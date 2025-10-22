Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Couple Starts Preparing 19YO For Caregiver’s Role For Disabled Stepsister, Gets Mad As She Says No
Young disabled girl in wheelchair smiling while caregiver prepares to assist her inside a home setting.
Family, Relationships

Couple Starts Preparing 19YO For Caregiver’s Role For Disabled Stepsister, Gets Mad As She Says No

tarasenko_odessa
Oleg Tarasenko BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one life lesson we should all learn above all else, it’s that life is utterly unfair. And, unfortunately, there’s nothing we can do about it. Some people are born with everything, while others are deprived of everything. Some have money, fame, and universal love, while others are even born with serious health issues… Why does this happen? No one can actually answer.

The story we’re about to tell you today, first told by the user u/TarryStar, can actually evoke mixed feelings. On the one hand, someone really should be responsible for the disabled child. On the other hand, why should it be the older stepsibling, who was already treated unfairly by her parents?

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Taking care of a disabled person is a huge responsibility, so it could be utterly unfair when someone tries to put that responsibility on another person’s shoulders

    Young woman preparing to become caregiver for disabled stepsister in a bright kitchen, showing care and support.

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author of the post is 19 years old, and 4 years ago, her father married a lady with 2 little kids

    Text excerpt about a 19-year-old resisting preparation for caregiver role for disabled stepsister with severe disabilities.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing a medically fragile child with worsening condition, related to caregiver role preparation for disabled stepsister.

    Text discussing family preparing 19-year-old for caregiver role for disabled stepsister and facing refusal.

    Text about preparing a 19-year-old for caregiver role and struggles with disabled stepsister’s care responsibilities.

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman discussing caregiver role with couple at a table, showing hesitation about disabled stepsister care.

    Young woman discussing caregiver role with couple at a table, showing hesitation about disabled stepsister care.

    Image credits: pch.vector / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One of the author’s stepsiblings is a 9-year-old girl who is disabled – she can’t talk and can’t even feed herself

    Text excerpt showing a person refusing to prepare for the caregiver role for a disabled stepsister.

    Text excerpt showing a conversation about preparing a 19-year-old for caregiver role for disabled stepsister, with tension.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message conversation describing a 19-year-old refusing the caregiver role for disabled stepsister and facing anger.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about a 19-year-old being prepared for caregiver role for disabled stepsister and refusing to accept it.

    Text discussing a 19-year-old refusing the role of caregiver for disabled stepsister, causing family conflict.

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman refusing caregiver role while couple argues about preparing her for disabled stepsister’s care at home.

    Image credits: ollyy / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Recently, the author’s father and stepmom asked the author if she could overtake the responsibility of caring for her stepsister with time

    Text discussing preparing a 19-year-old for the caregiver role for a disabled stepsister and family disagreement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing challenges and resistance in preparing a 19-year-old for caregiver role for disabled stepsister.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message exchange showing refusal to prepare 19YO for caregiver role for disabled stepsister and resulting conflict.

    Couple discusses preparing 19YO for caregiver’s role for disabled stepsister, showing tension as she refuses the responsibility

    Image credits:

    The author’s answer was a flat-out “No,” and she even reminded the disappointed dad about his recent attempt to steal from her savings

    So, the Original Poster (OP) is now 19 years old, and four years ago, her dad married her stepmom, “Bea,” a mom of two kids, “Kayley” and “Jace,” then aged 5 and 2, respectively. Unfortunately, Kayley is seriously disabled; she can’t talk, can’t feed herself, has tubes attached, and is extremely fragile. Both parents try to provide her with proper care, but they recently wondered what would happen when they themselves get old.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jace is still too young, so the author has been chosen by the parents as the primary caregiver. At the same time, she admits that she neither considers Bea her mother (even though her biological mom hasn’t been in the picture since her very birth), nor considers Kayley and Jace her siblings. The OP lives independently, has a job, and has no intention of shouldering this burden.

    In response to her father’s reproaches, our heroine reminded him of how he tried to use the savings the OP’s grandparents had given her to cover Kayley’s medical needs. And when the grandparents refused, he tried to blackmail them by threatening to forbid them from seeing their granddaughter altogether. And so, with mutual recriminations, the conversation ended.

    After some time, Bea called the author back and asked if she had changed her mind. Receiving another negative response, the stepmom lashed out at the author with accusations and outright insults, claiming that her dad would never do anything good for her again. The OP again reminded him of how he had tried to steal from her and he hung up. And so, the teen decided to take this online – just to vent about it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman standing near window, looking at phone, reflecting on caregiver role preparation for disabled stepsister.

    Image credits: nensuria / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    It should be noted that there are two angles to this situation: legal and moral. While from a legal perspective, the original poster is under no obligation to be a caregiver for her stepsibling, from a moral perspective, the viewpoints may differ. Experts, in particular, note that even biological siblings are not legally obligated to take care of one another.

    “The sister has no legal requirement to do so, but she may feel a moral obligation depending on the alternatives,” this dedicated post on ElderLawAnswers claims. Regardless, caring for any disabled person is a huge responsibility, and it falls primarily on parents.

    “Making personal and financial decisions for someone else is an enormous responsibility,” this article on the Special Needs Alliance web portal says. Anyway, it’s worth remembering that a significant portion of parental attention in raising children is inevitably devoted to the disabled sibling, so the other kids in the family may experience mental problems because of this, the article adds.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Regarding our story, most commenters sided with the OP, although they noted that her flat-out refusal may seem cruel. However, in any case, her father’s attempt to steal from her is far more wrong and inappropriate, the responders are pretty much sure. So what’s your opinion on this case? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The commenters’ views were very divided, but most of them supported the teen and agreed that it was her parents’ responsibility, not hers

    Reddit conversation discussing a 19-year-old being prepared for caregiver role for disabled stepsister and refusal conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online forum discussion about a 19-year-old refusing caregiver role for disabled stepsister in a family conflict scenario.

    Reddit comment discussing a 19-year-old's refusal to prepare for caregiver role for disabled stepsister.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation discussing caregiver role responsibility for disabled stepsister and refusal to accept the role.

    Comment on caregiver role preparation for disabled stepsister where 19YO says no and causes family tension.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing challenges in preparing a 19-year-old for caregiver role for disabled stepsister.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing caregiver role preparation and refusal for a disabled stepsister.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter explains being pressured to become caregiver for disabled stepsister, refusing the role despite family’s anger.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a 19-year-old refusing caregiver role for disabled stepsister amid family pressure.

    Commenter discussing a 19-year-old refusing caregiver role for disabled stepsister and the family's reaction to it.

    Text post from Reddit user que_he_echo commenting on caregiver role burden for disabled stepsister and refusal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from user explaining refusal of 19-year-old to prepare for caregiver role for disabled stepsister.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing a 19-year-old refusing caregiver role for disabled stepsister and family conflict over it.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a 19-year-old being prepared for a caregiver role for a disabled stepsister.

    Comment discussing a stepmother pressuring a 19-year-old to become caregiver for disabled stepsister and expressing frustration.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing caregiver role preparation and refusal for disabled stepsister and family conflict over responsibility.

    Comment discussing a 19-year-old refusing caregiver role for disabled stepsister and dealing with family expectations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    money
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    3

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. I think I've never seen someone be less of an AH than that.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And dear old dad tried to steal OP's money? Oh, hell to the no! OP's dad married step-monster, OP did not. Steppy's kids are none of OPs concerns. Wonder if daddy dearest *told* steppy OP would help with Kayley + that's part of the reason she married him?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    avieemerald avatar
    Candace Saunders
    Candace Saunders
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    𝙼ʏ ʟᴀ𝚜ᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀ𝚜 𝟾𝟻𝟶𝟶 ʙᴜᴄᴋ𝚜 ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ 𝟷𝟶 ʜᴏᴜʀ𝚜 ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. 𝙼𝚢 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚛 𝚋𝚛𝚘𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛 𝚏𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚗𝚍 𝚑𝚊𝚜 𝚋𝚎𝚎𝚗 𝚊𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚐𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝟷𝟸𝚔 ʙᴜᴄᴋ𝚜 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚝𝚑𝚜 𝚗𝚘𝚠 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚑𝚎 𝚠𝚘𝚛𝚔𝚜 𝚊𝚋𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝟸𝟸 𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚛𝚜 𝚊 𝚠𝚎𝚎𝚔. 𝙸 𝚌𝚊𝚗𝚝 𝚋𝚎𝚕𝚒𝚎𝚟𝚎 𝚑𝚘𝚠 𝚎𝚊𝚜𝚢 𝚒𝚝 𝚠𝚊𝚜 𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚎 𝙸 𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚍 𝚒𝚝 𝚘𝚞𝚝. 𝚃ʜɪ𝚜 ɪ𝚜 ᴡʜᴀ𝚝 𝙸 ᴅᴏ....... E𝚊𝚛𝚗A𝚙𝚙𝟷.𝚌𝚘𝚖

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. I think I've never seen someone be less of an AH than that.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And dear old dad tried to steal OP's money? Oh, hell to the no! OP's dad married step-monster, OP did not. Steppy's kids are none of OPs concerns. Wonder if daddy dearest *told* steppy OP would help with Kayley + that's part of the reason she married him?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    avieemerald avatar
    Candace Saunders
    Candace Saunders
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    𝙼ʏ ʟᴀ𝚜ᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀ𝚜 𝟾𝟻𝟶𝟶 ʙᴜᴄᴋ𝚜 ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ 𝟷𝟶 ʜᴏᴜʀ𝚜 ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. 𝙼𝚢 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚛 𝚋𝚛𝚘𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛 𝚏𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚗𝚍 𝚑𝚊𝚜 𝚋𝚎𝚎𝚗 𝚊𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚐𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝟷𝟸𝚔 ʙᴜᴄᴋ𝚜 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚝𝚑𝚜 𝚗𝚘𝚠 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚑𝚎 𝚠𝚘𝚛𝚔𝚜 𝚊𝚋𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝟸𝟸 𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚛𝚜 𝚊 𝚠𝚎𝚎𝚔. 𝙸 𝚌𝚊𝚗𝚝 𝚋𝚎𝚕𝚒𝚎𝚟𝚎 𝚑𝚘𝚠 𝚎𝚊𝚜𝚢 𝚒𝚝 𝚠𝚊𝚜 𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚎 𝙸 𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚍 𝚒𝚝 𝚘𝚞𝚝. 𝚃ʜɪ𝚜 ɪ𝚜 ᴡʜᴀ𝚝 𝙸 ᴅᴏ....... E𝚊𝚛𝚗A𝚙𝚙𝟷.𝚌𝚘𝚖

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT