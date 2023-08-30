 I Make Micro Paintings (9 Pics) | Bored Panda
I Make Micro Paintings (9 Pics)
I Make Micro Paintings (9 Pics)

Wesley D'Amico
Community member

The size of the problem does not dictate the solution.

Creativity is a tool accessible to everyone; entering this vibrant world is a privilege. Everyone who does finds ways to enhance their life.

New paths lead to fresh destinations. To envision infinity, one must look beyond mere knowledge. It’s up to you to decide whether a moment is fleeting or unforgettable.

Being human in a world dominated by nanotechnology and robotics is challenging. I couldn’t produce the smallest painting in the world, but a robot did. What sets me apart from a machine is that the machine cannot truly create, nor does it understand art. A machine is oblivious to criticism or praise; it doesn’t suffer, grow, or truly live.

Humans inherently accept challenges. Machines merely replicate our actions.

My name is Wesley D'Amico

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

