MIL Acts Like She’s The One Marrying Her Own Son, Can’t Believe People Are Disgusted

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, there’s nothing stopping you from making enemies with everyone in your family. But most people are at least aware that being a jerk comes with consequences that don’t simply disappear once the moment passes. Some of our words and actions can permanently damage our relationships.

However, one recent bride says her mother-in-law not only tried to dominate her wedding day, but also played the victim when things didn’t go her way. No matter who the criticism came from and how long it lasted, the lady just wouldn’t take responsibility.

RELATED:

This woman had to endure her toxic mother-in-law putting on a crown for her wedding

Image credits: syda_productions (Not the actual photo)

And somehow, the lady still tried to play the victim card

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kiwistocks (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Quiet_Juggernaut2262

People couldn’t believe how self-absorbed the mother-in-law had been

But some shared similar stories of their own