Only True History Fans Can Get All 28 Of These ‘Which Came First?’ Questions Right

ADVERTISEMENT

Did Mozart live before Beethoven? Or was it the other way around?

We’ve all learned about big events, famous people, and important inventions. When it comes to remembering the timeline of these things – well, that’s the tricky part. Sometimes the order is super obvious. But most of the time, it really is a struggle.

This quiz is all about figuring out what came first. You’ll get 28 pairs of events, discoveries, or moments from history. Your job is to choose which one happened first.

Ready to see how well you know your timelines? Let’s begin! ⏳

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Moses Londo

ADVERTISEMENT