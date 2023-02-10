This Adorable Pit Bull Mix Got New Crocheted Ears After Losing His Own

Usually, when thinking of dogs, we associate them with being cute, friendly, and cuddly, which is often true. But in this case, when dogs feel threatened and see attacking as the only option, a dangerous situation emerges.

Willy Wonka, a sweet and innocent pup, experienced a frightening encounter with neighboring dogs that left him without his ears. With the help of dedicated caregivers, he received the necessary treatment and was even given a special set of new ears. Willy’s strength through the traumatic experience serves as a testament to the resilience of dogs.

Meet Willy Wonka, a dog that has lost his ears due to a neighboring dog attack

Willy Wonka, a dog also known by the recent nickname “Sweet Willy”, was attacked by the neighboring dogs. The 2-year-old bulldog-terrier and pit bull mix was minding his own business in the garden while his owner was away. That is when the neighbor’s dogs managed to break through the garden fence and attack Willy, leaving him with serious injuries to both of his ears.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Willy’s inner ear canals were unharmed, and his hearing was still intact

Unfortunately, Willy was placed up for adoption at the Sacramento SPCA animal shelter by his owner, who was unable to pay for the cost of his treatment

The caring staff at the center made sure to properly care for Willy. That is where Willy got his new nickname due to being an adorable good boy.

However, Willy’s story took a turn for the better when a veterinary technician named John Holmquist crocheted him a fresh pair of fun and creative “ears”

John Holmquist went above and beyond for Willy. The new set of “ears” are attached to a headband that perfectly matched Willy’s fur.

The new accessory helped spark attention and curiosity online, which led to Willy’s adoption into a loving new home

Eventually, Willy found what he hoped would be his forever home with a loving family, but not before having to be returned due to a disagreement with the family’s other dog. However, not long after, Willy settled with a repeat rescuer and now is a big brother to Sacramento SPCA alumni Zeus.

If you are interested in helping dogs in need like Willy, visit the Sacramento SPCA’s page to see how you can make a difference.

Here is what people on the Instagram had to say about Willy’s story:

