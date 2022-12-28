Loving Wife Secretly Fills In For Sick Husband By Pretending To Be Him During Remote Work

The purpose of marriage is companionship, mutual help and comfort. Your spouse in theory should be your best friend who will always support you or tell you the truth when you are doing the wrong thing. They will be with you and rejoice with you when you are successful and will help to drag you out of a dump.

The perfect example of a married couple being there for each other is a story Reddit user beepbeepboopbooopp posted in the subreddit True Off My Chest. Turns out, he got sick during a very important time at work. His wife who is in a similar field took initiative and filled in for her husband so that his work team wouldn’t suffer and her husband could rest.

Being supportive is what marriage is all about and this couple helping each other with their work understand that perfectly

The Original Poster (OP) and his wife are both software engineers and the only difference is that the man is a full stack developer while the woman is a front-end developer. Although their specialties are different, OP’s wife knows almost everything that her husband does.

She will actually help him out when he is working with long lines of code that are a tedious task to debug. The husband will give back the favor in return whenever he can. Such collaboration is possible since they both work from home.

However, one time, the wife stepped in big time. At the time of writing the story, the OP was sick with a nasty cold and he really didn’t want to take a day off work as his team was being pressured to finish their project as soon as possible, so he wanted to be there for them.

When he told his wife about this, the man wasn’t expecting anything, but the woman ordered her husband to take a rest to get better sooner and she would handle the project. Her job is not as demanding and time-restricted, so the woman had more free time, and this time, she decided to use to take one for the team.

The author of the story, who is the husband, is a full stack developer and his wife is a front-end developer so they both are software engineers

OP’s wife locked herself in the office and worked on the project that her husband was supposed to. She also made up a lie about the man having lost his voice to avoid talking on the voice call, which didn’t raise suspicion for anybody.

The husband now is taking his rest for his body to heal and is planning to do the same favor for his wife if she ever needs it, because he was so grateful to have someone who would do such a thing for him.

In the comments, the husband added that he talked with his wife more about this situation and they both agreed that it can’t become a regular thing and they wouldn’t do it if it was really a serious matter, because they heard stories of people getting caught and punished for it.

The jobs both of them have are too precious to lose or to break the trust with their teams and bosses. The OP said that some of the people at his job are his best friends, his pay is excellent and on top of that, he doesn’t need to go to an office, so he would have felt guilty for not helping out with the urgent project because of a cold.

Since they started working from home, they would help each other out when one of them is stuck with a complicated task

Aside from the people who warned the OP to be careful to not be caught or make such job exchanges a habit, others found the story wholesome and were in love with his wife. They felt the spouses are true companions and expressed their envy for such a relationship.

While it seems that the OP and his wife are sensible people and won’t be pulling scams, working from home facilitated that, as there is a lot less control and surveillance. One of the ways employees have taken advantage of it is working more than one remote job at a time.

One day the husband got a really nasty cold right at the time when his team was on a time crunch to end a project, so he really didn’t want to let them down

The Wall Street Journal says that “The approach doesn’t violate federal or state laws, according to employment lawyers, but it could represent a breach of contract or raise issues around confidentiality. And it could certainly result in an employee’s termination.“

They also spoke with such double employees and found out that they earn between $200,000 to nearly $600,000 a year, including bonuses and stock, but their work week doesn’t even last 40 hours. Those people managed to decrease their student loans or could put aside more money for their children’s college funds and had money to spare for something fun.

The way it works is that people don’t seek to be the best, but do enough to keep the job and can reap the rewards. They will start declining meetings and may take a vacation from one job to tackle the other’s project of the year.

When his wife found out, she offered to work instead of him as she had free time and her husband needed to rest to get his health back quicker

There is actually a whole website and community dedicated to people who are interested in working two remote jobs, Overemployed. They agree that this scheme has its own risks, but the worst thing that could happen is that you get caught and fired: “Ok, so you get fired and need to look for another job. Oh wait, you’re already a pro at landing remote jobs!”

However, there are a few nuances and the biggest one is that you have to lower your expectations and effort for each job. “You’ll need to accept average-to-above average performance in one job (the one you consider your primary job) and mediocre-to-subpar performance in the other job. Over the long term, this may have implications for your career and professional network.”

They still believe that to be a superstar, you have to focus on one job, but “if you don’t care about a potentially unhappy boss or workplace politics, then this path is for you – a double income and early financial freedom.”

This way the husband’s team that he cared about a lot didn’t suffer, he was able to rest and was once again proven right about what an amazing wife he has

While some people warned the couple not to make this a habit, others felt their hearts melting from the wholesomeness

