Woman Refuses To Conceal Her Past, Tells Her Mom’s Husband She Met Her Partner While Working As A “Yacht Girl”

Chances are, most of you have probably heard several variations of phrases like “Never be ashamed of yourself” and “Be proud of who you are, and don’t worry about how others see you.”

Whether it was your mother who said it while you were going through those hormonal rages as a teenager, your closest friends who caught you in the middle of a life crisis, or your forever partner – we’ve all heard it at least once or twice.

The point is, if we all looked the same, behaved the same, and had the same few professional perspectives, the world would be so bland and, quite frankly, painfully uninteresting. We get to have a blast only because we strive to be different and yearn to broaden our horizons – otherwise, would there even be a point in living?

More info: Reddit

You know what they say: “Don’t ever be ashamed of who you are”

Image credits: Phuket@photographer.net (not the actual image)

“AITA for refusing to lie to my mother’s husband about how I met my husband?” – this online user turned to one of Reddit’s most philosophical communities, asking its members whether she’s indeed a fool for telling her mother’s husband that she met her partner while working as a “yacht girl.” The post managed to gain nearly 30K upvotes as well as 2.1K comments discussing the situation.

Woman ponders whether she’s indeed a jerk for refusing to lie to her conservative mother’s husband about how she met her partner

Image source: u/[deleted]

The woman began her post by revealing that she has never really gotten along with her mother. According to her, she’s a very serious lady, a type-A overachiever, and she’s typically at war with people like that. She also exhibits a lot of self-righteousness in regard to pride and work ethic – in short, she’s a handful.

Still, the author is her only kid, and she admitted that she does feel horrible about it and sincerely wishes that her mother had a daughter that she could actually “enjoy.” Her mother wanted her to become a doctor or a lawyer because they were the careers that her friends’ children were pursuing, but the woman claimed that she had a strong attitude when it came to education.

The author of the post revealed that she never really got along with her mother

Image source: u/[deleted]

The star of today’s article left home the day she turned 18 and mostly got by through modeling, working at clubs with fake IDs, and, well, dating wealthy guys. Her mother has always said that if she had daughters, she would understand her disappointment. But the woman has two and, to this day, cannot fathom feeling this ashamed of something so trivial.

Now, onto the main part. The author of the post met her husband when she was working as a “yacht girl,” where you essentially get paid to party and keep the guests entertained. She did date a couple of those men, and added that they were all quite generous. However, her mother, being so old-school, views this type of profession as sex work.

She left home when she turned 18 and met her now-husband when she was working as a “yacht girl”

Image credits: Franck Michel (not the actual image)

Image source: u/[deleted]

Nevertheless, despite all the opposition from both families, the couple has been content for almost two decades. The woman admitted that she does have an easy life, thanks to her looks, but it’s her life and she has the right to do whatever she pleases. Still, her being happy doesn’t change the fact that her mother can’t accept her husband. The woman thinks the couple overindulged in their partying and hoped that one day her daughter would mature and engage in more “respectable” behavior.

Despite all the opposition from both families, the couple has been content for 18 years

Image source: u/[deleted]

Recently, the post’s creator met her mother’s new husband. The guy works in finance, and he’s “nice enough” but very prudish. Yet, when he asked her how she met her husband, she decided to tell the truth. Surprise, surprise, her mother was fuming, and while the woman did anticipate it – it’s her story to tell, and she’s not ashamed of who she is.

When the woman met her mom’s new husband who’s also pretty “straitlaced,” she decided to tell the truth about how she met her partner

Image credits: Nickay3111 (not the actual image)

The woman then added that her husband thinks that she should’ve lied and that her mother ended up crying after dinner.

What do you think about this situation? Would you be ashamed of your life if you were in the author’s boots?

Fellow Reddit users shared their thoughts and opinions on this situation