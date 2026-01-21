ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever heard of Woodland Ghost? If not – and you’re a fan of wholesome visuals paired with subtle humor – stick with us. We promise you won’t regret it.

The illustrations created by this artist feature one of our favorite subjects… yes, you guessed it – cats! Many of the drawings feel like little snapshots of everyday moments from a cat’s life, while others include clever, understated jokes that sneak up on you in the best way.

If that sounds like your kind of content and you’re in the mood for something simple yet genuinely delightful, keep scrolling.

