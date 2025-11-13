Guy Secretly Gives His Sister A Key To GF’s House, GF’s Furious He Refuses To Take It Back

ADVERTISEMENT

Want to know the three most transparent things in the world? Perhaps they are glass, air – and that fine line between benevolent hospitality and blatant violation of personal boundaries. And, frankly, I don’t even know which of these three is truly more transparent…

But seriously, many folks, when faced with goodwill from friends or close people, simply start accepting it for granted and gradually begin to perceive good treatment as others’ duty. For example, as it happened to the user u/CheesecakeParty7427, the narrator of our story today.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Sometimes doing something really good for other people turns out to have rather unpleasant consequences for you

Couple sharing a joyful moment at home, highlighting a guy secretly giving his sister a key to his girlfriend’s house.

Share icon

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the story lives together with her boyfriend of 3 years in the house she owns

Text conversation about changing locks after boyfriend secretly gave sister a key to girlfriend’s house, causing anger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a guy secretly giving his sister a key to his girlfriend’s house causing her to be furious.

Text excerpt from a story where a guy secretly gives his sister a key to his girlfriend’s house, causing anger.

Text excerpt explaining a man secretly giving his sister a key to his girlfriend's house, causing her to be furious.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a woman not paying rent or bills while living with a couple, leading to a decision to ask her to move out.

Man secretly handing a key to his sister, causing conflict with his girlfriend who demands it back.

Image credits: CheesecakeParty7427

Young couple sitting on couch looking upset, depicting tension over guy secretly giving his sister a key to GF’s house.

Share icon

Image credits: Camandona / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently the guy asked her to house his elder sis for a few weeks when she had a hard divorce process, and the author agreed

Text excerpt describing a guy’s sister secretly given a key to girlfriend’s house, causing girlfriend’s furious reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text image showing a conversation where a person asks about getting in and the other holds up a key.

Text excerpt about a guy secretly giving his sister a spare key to his girlfriend’s house causing conflict when he refuses to take it back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text image showing a message about someone being told to get a key back immediately and the response that he would.

Text describing a sister cooking dinner at her boyfriend’s house after being given a secret key by her brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a boyfriend siding with his sister after she was secretly given a key to his girlfriend’s house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a woman's message about refusing to give a key to her house without permission, causing anger.

Image credits: CheesecakeParty7427

Couple having a tense conversation in the kitchen about a guy secretly giving his sister a key to girlfriend’s house.

Share icon

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, the two weeks turned into several months, and even when that lady moved out, she left the “spare” key so she made a habit of coming uninvited from time to time

Text message describing a guy’s sister letting herself into his girlfriend’s house without permission to borrow Tupperware.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a guy secretly giving his sister a key to his girlfriend's house, causing the girlfriend to be furious.

Text on white background saying he left yesterday for a work trip and will be gone for five days.

Text on a white background stating plans to change the locks due to a serious conversation about boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text image showing a debate about giving a key to girlfriend’s house, with divided opinions among friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text asking if changing locks while he's gone is justified, hinting at conflict over house key access.

Image credits: CheesecakeParty7427

The author objected this, but her boyfriend sided with his sis, so the woman now considers to change the locks when he’s away for work

ADVERTISEMENT

The Original poster (OP) says she is 32 years old and has been with her 35-year-old boyfriend for three years. They live in a house owned by the author and usually split the bills. Well, sometimes the guy forgets to pay his share of the bills, or just can’t, and then our heroine does it for him.

Some time ago, the boyfriend’s older sister was going through a hard divorce, and the bro invited her to stay with them for a couple of weeks. The OP agreed, but when “a couple of weeks” turned into a couple of months, she politely hinted that it was time for her to move out. And so it happened. However, as it later turned out, she still had a spare key.

Well, several times, returning home from work, our heroine found her boyfriend’s sister there. This began to irritate the author, and she demanded that she give the boyfriend that “spare” key. The man, of course, agreed to take the key, but a couple of weeks later, the same thing happened once more. Over and over again…

The last straw was when the author once found the BF’s sister literally cooking in her own kitchen. As it turned out, she had come specifically to prepare a surprise for them. But the OP didn’t want any surprises! A fight erupted, with the boyfriend actually siding with the sis, calling all this “disrespectful to his family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now our heroine is wondering if she should simply change the locks when her boyfriend leaves for a week on business. She consulted with friends about it, but their opinions were very divided. Some completely agree with her, while others think she’s definitely overreacting. So the lady decided to ask netizens for their opinions too.

Young woman sitting on couch looking upset and thoughtful about guy secretly giving his sister a key to GF’s house

Share icon

Image credits: faststocklv / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Expert opinion on such behavioral patterns is quite clear today: if the person next to you constantly ignores your “No,” does the opposite of what you asked them, and even sometimes mocks your requests, that should likely be considered a violation of your personal boundaries.

Furthermore, this dedicated article at PsychCentral claims that if you have to set any of your boundaries over and over, this is also a sign of someone violating them. Incidentally, sometimes a radical solution – getting rid of the source of the problem – could be the best option possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sometimes, when you find yourself interacting with someone who repeatedly disrespects your boundaries, you may end up questioning whether you need to leave the relationship,” says Kate O’Brien, a NYC-based therapist, in a dedicated post on her website. Incidentally, some people in the comments under the original post also noted that the author should’ve reconsider her relationship as well.

Yes, most of the responders, in addition to supporting the original poster and her idea to change the locks, also advised her to think twice about continuing her relationship with her boyfriend. “Pack his stuff and drop it off with his sister,” someone concluded in the comments. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this?

Many people in the comments not only supported the woman’s idea, but also urged her to reconsider the whole relationship with this guy as well

User upset as guy secretly gives sister a key to girlfriend’s house, causing boundary and trust issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy secretly giving his sister a key to his girlfriend's house and the resulting conflict.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment thread discussing a guy secretly giving his sister a key to his girlfriend’s house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man secretly hands sister a house key while girlfriend looks upset and refuses to accept it in a tense home setting

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post discussing a guy secretly giving his sister a key to his girlfriend’s house causing anger and boundary issues.

Screenshot of a user comment advising to listen to your mother and change the locks after guy gives sister a key.

Reddit comment advising to pack up and drop off belongings with sister after guy secretly gives key to girlfriend's house.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text on a white background saying change the locks and break up related to a guy secretly giving a key.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy secretly giving his sister a key to his girlfriend’s house causing conflict.

Text conversation bubble saying He needs to leave too, relating to guy secretly giving his sister a key to girlfriend’s house conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy giving his sister a key to his girlfriend’s house causing frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a forum post about a guy secretly giving his sister a key to his girlfriend’s house and the girlfriend’s furious reaction.

Comment about guy secretly giving sister a key to girlfriend’s house causing girlfriend to be furious and him refusing to take it back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing changing locks after guy secretly gives sister a key to girlfriend’s house, causing girlfriend’s anger.