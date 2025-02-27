ADVERTISEMENT

Artist and teacher Sergio Duce, from Zaragoza, Spain, continues to enchant thousands with his heartwarming drawings—each one a tender embrace of nostalgic childhood memories.

With a minimal yet profoundly expressive style, Sergio transforms everyday moments into poetic visual stories. His work does more than bring a smile; it gently invites us to rediscover the playful wonder of childhood.

More info: Instagram

#1

Two smiling kids playing, casting a shadow of a unicorn, illustrating wholesomeness by Sergio Duce.

Sergio Duce Report

    #2

    Heartwarming illustration by Sergio Duce of a cyclist casting a surfer shadow.

    Sergio Duce Report

    #3

    Wholesome illustration by Sergio Duce featuring a person with a red heart and plug connection.

    Sergio Duce Report

    #4

    Wholesome illustration by Sergio Duce of a woman and children casting shadows resembling a planet with rings.

    Sergio Duce Report

    #5

    Wholesome illustration by Sergio Duce showing four figures with different sized thought bubbles.

    Sergio Duce Report

    #6

    Heartwarming illustration by Sergio Duce showing a person on a swing casting a shadow, suggesting positivity and nostalgia.

    Sergio Duce Report

    #7

    Wholesome illustration by Sergio Duce showing a sleeping person with a shadow storytelling by a fire.

    Sergio Duce Report

    #8

    Man walking with hamster wheel shadow, a heartwarming illustration by Sergio Duce.

    Sergio Duce Report

    #9

    Wholesome illustration by Sergio Duce showing a series of heartwarming interactions between two characters across a table.

    Sergio Duce Report

    #10

    Wholesome illustration by Sergio Duce of a man walking a dog with a playful shadow.

    Sergio Duce Report

    #11

    Wholesome illustration by Sergio Duce showing expectation versus reality with funny parenting moments.

    Sergio Duce Report

    #12

    Wholesome illustration by Sergio Duce showing a cycle of power, responsibility, and education.

    Sergio Duce Report

    #13

    Illustration by Sergio Duce of a parent with kids walking past a sign that says "Autumn," captioned "Another summer without reading a book."

    Sergio Duce Report

    #14

    Wholesome illustration by Sergio Duce showing a couple asleep at midnight, then with a child between them at 2 a.m.

    Sergio Duce Report

    #15

    Wholesome illustration by Sergio Duce depicting different headache types humorously.

    Sergio Duce Report

