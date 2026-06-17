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MIL Acts Like She’s The One Marrying Her Own Son, Can’t Believe People Are Disgusted
Woman sitting on sofa looking upset and thoughtful, illustrating MIL acts like sheu2019s the one marrying her own son controversy
Entitled People, Relationships

MIL Acts Like She’s The One Marrying Her Own Son, Can’t Believe People Are Disgusted

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Of course, there’s nothing stopping you from making enemies with everyone in your family. But most people are at least aware that being a jerk comes with consequences that don’t simply disappear once the moment passes. Some of our words and actions can permanently damage our relationships.

However, one recent bride says her mother-in-law not only tried to dominate her wedding day, but also played the victim when things didn’t go her way. No matter who the criticism came from and how long it lasted, the lady just wouldn’t take responsibility.

RELATED:

    This woman had to endure her toxic mother-in-law putting on a crown for her wedding

    And somehow, the lady still tried to play the victim card

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    People couldn’t believe how self-absorbed the mother-in-law had been

    But some shared similar stories of their own

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
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