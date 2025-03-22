Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Cold-Heartedly Ends Her Dog’s Life After Being Denied Boarding With It
Crime, News

Woman Cold-Heartedly Ends Her Dog’s Life After Being Denied Boarding With It

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly ended her dog’s life at the airport when she was told she was unable to board the plane with her pet.

Alison Agatha Lawrence, 57, from Kenner, Louisiana was at the Orlando International Airport on December 16 with her white miniature schnauzer, Tywinn, near TSA, when she was informed she didn’t have the correct paperwork to board with it, according to WFTV 9.

Highlights
  • A Florida woman was arrested for drowning her dog at the airport after being denied boarding with her pet.
  • Lawrence drowned her schnauzer in the airport bathroom and left it in the trash, where a janitor found the dog.
  • Surveillance cameras captured her exiting the restroom without her dog.

But instead of calling friends and family to come pick up the dog, she committed what authorities are describing as a “cruel and unnecessary” act.

    A Florida woman was arrested after drowning her dog when she was informed she couldn't bring her pet onboard the plane

    Image credits: Jue Huang / Unsplash

    Image credits: Jue Huang / Unsplash

    According to the police, Lawrence drowned her dog in the toilet of the women’s bathroom near TSA. She then threw the little canine into the trash, where a janitor allegedly saw her clean up water and dog food from the stall’s floor. 

    Surveillance cameras also captured the moment the woman exited the restroom, without her dog, 20 minutes after entering. 

    She re-entered the terminal and traveled to Bogota, Colombia, before then flying to Ecuador, according to the Associated Press.

    The same janitor found the grim scene, and immediately reported it to supervisors. As reported by The Guardian, the dog had a companion vest, collar, rabies tag, a dog travel bag, and a bone-shaped dog tag with Lawrence’s name and contact information. 

    Image credits: Orlando Police Department

    Image credits: Orlando Police Department

    Image credits: Orlando Police Department

    Image credits: Orlando Police Department

    Investigators were able to identify the dog due to an implanted microchip, and a necropsy determined the little schnauzer had been drowned.

    Lawrence was arrested on Wednesday, March 19, in her home in Lake county, Florida, under the count of aggravated animal abuse — which is a third-degree felony.

    She was reportedly released from custody pending the outcome of the case on a $5,000 bail. It is still unclear when she retired home or why she was bringing the animal with her.

    She was arrested three days ago under the count of aggravated animal abuse

    Image credits: Orlando Police Department

    Image credits: Orlando Police Department

    As per WFTV 9, neighbors remembered seeing the 57-year-old with her white schnauzer during frequent walks around the area, but hadn’t seen either of them lately, and were shocked to hear the news. 

    “Someone that would do such things has got to be disturbed upstairs,” a neighbor told the outlet. 

    Netizens also expressed their horror online as the news broke.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash

    Image credits: Juno Jo / Unsplash

    Image credits: Juno Jo / Unsplash

    “Poor dog,” one person wrote. “I bet this wasn’t the first time that evil woman laid hands on the innocent dog. People are so weird nowadays.”

    “I hope this woman gets prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” another affirmed while someone else echoed, “How can she just do that ? She definitely deserves jail.”

    A third said, “She probably said to herself that she can replace it when she gets home….. A big F to this woman!!!!!!!”

    A janitor found the deceased dog, stuffed in the trash

    Image credits: Orlando Police Department

    Image credits: Orlando Police Department

    “How did no one hear any noise from drowning an animal?” one user asked. “Those bathrooms are always busy too. Poor dog, what a terrible fate.” 

    “So sick,” another labeled. “Makes me physically ill that there are people like this just walking around in this world.”

    While each airline has their own specific rules regarding traveling with animals onboard, TSA states that most small pets are able to travel in the cabin of the aircraft with their owner and can be screened through security.

    Image credits: FAH / Unsplash

    Image credits: FAH / Unsplash

    They are required to be in carriers and will be swabbed for explosives. 

    Beforehand, the owners will likely need health certificates and airline reservation, with many companies charging a pet fee. 

    Most airlines allow up to two pets, but some countries will not allow pets to fly in. All dogs going into the US need to fill out a form.

    Netizens were absolutely horrified at the woman’s cruel act

    Comment expressing outrage over a woman cold-heartedly ending her dog's life.

    Comment on a post about a woman ending her dog's life after boarding denial.

    Comment criticizing a woman for ending her dog's life after airline denied boarding.

    Comment expressing outrage about a woman denying her dog boarding.

    Comment expressing outrage over a woman's decision about her dog after boarding denial.

    Comment criticizing a woman's actions regarding her dog, suggesting she should be banned from pet ownership.

    Comment discussing denying boarding with a dog and choosing the pet over the flight.

    Comment reacting to incident involving denied boarding with a dog.

    Comment condemning a woman for ending her dog's life, emphasizing accountability.

    Comment criticizing a woman's cruel action towards her dog after airline boarding denial.

    Comment reaction to woman ending dog's life after boarding denial.

    People Also Ask

    • What differentiates typical animal cruelty from aggravated animal cruelty?

      Aggravated animal cruelty involves actions that show a deprived indifference towards animal suffering, often resulting in severe physical pain, de--th, or extreme physical torture. A repeat conviction in these acts also falls under this category.
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    I am actually near-speechless, a rare state for me. This is abhorrent. I am furious at this woman. She could have literally abandoned the dog at the airport, ditched it, forced it onto a random stranger, handed it over to security; ANY of these options would have been better for the dog than just killing it in cold blood. Or just, you know, MISS YOUR FLIGHT, INSTEAD OF KILLING YOUR DOG? Plus, drowning is a (relatively) slow, torturous, painful, and TERRIFYING way to die, especially for an animal who cannot comprehend what is going on. She may have mental health issues, but killing a being that has emotions and feels pain is NOT excused by mental health issues.

