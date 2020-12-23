Have you ever wandered the snowy Ukrainian Carpathians? Have you ever taken a breath of nice, frosty air? Or maybe Coldness has tickled your eyes and your cheeks have been kissed by Winter?

The Winter Carpathians are a special, magical world of dreams: a snow-white planet created of fairy firs, rocks, and mountains embraced by the silver hands of Winter. You feel like you're lost in this spacetime, dancing in the pure sea of snowflakes hurtling towards you, putting their snowy wings on your shoulders. You raise your face to the sky, waiting for a hundred kisses, so cold but so sincere, and you’re feeling great happiness.

You’re trying to find the horizon, lines between Sky and Earth, but it’s impossible, it just doesn’t exist—everything has merged into one perfect self-being, the harmony of spaces. Charismatic pieces of ice, which used to run quickly, are frozen by the flawless beauty of Winterland. What a wonderful time to explore our incomparable nature!

