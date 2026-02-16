ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes I do an acrylic pour painting, and I love most of it, but one little spot bothers me. And my usual go too is… paint a tree.

Full tutorial of the pour painting: • Waterfall Cup Straight Pour in Blues 💙 Eas…

🎨 *MIXING PAINTS – Learn My Favorite Recipes!*

More info: youtu.be

RELATED:

    When One Little Spot On Acrylic Pour Painting Bothers You, You Paint A Tree

    When One Little Spot On Acrylic Pour Painting Bothers You, You Paint A Tree

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!