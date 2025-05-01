Wicker Man Burning This Weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

Crowds will gather at Butser Ancient Farm, Hampshire, UK, to witness the burning of a wicker man created by Mark and Rebecca Ford of Two Circles Design. It celebrates Beltane and the Roman festival of Floralia. The theme this year is of a Roman Gladiator Retarius, holding a trident and net and wearing a Murmillo helmet.

Approximately 50,000 rods of willow have been woven in over 1000 hours and will burn in just under 30 minutes on Saturday, 3rd.

More info: twocirclesdesign.co.uk

    Rebecca and Mark Ford making finishing touches to the murmillo helmet

    under construction

    Mark Antony Haden Ford making the wicker man

