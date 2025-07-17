This vibrant selection of photographs from the 2024 Budapest International Foto Awards is a celebration of light, color, and the joyful spirit of summer. From golden hour portraits to sun-soaked landscapes, each image captures the energy and emotion of the season in its own unique way.

Inspired? There’s still time to join the 2025 edition! The final submission deadline is August 15, giving you the chance to showcase your own photographic voice. BIFA offers global recognition, cash prizes, and international exhibitions. Submit today and be part of something extraordinary.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | budapestfotoawards.com