I Want To Bring Joy, And A Little Warmth To People And This World So I Create Volumetric Flowers

The fast pace of life, the noise of the city, not always favorite work, problems in relationships and many, many other things from which you want to escape, comprehend, relax.

Take a break to get out into the world with renewed vigor. We hide in our houses like shells. Our home is our castle. A place where everything is for you, where every little thing gives you the strength to live or just cheers you up.

Therefore, it is very important to surround yourself with things that are dear to your heart. Things that will unload the brain and inspire.

This is my reason for being creative. I want to bring joy, a little warmth to people and this world.

What is the plus of volumetric flowers - they want to be considered. Just look at it and don't think about anything. Sometimes this is enough for morning meditation or evening relaxation.

