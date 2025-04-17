Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Wife Is Tired After 10 Years Of False Promises From Husband: “Get A Job Or Get Out”
Couples, Relationships

Wife Is Tired After 10 Years Of False Promises From Husband: “Get A Job Or Get Out”

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Romantic relationships and marriage are meant to be genuine partnerships. They’re based on mutual understanding, respect, sincerity, and support. And while following your passion is important, things can get pretty tough if one partner is the sole breadwinner and all the financial pressure is on their shoulders.

Mumsnet user GeofferyLLama asked the internet for advice regarding a sensitive situation at home. She opened up about how for the past decade her husband has been working on various personal projects instead of getting a stable job, and she’s at the end of her rope. Scroll down for the full story, including advice from the net, and a rather surprising twist to the story. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from her.

RELATED:

    Taking a risk and focusing on your passion projects is fine, so long as you don’t leave the financial burden entirely for your partner to bear

    Woman frustrated with husband after years of empty promises, demanding change.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: stefamerpik / freepik (not the actual photo)

    A woman asked for advice online, wondering whether she should give her husband an ultimatum to get a job after a decade of working on passion projects

    Text reads: "AIBU to say get a job or get out? 10 years ago, a few days before my second daughter was born, I got offered the job of a lifetime.

    Text highlighting false promises from husband about his job situation.

    Text excerpt discussing husband's project and wife organizing a nanny-share amidst promises.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about wife's frustration after husband's broken promises on getting a job.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about a wife expressing frustration over job promises from her husband.

    Text describing a wife's frustration over a husband's 10 years of unkept promises about finding a job.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing wife's frustration over husband's false job promises.

    Text on image discussing financial struggles and wife's frustrations with husband's false promises.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about husband's job and financial struggles; wife urges him to "get a job or get out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text image discussing a gig's poor pay and financial struggles, with savings dwindling.

    Text describing a wife's frustration over husband's false job promises.

    Wife tired from husband's false promises, stressed over bills at table with laptop and coffee.

    Image credits: wayhomestudio / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text expressing a wife's frustration over ten years of false promises from her husband.

    Text describes wife's frustration with husband's unfulfilled promises.

    Text expressing frustration over unfulfilled promises after 10 years, asking if husband should get a job or leave.

    Image credits: GeofferyLLama

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There’s a lot of stress and anxiety that comes from being the sole breadwinner in your family

    Passion, ambition, creativity, and perseverance are all incredibly important parts of any person’s career, sure. Nobody’s criticizing anyone for working on their passion projects in their spare time. And there are other non-financial ways to contribute to your family’s welfare, too.

    However, what you do in life can’t all revolve exclusively around pie-in-the-sky projects and expensive, time-consuming, creative ventures.

    You have to be practical. You have to get the basics right. You have to have a stable job to put food on the table and keep a roof over your head. If you have children, it’s even more important to have a dual income, unless you’ve had the good luck of being born into a well-off family or recently hit the jackpot.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If there’s a mismatch between reality and expectations, open and honest communication is your best strategy. It can be incredibly awkward to talk to your partner about sensitive topics like money. However, issues don’t get solved by ignoring them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It might take a few conversations to get on the same page, but it’s all worth it in the end. Ideally, you want to find a fine balance between being firm yet friendly. Being judgmental only makes the other person get defensive. However, being too lenient means that your personal boundaries might get ignored.

    It can be incredibly stressful to be the sole breadwinner. The risk with there being only one breadwinner is that if they unexpectedly get laid off or take time off to skill up or pivot to a new position, it potentially puts the entire family’s livelihood at risk.

    Meanwhile, when both partners work, they can support each other financially if one of them needs time to get a new job.

    It’s probably a good idea for everyone to have an emergency fund to rely on in case you or your partner loses your job

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whatever your unique situation might be, it’s a good rule of thumb to always have an emergency fund so that you can weather at least some bad luck and metaphorical storms that life throws your way.

    Broadly speaking, the bigger your emergency fund, the better, because you have more flexibility with a larger safety net. However, putting all of your hard-earned cash into your emergency fund might not be the best strategy: at some point, you should consider investing a part of your savings.

    According to HSBC, having emergency savings that you can fall back on means that you won’t have to borrow money or make financial decisions during tough moments like losing your job, paying medical bills, or repairing your car or home.

    The bank recommends that you have at least 3 months’ worth of living expenses in your emergency fund, aiming for 6 months’ worth.

    This money should cover your core monthly expenses like rent or mortgage payments, as well as your expenses on food, transportation, etc.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “You may want to open a separate savings account for your emergency fund so you’re not tempted to dip into it. Ideally, you want to be able to access the money quickly, if you need it, so you don’t want it to be in a locked savings account or invested,” HSBC suggests.

    “A good way to stick to your savings plan is to set up a standing order to move money into a savings account each month. If you schedule it for the day you get paid, you’ll lower the temptation to spend it. You can also put extra money into your savings account whenever you want. If you have money left over at the end of a month, why not add it to your savings?”

    What are your thoughts about the entire situation? Have you ever been the sole breadwinner in your relationship or had serious discussions about money? How long do you think it’s fair to let your partner focus on their creative ventures before (gently) pressuring them to get a job? Let us know in the comments.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many readers were quick to react, while others offered the author some heartfelt advice

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on false promises needing steady earnings after 10 years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment advises a wife tired of false promises to divorce after 10 years.

    Text urging a wife tired of false promises from her husband to make a change after 10 years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing impact of husband's false promises causing financial strain and family stress.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about fair ultimatum to husband with false promises.

    Online comment advising wife to demand husband get a job or face divorce.

    Text on relationship struggles, addressing a husband's false promises about finding a job after ten years.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text urging a husband to become a supportive father and prevent financial ruin after 10 years of false promises.

    Text highlighting a wife's frustration after 10 years of her husband's unfulfilled promises.

    Text discussing a husband's lack of job for ten years and financial strain on wife.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman exhausted after husband's false promises; ultimatum given to find a job or leave within a month.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing financial loss, urging a husband to work, suggesting delivery driver as a job.

    Some internet users used the opportunity to share similar stories

    Text from a discussion about wife tired of false promises urging husband to get a job.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing job expectations and deadlines for a spouse.

    Later, the woman confronted her husband, and things genuinely turned out well

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    3

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    thedinkydreads avatar
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a bad person? Honey, he's been having you on for a f*****g decade. You sound brainwashed even in the update.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am curious - what were these mysterious "projects" he supposeldy worked on? Research, art, business?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    sofia_18 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time to put a full stop on him or kick him out imho

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    thedinkydreads avatar
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a bad person? Honey, he's been having you on for a f*****g decade. You sound brainwashed even in the update.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am curious - what were these mysterious "projects" he supposeldy worked on? Research, art, business?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    sofia_18 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time to put a full stop on him or kick him out imho

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda