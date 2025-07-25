ADVERTISEMENT

If you love animals and scroll through nature photography to relax or feel inspired, TDM Magazine’s Instagram is worth checking out. They feature all kinds of wildlife moments—some funny, some moving, and others just perfectly timed.

We picked out over 40 photos that really stood out, from birds looking deep in thought to a rhino resting under a rainbow. Their posts show animals in a way that feels real and full of heart.

And if you take animal photos yourself, well there’s good news, as TDM is running a photo contest open until July 31st. Whether you’ve got a phone full of pet pics or you spend weekends tracking wildlife, it’s your chance to get seen. Winners will be announced on August 15th, and we’ll be sharing them here too.

More info: Instagram | tdmmag.com | Facebook | x.com