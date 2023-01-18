Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Is Hurt After His Wife Tells His Sister She Put Together All The DIY Furniture In The House Herself, Says She Made Him Look Incompetent
Man Is Hurt After His Wife Tells His Sister She Put Together All The DIY Furniture In The House Herself, Says She Made Him Look Incompetent

Liucija Adomaite
Gabija Palšytė

A 32-year-old woman turned to the AITA community on Reddit to ask if she was wrong to make her husband feel bad in front of his sister.

The author explained that initially, her dad wanted a boy, but “made the best of what he got.” She continued: “He taught me how to do everything, like fixing stuff around the house, putting DIY furniture together (he’s big on that), woodworking, basically a lot of stuff that is traditionally expected of men to do, my dad taught me how.”

Fast forward to the present where the author and her husband are welcoming their child together. Now the baby furniture has arrived and you may already guess who was the one to put it together. This proved to be no problem until the sister-in-law found out.

The husband is upset over his wife “showing off” in front of his sister for putting all the DIY furniture in the house together by herself

Image credits: nebojsa_ki (not the actual photo)

Image credits: davidpereiras (not the actual photo)

Image credits: metallicsheet

Many people expressed their support for the author and said that her husband was wrong in this situation

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Join the conversation
Monday
Monday
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fellow pandas. please brag about something you did recently. I want to hear it~

2
2points
reply
Holly🇫🇮🇬🇧
Holly🇫🇮🇬🇧
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just got my forth college degree and with only top marks. What about you Monday?

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My husband, a brilliant software engineer "Caro, you program the dvd/tv/music connections otherwise I'll go nuts" .... Some men can take it, some can't.

2
2points
reply
I Am John
I Am John
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh man. I've got a friend who got teased quite a lot at school for being a bit geeky and absolutely has a bit of a complex about "manly" things. Its weird because he's loaded, has great kids, wife, a big house, talented, nice and happy. But, talk about building shelves, he gets super uncomfortable. Dude, those manly men would be jealous of you. Anyway, the OP, those feelings of inadequacy suck, but there's no need to be a d*** to your wife about it. Its your problem, not hers.

1
1point
reply
Load More Comments
