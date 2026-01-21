ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever heard of Woodland Ghost? If not – and you’re a fan of wholesome visuals paired with subtle humor – stick with us. We promise you won’t regret it.

The illustrations created by this artist feature one of our favorite subjects… yes, you guessed it – cats! Many of the drawings feel like little snapshots of everyday moments from a cat’s life, while others include clever, understated jokes that sneak up on you in the best way.

If that sounds like your kind of content and you’re in the mood for something simple yet genuinely delightful, keep scrolling.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Wholesome cat illustration with subtle humor shows a cat shopping with teary eyes and a cart full of strawberries.

woodland_ghost Report

    #2

    Wholesome cat illustration with subtle humor showing a cat dressed as a cowboy holding coffee and riding a horse.

    woodland_ghost Report

    jefbateman
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Is this something people say, or is it original? Either way, it's pretty funny.

    #3

    Wholesome cat illustration with subtle humor showing a white cat holding a coffee cup and saucer with warm cozy vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    cue little fellow in "Hoodwinked", or "Over the hedge"..

    #4

    Wholesome cat illustration with a green cat in a cozy sweater holding a cup, featuring subtle humor about matcha.

    woodland_ghost Report

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    at least she didn't drink colloidal silver and turned blue!

    #5

    Wholesome cat illustration of a cat dressed as a cowboy with subtle humor and cozy vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #6

    Wholesome cat illustrations showing cozy kitchen scene with cats making pancakes and subtle humor.

    woodland_ghost Report

    austinl
    Austzn
    Austzn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    That's the only way to make pancakes.

    #7

    Wholesome cat illustration featuring a cozy cat wearing a hat and holding a cup with subtle humor.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #8

    Wholesome cat illustration with subtle humor showing a cat wearing headphones and coloring with cozy vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #9

    Wholesome cat illustration with subtle humor, showing a cat full of snacks in cozy, playful style.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #10

    Cozy cat illustration with subtle humor showing a stressed cat surrounded by books, food, and a to-do list.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #11

    Cat illustration showing a cozy and humorous scene of a cat eating a midnight snack from an open fridge.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #12

    Cozy cat illustration showing a sleeping cat with a nightcap and teddy bear beside cookies and tea on a table.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #13

    Two cozy cat illustrations holding mugs and sharing cake, full of subtle humor and warm, wholesome vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    *gently waves at waiter* "Keep the cake coming!"

    #14

    Cozy cat illustration with subtle humor, showing a cat writing in a journal surrounded by crayons and a drink.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #15

    Illustration of a wholesome cat in a blue sweater with cozy vibes and subtle humor starter pack icons around.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #16

    Wholesome cat illustration showing two cats talking with tin can phones, full of cozy vibes and subtle humor.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #17

    Cozy cat illustrations showing two cats enjoying autumn with scarves and warm drinks in a wholesome, humorous style.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #18

    Wholesome cat illustration showing a cozy cat enjoying tea and sweets in a bath full of subtle humor and warmth.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #19

    Wholesome cat illustration of a gray cat in a bathrobe spraying perfume with cozy and subtle humor vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #20

    Wholesome cat illustration baking muffins with cozy vibes and subtle humor in a kitchen setting.

    woodland_ghost Report

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Butter, Lactose free milk, cat nip, and snacks!

    #21

    Cat illustration showing a cozy cat with a scarf picking apples, full of subtle humor and warm vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #22

    Illustration of a tired gray cat holding a toothbrush in a messy bathroom, capturing wholesome cat humor and cozy vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #23

    Wholesome cat illustration of a cozy cat character baking and eating cookies in a warm, subtle humorous scene.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #24

    Wholesome cat illustration showing a cozy scene by the lake with a cat holding a small plush toy and fall leaves.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #25

    Wholesome cat illustration showing a cozy autumn scene with a cat holding two coffees near a gravestone.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #26

    Cat illustration with cozy vibes showing a cat disguised as a ghost with subtle humor in a dimly lit room.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #27

    Cozy cat illustration showing a cat in a red shirt holding a mug, reflecting subtle humor and warm vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #28

    Wholesome cat illustrations showing a mother cat hugging a kitten in a cozy outdoor setting with flowers and hills.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #29

    Cat illustration of a cozy cat in a cow costume drinking a beverage on a rainy bus ride with subtle humor.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #30

    Wholesome cat illustrations showing two cozy cats making snow angels with subtle humor in winter attire.

    woodland_ghost Report

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    an die, no you should not,,,?

    #31

    Cozy cat illustration featuring a cat with a mirror and fashion sketches, full of subtle humor and warm vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #32

    Cozy cat illustration showing a cat drinking and holding a card, featuring wholesome humor and subtle cozy vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #33

    Wholesome cat illustration of a cozy cat holding a pumpkin with a bird perched nearby and autumn leaves falling.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #34

    Wholesome cat illustration showing a cozy cat holding snacks and a Pepsi can with subtle humor and cozy vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #35

    Wholesome cat illustration of a cozy cat with a bedtime milk recipe surrounded by stars, clouds, and soft colors.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #36

    Wholesome cat illustration of a cozy cat enjoying a large cup of coffee on a chilly autumn afternoon.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #37

    Wholesome cat illustration of two cats walking in rain with umbrella and raincoat, full of subtle humor and cozy vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #38

    Cozy cat illustration showing a cat enjoying a bath with tea and sweets, full of subtle humor and warmth.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #39

    Wholesome cat illustration with cozy vibes shows a cat wrapped in a blanket talking to a turtle with strawberries nearby.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #40

    Wholesome cat illustration showing a cat with a pot on its head playing with kitchen utensils in a cozy setting.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #41

    Wholesome cat illustration showing a cozy cat painting flowers with subtle humor and cozy vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #42

    Cozy cat illustrations showing a cat doing laundry with subtle humor in a warm, homey setting.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #43

    Wholesome cat illustration showing a cozy scene with subtle humor of a cow eating ramen by a computer.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #44

    Cat illustration showing a cozy scene of a cat pouring tea for a bunny with carrots and honey on the table.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #45

    Cozy cat illustration with subtle humor showing a cat relaxing in a bubbly bath with donuts and a laptop nearby.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #46

    Cozy cat illustration of a cat named Francois with a cold, holding soup and sitting with tissues and blanket.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #47

    Illustration of a cozy picnic scene with a whimsical animal and bird, capturing wholesome cat illustration vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #48

    Cozy cat illustration showing a cat in a robe with cereal, milk, and breakfast items, full of subtle humor and vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #49

    Cat illustration of a cozy cat making heartfelt Valentine's cards, showcasing wholesome cat illustrations and subtle humor.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #50

    Two wholesome cat illustrations in cozy clothes walking in snow with subtle humor and warm winter vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #51

    Cozy cat illustration wrapped in a blanket on a couch with snacks, featuring subtle humor and wholesome vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #52

    Wholesome cat illustration of a cat wearing headphones peeking through a door asking if you need any snacks.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #53

    Illustration of a whimsical cat wearing a scarf, caught in the rain on a coffee run, showcasing wholesome cat illustrations.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #54

    Wholesome cat illustration with cozy vibes showing a cat doing everyday tasks on a rainy day with subtle humor.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #55

    Cozy cat illustration with a turtle under a red umbrella in the rain, full of subtle humor and warm vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #56

    Wholesome cat illustration showing a cat holding a red balloon in a grocery store with cozy vibes and subtle humor.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #57

    Cat illustration showing a cozy cat in a red jacket and a turtle walking through a misty forest path.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #58

    Cozy cat illustration sharing apple pie with a bird, full of subtle humor and wholesome vibes by this artist.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #59

    Cozy cat illustration showing a family watching rain from the window with subtle humor and warm vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #60

    Cat illustration showing a cozy cat enjoying a large bowl of pasta, featuring wholesome humor and cozy vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #61

    Wholesome cat illustrations featuring subtle humor and cozy vibes with cats on a magical forest adventure.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #62

    Wholesome cat illustration of white cat in cozy sweater holding coffee and thank you bag on gloomy day.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #63

    Cat illustration showing a cozy garden scene with a cat holding a butterfly, capturing wholesome and subtle humor vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #64

    Wholesome cat illustration of a cat driving a red car in the rain, capturing subtle humor and cozy vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

    #65

    Wholesome cat illustration with a curious cat peeking behind a gift box, featuring subtle humor and cozy vibes.

    woodland_ghost Report

