online comments discussing a woman confronting her boyfriend’s female friend over an inappropriate Halloween costume.

Reddit comments showing support after woman kicks out boyfriend’s female friend for inappropriate Halloween costume.

Woman confronts boyfriend’s female friend over inappropriate Halloween costume causing tension at party.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman confronting boyfriend’s female friend over her inappropriate Halloween costume.

Reddit conversation discussing a woman kicking out boyfriend’s female friend for inappropriate Halloween costume.

Text conversation about a woman kicking out her boyfriend’s female friend for an inappropriate Halloween costume.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman confronting her boyfriend’s female friend over an inappropriate Halloween costume.

Woman confronting boyfriend’s female friend about her inappropriate Halloween costume during a tense moment.