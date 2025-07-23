Only True History Fans Can Get All 28 Of These ‘Which Came First?’ Questions Right
Did Mozart live before Beethoven? Or was it the other way around?
We’ve all learned about big events, famous people, and important inventions. When it comes to remembering the timeline of these things – well, that’s the tricky part. Sometimes the order is super obvious. But most of the time, it really is a struggle.
This quiz is all about figuring out what came first. You’ll get 28 pairs of events, discoveries, or moments from history. Your job is to choose which one happened first.
Ready to see how well you know your timelines? Let’s begin! ⏳
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Moses Londo
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 28
|
|
|
/ 28
|
31
0