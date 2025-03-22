Woman Cold-Heartedly Ends Her Dog’s Life After Being Denied Boarding With It

ADVERTISEMENT

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly ended her dog’s life at the airport when she was told she was unable to board the plane with her pet.

Alison Agatha Lawrence, 57, from Kenner, Louisiana was at the Orlando International Airport on December 16 with her white miniature schnauzer, Tywinn, near TSA, when she was informed she didn’t have the correct paperwork to board with it, according to WFTV 9.

Lawrence drowned her schnauzer in the airport bathroom and left it in the trash, where a janitor found the dog.

Surveillance cameras captured her exiting the restroom without her dog.

But instead of calling friends and family to come pick up the dog, she committed what authorities are describing as a “cruel and unnecessary” act.

Image credits: Jue Huang / Unsplash

According to the police, Lawrence drowned her dog in the toilet of the women’s bathroom near TSA. She then threw the little canine into the trash, where a janitor allegedly saw her clean up water and dog food from the stall’s floor.

Surveillance cameras also captured the moment the woman exited the restroom, without her dog, 20 minutes after entering.

She re-entered the terminal and traveled to Bogota, Colombia, before then flying to Ecuador, according to the Associated Press.

The same janitor found the grim scene, and immediately reported it to supervisors. As reported by The Guardian, the dog had a companion vest, collar, rabies tag, a dog travel bag, and a bone-shaped dog tag with Lawrence’s name and contact information.

Image credits: Orlando Police Department

Image credits: Orlando Police Department

Investigators were able to identify the dog due to an implanted microchip, and a necropsy determined the little schnauzer had been drowned.

Lawrence was arrested on Wednesday, March 19, in her home in Lake county, Florida, under the count of aggravated animal abuse — which is a third-degree felony.

She was reportedly released from custody pending the outcome of the case on a $5,000 bail. It is still unclear when she retired home or why she was bringing the animal with her.

Image credits: Orlando Police Department

As per WFTV 9, neighbors remembered seeing the 57-year-old with her white schnauzer during frequent walks around the area, but hadn’t seen either of them lately, and were shocked to hear the news.

“Someone that would do such things has got to be disturbed upstairs,” a neighbor told the outlet.

Netizens also expressed their horror online as the news broke.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash

Image credits: Juno Jo / Unsplash

“Poor dog,” one person wrote. “I bet this wasn’t the first time that evil woman laid hands on the innocent dog. People are so weird nowadays.”

“I hope this woman gets prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” another affirmed while someone else echoed, “How can she just do that ? She definitely deserves jail.”

A third said, “She probably said to herself that she can replace it when she gets home….. A big F to this woman!!!!!!!”

Image credits: Orlando Police Department

“How did no one hear any noise from drowning an animal?” one user asked. “Those bathrooms are always busy too. Poor dog, what a terrible fate.”

“So sick,” another labeled. “Makes me physically ill that there are people like this just walking around in this world.”

While each airline has their own specific rules regarding traveling with animals onboard, TSA states that most small pets are able to travel in the cabin of the aircraft with their owner and can be screened through security.

Image credits: FAH / Unsplash

They are required to be in carriers and will be swabbed for explosives.

Beforehand, the owners will likely need health certificates and airline reservation, with many companies charging a pet fee.

Most airlines allow up to two pets, but some countries will not allow pets to fly in. All dogs going into the US need to fill out a form.

Netizens were absolutely horrified at the woman’s cruel act

