The importance of money has been largely discussed throughout history. A reliable source of income is crucial to living a healthy life, so you can take care of your responsibilities and afford leisure activities.

However, some people emphasize the need for money more than others. Today’s story covers a woman’s question to the internet if she was being a jerk for calling her friend “poor” after she questioned her expenses.

It is well known that your socioeconomic status can influence how people view you, but reaffirming the stereotypes is your own choice

A woman recently approached Reddit to ask whether she was being a jerk after a fallout with her friend

The woman’s friend continuously commented on her enrollment in the laundry program at her school

She often made comments such as “How could anyone pay for that?”, but one day after a comment made in a similar fashion, the woman snapped

She called her friend “poor”, insisting further that since she has the money, she’ll continue paying for the service, and the friend called her a jerk for rubbing her financial status in her face

Just a day ago, a young woman approached Reddit to ask whether her actions made her a jerk. The story begins with the woman stating that she had enrolled in a laundry program at her school. It’s a popular choice for the students, as their laundry is picked up weekly throughout the year and then delivered back to them.

The trouble began when the OP’s (Original Poster) friend started commenting on the woman’s choice to enroll in the program. She continuously questioned “How could anyone pay for that?” throughout their conversations, adding to the woman’s nerves over time.

The OP always responded, “Why would I ever do something I don’t want to, if I can just pay someone else to do it for me?”. Needless to say, the constant comments towards OP created tension in their relationship.

Not only that, but the comments made the OP like the friend less. One time, as she was fed up with the remarks, she “reminded” her friend that it’s not expensive for her at all since she’s not broke, and the friend only thinks that way because she’s “poor”.

Of course, this didn’t sit well with the friend and she called her a jerk. The woman then decided to ask the internet to confirm whether that was really the case. Redditors indeed deemed the woman an entitled jerk, and her friend jealous and resentful. Of course, this tale is as old as time, as it’s not the first time money can make relationships crumble.

Friendships and financial inequality is a tricky topic. If your social circle is diverse in terms of financial well-being, it can be difficult to compromise on the activities you want to pursue.

People with deeper pockets tend to enjoy more posh restaurants, expensive shopping sprees, and vacations, while others might want to do something that does not involve money at all.

This can result in tension, as one part of your group might not be able to keep up with the other as it can quickly become unaffordable for them. It can lead to people growing apart, solely due to their financial status.

It’s not a simple topic to discuss either. Talking money with a person with a higher or lower income status can be a sensitive conversation, which can lead to feelings of embarrassment or make you feel uncomfortable for both parties.

Affluent people can sometimes be looked at as arrogant or entitled when it’s not always the case and lower socioeconomic status demographics can be seen as jealous or resentful. None of these are true 100% of the time, so holding back any judgments is most likely the way to go.

What do you think about today’s story? Do you think the woman was being a jerk? Let us know in the comments below.

