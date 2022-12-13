Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We Filmed A Wild Fox Visiting His Cat Friend
15points
User submission
Animals

We Filmed A Wild Fox Visiting His Cat Friend

Борис Божинов
Community member

During the Autumn of 2020, I was working on a TV Project called ‘The Farm’. We were filming in a mountain forest region, nearby Zheleznitsa, Bulgaria. Suddenly, out of nowhere, one night a beautiful juvenile wild Fox appeared. He was sniffing around, clearly looking for food.

More info: youtube.com

We Filmed A Wild Fox Visiting His Cat Friend

He started to visit almost every night, looking for a snack. Often He would stay with us up until the morning. And then, He would hide again deep in the woods.

He would hide in the bushes all day long. But after Midnight, he would pop up out of the woods again! Every night!

We Filmed A Wild Fox Visiting His Cat Friend

But one night, there were some Drama. We had a big beautiful wild Cat since the first day of filming. He was living his best life, having plenty of food. And since a food competitor appeared, Cat wasn’t very happy to share his Snacks…

A few nights later, we were kinda shocked. We heared some noises and we found out that our beloved Cat and the Wild Fox were chasing each other in a pretty playful way…

And this happened the next night again! They seemed to know each other very well!

And since then, the Fox would come almost every night to visit his Cat friend and spend some playful time together!

By the end of October, our project was finished. So we had to leave this magical place. But we hope these two are still together, playing their own beautiful game!

We Filmed A Wild Fox Visiting His Cat Friend

What do you think ?
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't believe I watched through all of these! The little fox was so sweet. But he was no match for the cat! Great scenarios.

2
2points
reply
Борис Божинов (Post author)
Борис Божинов
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm pretty glad You did! :) It's a very sweet story! Sometimes animals can tell a lot without even saying a single word! :)

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
