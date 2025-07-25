ADVERTISEMENT

If you love animals and scroll through nature photography to relax or feel inspired, TDM Magazine’s Instagram is worth checking out. They feature all kinds of wildlife moments—some funny, some moving, and others just perfectly timed.

We picked out over 40 photos that really stood out, from birds looking deep in thought to a rhino resting under a rainbow. Their posts show animals in a way that feels real and full of heart.

And if you take animal photos yourself, well there’s good news, as TDM is running a photo contest open until July 31st. Whether you’ve got a phone full of pet pics or you spend weekends tracking wildlife, it’s your chance to get seen. Winners will be announced on August 15th, and we’ll be sharing them here too.

More info: Instagram | tdmmag.com | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cat with distorted face behind textured glass, featured in breathtaking animal photos collection on Instagram page.

Photo by TDM Magazine.

RELATED:
    #2

    White cat walking on cobblestone ground near a blue mural, featured on an Instagram page with breathtaking animal photos.

    Photo by Devaraj k.

    #3

    Black cat lying on bike lane symbol, one of the breathtaking animal photos from a popular Instagram page.

    Photo by Lee Harris.

    #4

    Rhino resting on grassland beneath a vibrant rainbow, showcasing breathtaking animal photos from a popular Instagram page.

    Photo by Ami Vitale.

    #5

    Close-up of a cat’s face peeking through a hole in cardboard, showcasing a breathtaking animal photo.

    Photo by Jim Lasouille.

    #6

    Child resting against white reindeer in a stunning animal photo from a breathtaking Instagram collection outdoors.

    Photo by Hamid Sardar.

    #7

    Black and white photo of people holding leashes with dozens of black cats lined up along a sidewalk and street.

    Photo by Ralph Crane.

    #8

    Two giraffes standing in a grassy field with a small airplane flying low in the background, showcasing breathtaking animal photos.

    Photo by Graeme Guy.

    #9

    Two cats under a clear umbrella on a wet pavement, captured in a breathtaking animal photo from an Instagram page.

    Photo by Richard Lera.

    #10

    Cat poking head through plastic mulch in a garden bed, one of the breathtaking animal photos collected on Instagram.

    Photo by Doggo taxi.

    #11

    Close-up of a bird perched on a branch captured in a breathtaking animal photo, highlighting sharp feathers and details.

    Photo by Scott Sessions.

    #12

    Cow licking a white goat in a snowy field captured in one of the breathtaking animal photos from an Instagram page.

    Photo by Togawa farm.

    #13

    Small dog looking through a car window covered in rain drops, showcasing a breathtaking animal photo from Instagram.

    Photo by Marius Martinatis.

    #14

    Person lying on a bench in a park with a black and white cat resting on their back, showcasing breathtaking animal photos.

    Photo by Kavehali.

    #15

    Silhouette of bird wing backlit by sunlight, showcasing breathtaking animal photo from Instagram collection.

    Photo by Jan Wegener_.

    #16

    Man in a blue truck reaching out to a standing cat, a breathtaking animal photo capturing a tender moment.

    Photo by Akbar Mehrinezhad.

    #17

    Tabby cat in an industrial setting, captured in a breathtaking animal photo with striking black and white contrast.

    Photo by Akbar_Mehrinezhad.

    #18

    Puppy clinging to child's leg on a scooter in a charming moment featured in breathtaking animal photos collection.

    Photo by Via Dwight Chamberlin’s Pinterest account.

    #19

    Close-up of a camel resting in the sand with a dung beetle rolling a ball in breathtaking animal photos.

    Photo by Sam Rowley.

    #20

    Black kitten casting a shadow resembling a cat, showcasing one of the breathtaking animal photos featured on an Instagram page.

    Photo by Hannie Vanbreda.

    #21

    Two men balancing large fish on their heads outdoors in a breathtaking animal photo showcasing unique wildlife moments.

    Photo by Luis Marden.

    #22

    Fox walking down an escalator inside a glass building, showcasing a breathtaking animal photo from Instagram collection.

    Photo by Sam Rodgers.

    #23

    A breathtaking animal photo showing a seagull riding on the back of a large eagle in mid-flight.

    Photo by Markus Varesvuo.

    #24

    Elderly man smiling as small dog affectionately licks his face in a heartfelt animal photo moment.

    Photo by Pawsh magazine.

    #25

    Close-up of a curious cat with wide eyes featured on an Instagram page collecting breathtaking animal photos.

    Photo by Akbar_Mehrinezhad.

    #26

    Stray dog sitting on wet pavement in the rain, showcasing breathtaking animal photo from Instagram collection.

    Photo by Roshani Shah.

    #27

    Cute puppy hiding paws over a bar in a breathtaking animal photo from a popular Instagram animal photography page.

    Photo by Pure street photography.

    #28

    Child wearing colorful sweater sitting against a wall with a dog peeking from behind in a breathtaking animal photo.

    Photo by Claudia Cabrero Málaga.

    #29

    Black and white photo of a dog scratching itself with a bird perched on a nearby stone wall, breathtaking animal moment captured.

    Photo by Divyanshu Verma .

    #30

    Dog with hair curlers sitting under a dryer between two women in a vintage salon, showcasing breathtaking animal photos.

    Photo by John Drysdale.

    #31

    Elderly man feeding a cat by a stone wall, showcasing a rare moment for breathtaking animal photos on Instagram.

    Photo by CS STUDIO PHOTO.

    #32

    Black and white photo showing a dog sitting near a butcher shop with a sign offering free bones, animal photo.

    Photo by John Mary.

    #33

    Two dogs walking on the beach with waves in the background, part of breathtaking animal photos collection.

    Photo by Street by Aman.

    #34

    Cat resting on a windowsill with a large plume of smoke rising over a cityscape, showcasing breathtaking animal photos.

    Photo by Sam Felix.

    #35

    Three small birds on a tree branch captured in a breathtaking animal photo showcasing nature’s beauty and wildlife details.

    Photo by Jacek Stankiewicz.

    #36

    Child holding a puppy in front of a building wall, captured as a breathtaking animal photo for Instagram collection.

    Photo by Gosia Trzaskoś.

    #37

    Orangutan hanging on a rope with a human whose head is replaced by the orangutan's face in a natural outdoor setting.

    Photo by doggo_taxi.

    #38

    Man carrying a large fish on his shoulders down a cobblestone street in a vintage black and white animal photo.

    Photo by Ara Güler.

    #39

    Golden retriever puppy enjoying the breeze with ears flapping, captured in a breathtaking animal photo on Instagram.

    Photo by Werate dogs.

    #40

    Bird of prey with sharp talons carrying a small furry animal mid-flight in a breathtaking animal photo from Instagram.

    Photo by Pix via Sha Lu / SWNS.

