Have you ever wandered the snowy Ukrainian Carpathians? Have you ever taken a breath of nice, frosty air? Or maybe Coldness has tickled your eyes and your cheeks have been kissed by Winter?

The Winter Carpathians are a special, magical world of dreams: a snow-white planet created of fairy firs, rocks, and mountains embraced by the silver hands of Winter. You feel like you're lost in this spacetime, dancing in the pure sea of snowflakes hurtling towards you, putting their snowy wings on your shoulders. You raise your face to the sky, waiting for a hundred kisses, so cold but so sincere, and you’re feeling great happiness.

You’re trying to find the horizon, lines between Sky and Earth, but it’s impossible, it just doesn’t exist—everything has merged into one perfect self-being, the harmony of spaces. Charismatic pieces of ice, which used to run quickly, are frozen by the flawless beauty of Winterland. What a wonderful time to explore our incomparable nature!

#1

Olha

46 points
Olha
POST
#2

Olha

38 points
Olha
POST
Ani Archeron
Ani Archeron
Community Member
1 year ago

Sauron's eye sees far over the mountains of Mordor

2
2 points
#3

Olha

36 points
Olha
POST
#4

Olha

35 points
Olha
POST
#5

Olha

30 points
Olha
POST
Elaine Mattingly
Elaine Mattingly
Community Member
1 year ago

A perfect place to pray, to thank Him for this place he made.

0
0 points
#6

Olha

24 points
Olha
POST
Elaine Mattingly
Elaine Mattingly
Community Member
1 year ago

The rest of you can hang out here but I'm leaving, going this way.

2
2 points
#7

Olha

24 points
Olha
POST
#8

Olha

23 points
Olha
POST
#9

Olha

23 points
Olha
POST
Monika Soffronow
Monika Soffronow
Community Member
1 year ago

This brings back wonderful childhood memories of visits with my father's uncle. All I remember is being outside playing in the snow or skiing, taking the outer layers of clothes off when we were called in for food and they were frozen stiff, and a vague feeling of love, positivity and that everyone was very much enjoying being together. Winter Wonderland.

3
3 points
#10

Olha

23 points
Olha
POST
#11

Olha

23 points
Olha
POST
#12

Olha

21 points
Olha
POST
#13

Olha

21 points
Olha
POST
Aeon Flux
Aeon Flux
Community Member
1 year ago

Wow, that's lovely. Hot spring?

2
2 points
#14

Olha

20 points
Olha
POST
#15

Olha

20 points
Olha
POST
#16

Olha

17 points
Olha
POST
Elaine Mattingly
Elaine Mattingly
Community Member
1 year ago

I'm cold..............You're supposed to be.......Oh.

0
0 points
#17

Olha

17 points
Olha
POST
Elaine Mattingly
Elaine Mattingly
Community Member
1 year ago

Thank you for comming to the services this morning.

0
0 points
#18

Olha

16 points
Olha
POST
#19

Olha

16 points
Olha
POST
#20

Olha

16 points
Olha
POST
#21

Olha

15 points
Olha
POST
Elaine Mattingly
Elaine Mattingly
Community Member
1 year ago

Thank you for sharing something would never have seen.

2
2 points
#22

Olha

15 points
Olha
POST
#23

Olha

15 points
Olha
POST
Elaine Mattingly
Elaine Mattingly
Community Member
1 year ago

W will never know all the wonders of this world.

2
2 points
#24

Olha

14 points
Olha
POST
#25

Olha

13 points
Olha
POST
#26

Olha

13 points
Olha
POST
Linda Kaye
Linda Kaye
Community Member
1 year ago

... curiouser and curioser ... such odd figuration yes?

1
1 point
#27

Olha

13 points
Olha
POST
#28

Olha

13 points
Olha
POST
#29

Olha

12 points
Olha
POST
Elaine Mattingly
Elaine Mattingly
Community Member
1 year ago

Turned to the side I see a woman with long hair in a beautiful long gown leaning down.

0
0 points
#30

Olha

12 points
Olha
POST
#31

Olha

12 points
Olha
POST
