Woman Leaves GF And Goes To Wedding Alone Because “She Was Taking Too Long To Get Ready”, Asks If She Was Wrong

There are places and events that you can arrive at, not at the time it is supposed to start but whenever’s convenient for you, and it won’t be a big deal. For example, if you “miss” the first fifteen minutes of a concert, there’s a good chance that you will actually still be in time to hear the opening chords. They often start late. Plus, if it’s a rock show, you won’t bother anyone even if you come by in the middle of it. But do that during a play, or even worse, a wedding, and you’re done.

That’s why when Reddit user Junior-Coyote was planning to go to her cousin’s wedding, she wanted to be early so that things like traffic or something else that was out of her control wouldn’t ruin the trip. The woman set the exact time when she and her girlfriend Hannah would leave the house. But when the moment came, Hannah wasn’t ready. After urging her again and again, Junior-Coyote decided to go alone. She just didn’t want to miss the ceremony.

Needless to say, Hannah took it really badly. She blew up at her, saying that the woman was being selfish and acting like a control freak. Lost and confused, Junior-Coyote explained the details to the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]’ asking its members if that’s really the case. Here’s what she wrote.

This woman and her girlfriend were getting ready for a wedding

But her partner was taking so long, she left her behind and went alone

Hannah was furious

But people think the original poster (OP) did nothing wrong