Husband Decides To Talk To Random Women At A Bar After His Wife Talks To Some Dude
Seeing your significant other talk to a stranger at a bar can be displeasing. Although the conversation may seem innocent, it can still cause issues within the relationship.
Reddit user Many_Major2827 had to deal with this situation when he visited a local tavern with his wife. But in his story, his wife completely disregarded him while chatting up a man she had met that night.
The original poster (OP) then did the same thing and began talking to women. It didn’t sit well with his wife, and now he’s asking the AITAH subreddit if he was in the wrong.
It can be jarring to see your partner talking to a stranger, even if it appears to be a harmless interaction
Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
A man spotted his wife chatting with a man one night when they were out at a bar together, so he decided to return the favor and talk to two women
Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
His actions earned him dirty looks from his wife and a long-standing cold treatment
Image credits: Many_Major2827
A partner drawing attention from strangers isn’t always a bad thing
According to experts, there is an upside to having your partner draw attention from others, just like the OP’s wife in the story.
“If it’s mild, fun flirting, I would leave it alone and even use it as a nice indicator that your partner is appealing to other people besides you,” psychotherapist Aimee Hartstein told Brides. “When we see others desire our partner, it often makes them a bit more attractive.”
For Hartstein, such interactions like what the OP’s wife had are more likely harmless.
“The fact that it’s in front of you should suggest that there’s not necessarily suspect motives involved with the activity.”
Open communication is still the best course of action when dealing with a partner being flirted with
Some people may feel apprehensive about speaking up when such scenarios arise. However, according to University of Massachusetts Amherst professor Dr. Susan Krauss Whitbourne, openness is still the best approach.
“When your partner is the ‘victim’ of flirtation, it might be best to acknowledge your feelings of irritation or jealousy rather than try to suppress them,” Dr. Whitbourne wrote in an article for Psychology Today.
But at the end of the day, it’s all about keeping your emotions in check.
“As tempting as it may be to blame your partner, this might not be the most productive strategy. Innocent flirtations can remain just that as long as you don’t allow your own anger to fan the flames of your partner’s, and your, annoyance.”
The OP seemed to have spoken to his wife in a level-headed manner. But unfortunately for him, it did nothing to fix the problem.
Most commenters sided with the OP
One of them even shared a personal experience
Let me get this straight... your wife was ordering drinks and happened to strike up a conversation with a man at the bar. You, feeling jilted and jealous, inserted yourself into the conversation. Not getting the fawning and validation you were seeking, you intentionally set out to p**s your wife off by flirting with other women in the bar. Your wife may be not be the wife of the year, but you are a jealous little man baby. Everyone wins a prize.
Or maybe he didn't want to sit there in silence and observe a conversation between his wife and another man. The wife was rude and disrespectful to her husband. Seeing the shirt of an obscure band on another is absolutely a good reason to speak with someone who he has something in common with. Wife is a rude hypocrite with self esteem issues. NTALoad More Replies...
Wow. You know what a healthy relationship looks like - one in which you are free to talk to whoever the f**k you want. If I am having a conversation with a man in a bar guess what my husband does? He leaves me to it. Because he respects my personal autonomy and trusts me to honor our relationship. He would never go and flirt with other women just to make me jealous. Yes, the wife, could/should have included him - which is precisely why I said she is not the wife of the year, although the way he has written this... including his whining about the other man's handshake (I mean seriously what kind of alpha b******t it whining about some random guy's handshake) I suspect that the husband came into the conversation all puffed up and offended, was aggressive with his handshake and demeaner and generally acted like.. well a jealous man baby. Like I said - they both win a prize.
