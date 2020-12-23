1k+views
I Capture The Magical Beauty Of Winter In The Ukrainian Carpathians (31 Pics)
1k+views
Have you ever wandered the snowy Ukrainian Carpathians? Have you ever taken a breath of nice, frosty air? Or maybe Coldness has tickled your eyes and your cheeks have been kissed by Winter?
The Winter Carpathians are a special, magical world of dreams: a snow-white planet created of fairy firs, rocks, and mountains embraced by the silver hands of Winter. You feel like you're lost in this spacetime, dancing in the pure sea of snowflakes hurtling towards you, putting their snowy wings on your shoulders. You raise your face to the sky, waiting for a hundred kisses, so cold but so sincere, and you’re feeling great happiness.
You’re trying to find the horizon, lines between Sky and Earth, but it’s impossible, it just doesn’t exist—everything has merged into one perfect self-being, the harmony of spaces. Charismatic pieces of ice, which used to run quickly, are frozen by the flawless beauty of Winterland. What a wonderful time to explore our incomparable nature!
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
A perfect place to pray, to thank Him for this place he made.
The rest of you can hang out here but I'm leaving, going this way.
This brings back wonderful childhood memories of visits with my father's uncle. All I remember is being outside playing in the snow or skiing, taking the outer layers of clothes off when we were called in for food and they were frozen stiff, and a vague feeling of love, positivity and that everyone was very much enjoying being together. Winter Wonderland.
Turned to the side I see a woman with long hair in a beautiful long gown leaning down.
These are so gorgeous! It's just like Narnia
Thanks!
All of them are in some sort of "squeezed" Gamma.. You took them by phone or pro-photo camera?
Harleen what
These are just beautiful. I imagine it being very quiet there, hushed kind of. But despite all that beauty, I'm very happy not to be out in it, but indoors instead! You're a tough photographer!
Thank you!
Please post more photos! These are wonderful.
Thank you!
Tinley's Aunt follower
These are so gorgeous! It's just like Narnia
Thanks!
All of them are in some sort of "squeezed" Gamma.. You took them by phone or pro-photo camera?
Harleen what
These are just beautiful. I imagine it being very quiet there, hushed kind of. But despite all that beauty, I'm very happy not to be out in it, but indoors instead! You're a tough photographer!
Thank you!
Please post more photos! These are wonderful.
Thank you!
Tinley's Aunt follower