A million miles away from the usual picture postcard images of the UK's capital city, Graphic Designer and born east Londoner Gary Riley has reimagined the cover art from well-known chart-topping albums as soundtracks for the city.

Recognizable elements from the albums' original artwork are transported to a London setting, featuring the landmarks and characters that make London what it is today.

Digitally created in Adobe's Photoshop and InDesign, for artworks and apparel brand LondonBaby's launch into print-on-demand products, these London concept album covers reflect the great range of pop cultural sights and sounds to be found in London. Something the city's famed on both sides of the River Thames and beyond.

As a music lover and Londoner the project for Riley is more than a passion, it's part of the city he wishes to share with those who know London as more than old buildings, red buses, and cups of tea.

More info: totellylondonbaby.com