Man Is Hurt After His Wife Tells His Sister She Put Together All The DIY Furniture In The House Herself, Says She Made Him Look Incompetent
A 32-year-old woman turned to the AITA community on Reddit to ask if she was wrong to make her husband feel bad in front of his sister.
The author explained that initially, her dad wanted a boy, but “made the best of what he got.” She continued: “He taught me how to do everything, like fixing stuff around the house, putting DIY furniture together (he’s big on that), woodworking, basically a lot of stuff that is traditionally expected of men to do, my dad taught me how.”
Fast forward to the present where the author and her husband are welcoming their child together. Now the baby furniture has arrived and you may already guess who was the one to put it together. This proved to be no problem until the sister-in-law found out.
Fellow pandas. please brag about something you did recently. I want to hear it~
Just got my forth college degree and with only top marks. What about you Monday?
Change brakes on my car. Never tell a man because they're so amused that they all ask me to do it for them just so they get a kick out of seeing a woman change the damn breaks. It's pathetic.
My husband, a brilliant software engineer "Caro, you program the dvd/tv/music connections otherwise I'll go nuts" .... Some men can take it, some can't.
Oh man. I've got a friend who got teased quite a lot at school for being a bit geeky and absolutely has a bit of a complex about "manly" things. Its weird because he's loaded, has great kids, wife, a big house, talented, nice and happy. But, talk about building shelves, he gets super uncomfortable. Dude, those manly men would be jealous of you. Anyway, the OP, those feelings of inadequacy suck, but there's no need to be a d*** to your wife about it. Its your problem, not hers.
