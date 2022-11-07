Husband Is Angry At Wife For Not Packing His Lunch While He Was Running Late For Work

Healthy personal boundaries are essential for thriving relationships. These clear-cut lines you set with the people close to you create mutual respect, strengthen your emotional health, and, let’s be honest, make life a heck of a lot easier. But as simple as all of this sounds on paper, navigating expectations from both partners can be difficult. Especially in some cases when loved ones test your limits by expecting you to break one of your rules.

A few months ago, a person who goes by Helpwithlunch on Reddit reached out to the AITA community after getting into a serious fight with his wife… over lunch. As the man detailed in the story, it all started with him waking up late for work. “It was completely my fault,” he immediately owned up to his mistake and asked his wife to pack him lunch as a favor so he could leave on time.

But when she responded with a sharp “no,” this left the user surprised and angry, encouraging him to ask the internet for perspective. Let’s see how this story unfolded, as well as how the community reacted, and then be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

This man asked the internet for advice after getting into a fight with his wife, who refused to pack him lunch as a favor when he was running late for work

Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Alex Green (not the actual photo)

He later updated the post with a few details to clarify the story

Image credits: Helpwithlunch

Even though every relationship manual (wait, is there such a thing?) tells us that setting healthy boundaries and clearly defining them is crucial between two partners, the responses to this story have been mixed. Some readers expressed that the author is definitely in the wrong here, some blamed both partners for finding themselves in this situation, and others sided with the man, saying that spouses should help in stressful moments.

According to social worker Karen Salerno, MSSA, LISW-S, healthy personal boundaries is the framework we set for ourselves on how we want to be treated by others and how we treat other people. Taking responsibility for your own actions and emotions while not feeling responsible for the actions and emotions of others promotes physical and emotional well-being, “and it respects your needs and the other person’s needs in a relationship.”

The first step in setting these lines is knowing what you need to feel healthy, have good self-esteem, and retain your identity. “It’s important to set up healthy boundaries early on so that people know how to best communicate and interact with you,” Salerno told Cleveland Clinic. “You also want to make sure you follow through on your boundaries. If you don’t act on them, it may make it harder for other people to trust your boundary setting.”

Salerno pointed out that when it comes to romantic relationships, these boundaries help strengthen your bond by ensuring that your space and autonomy, as well as your partner’s, are respected.

Of course, as it happens in any long-term coupledom, things may change over time. You may decide that you no longer want to maintain these limits, or maybe your attitude toward them changes. In these cases, clear and honest communication is crucial before any minor annoyances begin to strain your relationship.

“As much as you know another person, you never 100% know what their thoughts are or what their comfort level is,” Salerno added. “Their boundaries and comfort level may shift based on what’s going on in their life, so it’s important to check in with your partner every now and then to confirm where they stand on certain topics and issues and learn if anything has changed for either of you.”

Bored Panda would love to hear your thoughts on this situation down below. Do you think it would have been kind of the wife to help her husband out? Or was he being unreasonable to ask his spouse to cross a boundary she firmly believes in? Feel free to share your opinions, as well as personal experiences, in the comments below!

Readers responded with mixed reactions, with some saying that either both partners or the husband was at fault in this situation

And others have sided with the author, here’s what they had to say