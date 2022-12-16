Guy Shares How His Wife Spent $170K Of Their Daughter’s College Money To Fund Her Shopping Addiction
Recently, a lost husband and father to 17-year-old Cassie turned to the True Off My Chest community to share the difficult situation his family is in.
According to him, his stepdaughter Cassie is full of potential, so together with his wife Andrea, they put together a college fund for her so she wouldn’t be crushed by debt. “Over the years, it has amounted to over $200,000,” the author wrote.
However, last week, something happened that totally shattered the dad. “I found out that almost $170,000 dollars of the money was missing from the account.”
Turns out, it was his wife who carelessly took the money to fund her shopping addiction, which has spiraled out of control. The family is facing a crisis like it never has before.
Man found out his wife is a shopaholic and she secretly used their daughter's college fund to feed her addiction, which came at a potentially future-shattering $170K dollars
Later, he added some more updates about how the whole situation evolved in the family
This man is a rockstar. He clearly loves his stepdaughter like what she is - a daughter, regardless of the “step” part. Meanwhile, her own biological mother spent $170,000 … on WHAT? I haven’t even MADE that much money in my lifetime, let alone had it to spend. What a horrible and disgusting mother. Addictions are addictions, but she needed to get help LONG before she spent almost all of the $200,000 set aside for her own CHILD. As an afterthought, I do wonder what the wife purchased with that money and how she hid/explained $170,000 worth of new items…
I can't believe the Mother's suggestion is to ruin the only solid relationship her daughter has. Cassie is so lucky to have that guy as her stepfather - glad they're telling the truth, and I hope he follows it up that he will be there for Cassie no matter what. He's proving it in his actions but she'll no doubt benefit from hearing it too.
Maybe the OP can ask Andrea about what stuff she bought, and if possible they can sell it. Because most of the time shopaholics buy things they don't really need. So if they can get some money back, maybe it's a start
