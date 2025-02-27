15 Wholesome And Heartwarming Illustrations By Sergio Duce (New Pics)
Artist and teacher Sergio Duce, from Zaragoza, Spain, continues to enchant thousands with his heartwarming drawings—each one a tender embrace of nostalgic childhood memories.
With a minimal yet profoundly expressive style, Sergio transforms everyday moments into poetic visual stories. His work does more than bring a smile; it gently invites us to rediscover the playful wonder of childhood.
More info: Instagram
