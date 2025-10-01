ADVERTISEMENT

Marcello Galleano, an award-winning wildlife photographer and dedicated conservationist, has captivated fans around the world, and today we’re happy to share some of his best images with our community.

Having traveled to nearly 90 countries, Galleano has explored the globe from the frozen Arctic to the lush jungles of South America, often working alongside nonprofit organizations to support biodiversity and conservation. Through his lens, the photographer reminds us of the delicate balance of nature and the urgent need to protect it for generations to come.

Scroll down and discover some of his most stunning shots, showcasing the beauty and diversity of the animal kingdom.

More info: Instagram | Facebook