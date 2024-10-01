Wife Unable To Answer Husband Why Random Men’s Clothes Are In House After He Confronts Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Good relationships are built on trust and honesty. If that foundation gets rocked in any way, then cracks begin to appear in the couples’ bond. The problem is that sometimes, even the slightest suspicions can wreck the strongest relationships.

This happened to a woman who was accused of cheating by her husband. He found men’s clothing three different times in their house and confirmed that they definitely weren’t his. That’s when he began to question everything and obsess over his findings.

More info: Reddit

Nobody wants to believe their partner is capable of cheating until they find possible evidence of it happening

Share icon

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels (not the actual photo)

On three separate occasions after returning from work trips, the poster had found an undershirt, jeans, and polo shirt that definitely weren’t his among his items

Share icon

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When he confronted his wife about the men’s clothing, she said she knew nothing and felt he was accusing her of cheating

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Although the poster thought he trusted his wife, he knows she’s good at lying to her family and feels like she hasn’t been able to answer him satisfactorily

Image credits: throwbro256

After a lot of internal back and forth and conversations with other people, the man decided not to take any drastic action and instead be more observant of his wife’s actions

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the man thought he had a good bond with his wife, he couldn’t help being suspicious after finding strange men’s clothing among his items. It hadn’t just happened once but on three separate occasions, and his wife had no proper explanation about how or why the clothes got there. So, he finally got upset and demanded concrete answers.

It’s tough to know how to handle such sensitive situations, so we decided to reach out to an expert. Bored Panda contacted Gabriel Arroyo, a licensed marriage and family therapist who has been practicing for over ten years. Within his practice, Soaring Families Counseling Inc., Gabriel focuses on helping couples grow in their communication, trust, and intimacy to build a healthy and lasting relationship.

Gabriel told us that “when confronting a partner on suspicions, thoughts, concerns, or feelings I always recommend to be mindful and express how you are interpreting the circumstance and how it is making you feel versus being emotionally biased and accusatory. A conversation can become defensive quickly and escalate to a point where we lose sight of the information in front of us.”

“I typically remind individuals in this situation to remain calm in the moment versus reactionary with all the feelings involved as it is a very stressful circumstance. It is important to have a clear objective and intention of what the confrontation is trying to yield. That way, our partner knows we are trying to have a resolution,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster had approached the situation slightly differently. Although he didn’t lose his cool, the couple had an hour-long discussion about the issue. Even that did not provide any satisfactory answers, and the poster was still left with his doubts.

Share icon

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The lack of concrete evidence combined with the doubts he had made the poster feel confused and uncertain. Gabriel explained that “when dealing with the suspicions of cheating, regardless of what triggered that thought or concern, it shows our own insecurity in the relationship or it shows the insecurities we have in our partner.”

“With this concept, I would recommend rebuilding their trust and transparency and rebuilding their confidence within the relationship. To do that, we would be transparent with the concerns and ask one another how to dispute those thoughts, asking for reinforcement or reaffirmations, and asking very clearly for what we want and need from our partners to reinforce our beliefs,” he shared.

Although the man’s wife wasn’t giving him the answers he wanted, he eventually decided to trust her and not do anything extreme for the sake of their marriage and kids. He also said that he would scrutinize her actions and “proceed with caution.” So, it does seem like his suspicions truly haven’t gone away. We asked Gabriel how such doubts could affect a relationship in the long run.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told us that “either way, if the suspicion points to truth or is false, it shows us that there is something to build on and strengthen. This can ultimately ‘make or break’ a relationship as it can lead to more mistrust and lack of communication. A healthy relationship requires trust and transparent communication.”

“In a circumstance like this, it would be best to talk out these insecurities, concerns, fears, and suspicions with clear intentions of what we are trying to achieve from there. This can reinforce healthy dynamics and ‘make’ a relationship,” Gabriel added.

There has been no update since the post was made, which means there’s no way for us to know for sure if the man’s wife is cheating or not. Do you think the men’s clothing was enough evidence to point to infidelity, or do you think there could be some other explanation? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this.

A few people felt the wife wasn’t cheating and wouldn’t be so dumb to keep the clothes lying around if she was, while others urged the man to keep an eye on her with cameras