Man Called A “Deadbeat” Dad For A Child He Never Knew He Had, Faces Wife’s Confession

Jealousy is often associated with an increased love for another person. However, there comes a point when these intense feelings can become unhealthy and destructive to a relationship.

In this story, a woman’s jealousy pushed her to delete a message between her husband and his ex-girlfriend. While the incident happened five years prior, her actions caused the estrangement between her spouse and his daughter.

Living with regret and resentment toward his wife, the man struggled to accept his reality. This whirlwind of emotions led him to the Relationship Advice subreddit to seek answers and clarity.

People blinded by jealousy can sometimes act in ways that may cause irreparable damage

A man was deprived of a relationship with his daughter because of his partner’s jealousy-driven actions from years prior

Image source: throwRAshton

The author provided an update to his story, stating that things became more complicated

The drama extended to his immediate family, who got themselves involved

Image credits: jm_video (not the actual photo)

Image source: throwRAshton

Jealousy is “hard-wired” in all human beings

People like the author’s wife may struggle to rise above jealousy and prevent it from getting the better of them. That’s because it’s a “hard-wired” emotion in every human being.

According to a 2023 study published in the Evolutionary Psychological Science Journal, jealousy’s roots run deep in the human psyche on a psychological and evolutionary level. The research explains that romantic jealousy reduces the catastrophic effects on everyone involved by inducing strong yet negative emotions to urge corrective action.

Neuroscientist and Harvard University researcher Dr. Baland Jalal supports this theory, adding that jealousy also motivates the person to secure the survival of the person and their offspring.

However, these supposed “corrective” actions may urge a person to respond in ways that may cause a breach of trust. As Awake Therapy lead psychologist Dr. Mark Travers explains, such behaviors may include looking through their significant other’s phone, something the author’s partner did.

But what exactly pushes a person to act unhinged? According to Dr. Jalal, the brain’s emotion centers, which also trigger jealousy, are separately wired from the region where logic and reasoning occur. As a result, emotions get the better of a person, and they abandon rationality altogether.

“What began as a partnership of equals can degenerate into an unhappy relationship of guard and jailer,” adds University of Oxford clinical psychology professor Dr. Daniel Freeman.

A realistic perception of forgiveness can help rebuild the broken trust from jealous behavior

The story’s author admitted to being at a loss, not knowing how he and his wife could move forward. His inability to forgive, coupled with the heavy regret of unintentionally abandoning his daughter, is likely weighing him down.

If so, he may fall into the same trap most people experience when their spouse breaks their trust. According to licensed therapist Stephanie Manes JD, LCSW, many believe forgiveness is simply about putting the past behind them and moving on, something she describes as “unrealistic and unnecessary.”

Instead, she urges a shift in mindset toward acceptance. As she explained in an interview with Well and Good, it’s about seeing such trials and tribulations as strengthening the union in the long run.

“Over time, it can become part of a bigger story you can write about your relationship,” she explained.

Manes adds that jumping into big decisions about the future is unwise. As she explains, the fallout of dishonesty in a marriage can put the couple in crisis mode. The wrong mindset may cloud the decision on the next move.

Instead, Manes recommends “letting the dust settle” and focusing on healing before determining whether or not it’s worth it to stay together.

The author stated he and his wife have gone their separate ways for the time being while he deals with his emotions. He may be on the right track, as it also allows his spouse to realize the consequences of her actions.

What do you think, readers? What other options does the author have that may help save his marriage?

