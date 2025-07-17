20 Stunning Photos From The 2024 Budapest International Foto Awards That Celebrate Summer’s Magic
This vibrant selection of photographs from the 2024 Budapest International Foto Awards is a celebration of light, color, and the joyful spirit of summer. From golden hour portraits to sun-soaked landscapes, each image captures the energy and emotion of the season in its own unique way.
"Jump!" By Yevhen Kostiuk
Gold in People / Lifestyle Jump! My name is Yevhen Kostiuk, and I am an award-winning Ukrainian photographer from Kharkiv. My passion for photography began a long time ago, but I seriously started pursuing it only in the last few years. A significant part of my work is devoted to aerial photography as a way to see our world from a different perspective. Each drone takeoff is like a step into a parallel world where familiar objects look completely different.
"Jump With Crocodile" By Alyona Nikolaeva
Silver in Fine Art / Other The image depicts a dreamlike moment where a woman is mid-air, holding onto an inflatable crocodile as she leaps off a rocky cliff into the dark water below. The black-and-white tones and the stillness of the scene create a surreal atmosphere, blending reality with fantasy. The woman seems to be diving into the unknown, with the crocodile adding a playful, yet mysterious, touch to the scene.
"Just Relax" By Yevhen Kostiuk
Just Relax. My name is Yevhen Kostiuk, and I am a Ukrainian award-winning photographer from Kharkiv. My passion for photography began a long time ago, but I seriously started pursuing it only in the last few years. A significant part of my work is devoted to aerial photography as a way to see our world from a different perspective. Each drone takeoff is like a step into a parallel world where familiar objects look completely different.
"Vacation Options" By Yevhen Kostiuk
Vacation Options My name is Yevhen Kostiuk, and I am an award-winning Ukrainian photographer from Kharkiv. My passion for photography began a long time ago, but I seriously started pursuing it only in the last few years. A significant part of my work is devoted to aerial photography as a way to see our world from a different perspective. Each drone takeoff is like a step into a parallel world where familiar objects look completely different.
"Pursuit Of Freedom" By Lorenzo Scaramuccia
children dive from the cliff in search of freedom
"Man Overboard!" By Yevhen Kostiuk
Man overboard! My name is Yevhen Kostiuk, and I am an award-winning Ukrainian photographer from Kharkiv. My passion for photography began a long time ago, but I seriously started pursuing it only in the last few years. A significant part of my work is devoted to aerial photography as a way to see our world from a different perspective. Each drone takeoff is like a step into a parallel world where familiar objects look completely different.
"De Fil En Aiguille/ One Stitch Leads To Another" By Florian Jayet
Marseille, a city of cultural diversity, reveals its history through its clothing. This photographic series explores the Provençal costume to trace the social, political, and cultural transformations of Western societies. Clothing becomes a language, carrying ancestral stories that engage in a dialogue with the present to question our shared heritage and future. The project invites us to reconsider cultural heritage, highlighting the role of clothing as both markers of identity and reflections of our perception of the world.
"East-West" By Stephen Spartana
A multilayered image the brings my world, on the Eastern shore of the Atlantic in the United States together with the western shore of the Atlantic in Portugal, where my future lies.I used 3 images to achieve the results using photos in the same way a painter uses their palette.
Art became important to me at an early age with an interest in photography. I graduated in 1983 from the BFA Program in Photography at the Maryland Institute College of Art which introduced him to the work and philosophies of influential artists: Irving Penn’s quality of light; Cartier-Bresson’s composition, use of space, and "the decisive moment”; Pete Turner, who felt that the transparency was not the end product, but just the beginning; and lastly Georgia O’Keeffe’s paintings of flowers and nature were a revelation, inspiring me to look closer at the hidden beauty of the natural world.
"About Love" By You Jr Huang
Silver in People / Children This collection of photos captures every moment in the lives of my children. They came into our family as a result of the love between my partner and me, becoming the most precious part of our lives. Whenever I capture their smiles, whimsical thoughts, and journey of growth, I deeply feel the presence of love, teaching me how to love deeply from within. These photos are not just carriers of memories but essential witnesses to the irreplaceable meaning of family and love. They remind me daily of life's most significant values—the power and significance of love.
"Sunshine Boy" By Oleksandra Gatsenko
"Sunshine Boy" captures the warmth and joy of childhood, where the subject radiates innocence and happiness, much like sunlight on a bright day. The soft lighting and playful expression create a feeling of pure optimism and carefree wonder, as if the boy himself embodies the light and energy of the sun, bringing warmth and brightness to those who see him.
"A Day By The Sea" By Zuzana Janeková
BLUE - is the color of well-being and balance. It represents calm, confidence, a liberated mind, and general moderation in action. It is associated with water and sky. Blue is one of my favourite colours. Even the sea is blue. It can be wonderfully healing for the mind and body. It's amazing how quickly it can energise you. The photo was taken in May this year in Andalusia, Spain.
"Waves That Generate Myths" By Gloria V
This series of photos represents the transition from the calm of the lake to the power of crashing waves, evoking a crescendo of strength. The waves, through their movement and transformation, take on shapes that evoke mythical creatures like the dragon or Pegasus. These figures, symbols of natural force and inner power, emerge from the depths of the lake as representations of the human psyche.The lake becomes a reflection of the subconscious, where internal forces clash, creating myths that reveal the complexity and power of the human soul.
"Vispa" By Nicholas Duers
Images from a personal project, focusing on climate-affected areas.
"Summer Memories" By Masaki Kuroyabu
A memory of the last summer I spent with her
"Colorful Childhood" By Yang Huang
Two children playing balloons near a near abandoned building.
"São Luís" By Michele Spadafora
São Luís (Brazil). Travel to understand the world and life. Photograph my emotions. Born in Cosenza (Italy), graduated in Physics, worked in Computer Science. 2014 exhibited b&w on Morocco at the National Museum of Oriental Art in Rome. Represented Italy in a European project. International Awards (APA, Chromatic, IPA, Monovisions, FAPA, VIEPA, PX3, MIFA, BIFA, APM, TIFA, Monochrome, WMPO, GPA). 2022 exhibited his awarded images at the TeatroBasilica in Rome. 2023 exhibited at the Museo delle Mura in Rome. 2024 exhibited at the "Galerie 24b" in Paris.
"Dolphin Kick" By Milica Novakovic
Dolphins are known for their problem-solving skills, self-awareness, and ability to learn complex tricks. Dolphins have been known to display acts of empathy and altruism, not only toward members of their pod but also toward other species, including humans. This dolphin is my partner, swimming in the Adriatic Sea. I completed my MA in Digital Arts in Belgrade, Serbia, and have been working in the field of photography and graphic design. My artistic interests lie in exploring motion, ephemerality, and transparency.
"Chiara" By Adriano Romani
Questa foto, nasce dall'esigenza dell'autore di immortalare, in un preciso attimo vissuto, una sensazione di benessere che riconosce e identifica in quel momento come uno dei momenti più belli e profondi della sua esistenza. CHIARA è uno scatto che parla d'amore ma anche di gioventù e spensieratezza che l'autore cerca a modo suo di conservare con se "per sempre". Illusione o realtà, l'autore trova il suo modo per fregare il tempo che cambia le cose in silenzio. Forse quell'impossibile amore per sempre, finito nella realtà, continuerà a vivere nella foto, nel cuore e nell'illusione.
"A Rock Pool With The Same Color As The Sea And Sky" By Chin-Fa Tzeng
The entire east coast of Sydney is full of beautiful beaches, and there are many great rock pools along the beach. The boundary of the rock pool is designed to blend in with the sea. When the tide is high, it will give people the illusion of being in an infinity pool. The swimming pool connects to the sea, and the sea connects to the sky. The sea and sky are so beautiful. Let ourselves blend into nature and enjoy the leisurely leisure time of our vacation.
"Freedom" By Tetiana Vasiura
The photo series titled "Freedom" can convey the feeling of freedom through images associated with water. Water, symbolizing both emotional and physical space, captures moments when a person completely merges with the element, feeling part of nature. This series reveals different facets of freedom through water, from inner calm to a sense of unity with nature and the ability to let go of everything unnecessary.