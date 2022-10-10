Bored Panda invites you to read though the best responses from the AskReddit thread, upvote the ones you loved the most, ponder life, share your thoughts, ponder some more and (optional) share some more in that order. Or just share the things you think should be in this list in the comment section below!

Redditors have been discussing this, in the form of an r/AskReddit thread where user u/Metforming[Runs] asked those who used to be poor, but have managed to make it big(ger) in life, to share products, activities, or just things that they can now afford, but ones that made them realize they should be available to all, regardless of financial status, like a human right.

And it doesn’t matter where you live—living in a progressive and civilized part of the world doesn’t save people from being poor and living in poverty. But not all hope is lost.

Despite the comical nature of the song title by the chiptune synthpop duo from Anchorage, Alaska, you can’t but see the truth in it. Living entails a lot of struggle in order to survive.

#1 Access To Dental Care Dizzy_Sprinkles_9294 said:

Dental care. And happiness.



dragongrrrrrl replied:

DENTAL CARE!!! It is so important! The more I learn about how much dental care is connected to physical health problems…it just blows my mind. Plus, your teeth are like the one part of your body that can’t fix itself even a little bit.

#2 Having Space Dr_Julian_Helisent said:

Space. I grew up sharing beds and bedroom with three other sisters. Imagine four kids shoved into a queen bed. Now I have a 1500sqft home and only share my bedroom/bed with my husband because I want to. It's so freeing



Blackrose06 replied:

As an introvert, having my own space for the first time felt like the biggest luxury. It was a small one bedroom apartment but it was luxury to have it all to myself.

#3 Women's Hygiene Product Availablity This is a little TMI but I just noticed how many "fancy" pads I use now that I can afford them. When I was making barely enough to afford rent, I would buy the cheapest pads and try to wear them for as long as possible. Female hygiene wasn't really taught well to me and my feminine health was just never taken seriously.



So I think I used maybe 3 pads a day? I didn't realize that I was allergic to the material and had a lot of skin issues because of that, as well. I just thought it was part of the "pain of having a period." Never even tried the fancy pads.



The first thing I bought when I had more money were the "fancy" pads.. just to try them. The kind made with special, hypoallergenic material and has no bleach. I go through like 10 a day just because I want a clean one every hour. It's f*****g insane how much my experience with a period has changed.



Oh, and good f*****g toilet paper.

#4 Buying In Bulk Something that hasn’t been mentioned yet is items in bulk. Buying in bulk saves you money but the problem is having that “extra” money to buy everything in mass quantities. It’s so helpful when you have multiple people using supplies and eating food but not everyone can front that extra in order to buy more to save money. So they have to spend more to get less. It’s a vicious cycle and I hate it. I buy everything I can in bulk from feminine products, toilet paper, and certain foods. It saves so much and you also have to have the space to store it all…..Which leads to someone else’s comment about having more space.



EDIT: to add, when I was growing up we were too poor to afford to buy in bulk at places like Costco and Sam’s Club so this stuck out to me. I use to by my clothing at the dollar store, so no big bag of toilet paper for us.

#5 Free Time The biggest thing for me is just free time. At one point I was working 7days a week. My weekday job barely paid enough to pay my bills. I needed the weekend job so I could afford groceries, gasoline, and other necessities. It was brutal there for a bit; the only days off I had were when one of my jobs was closed for a holiday. There’s a lot more detail about this but to keep a long story short, I was hired by a job that pays me enough that I only need the one. Having time on my weekends back has done so much to increase my quality of life.

#6 Grocery Shopping Without Worry samjski said:

Going to the grocery store and not having to budget, put things back or decide between two items.



patpatpat_pat replied:

When my wife and I were in our early 20's, not married yet, barely scrounging every penny to barely (and not always) get by, we had to budget groceries to a fucking T. We lived next to 4 different grocery stores, and we knew how much certain groceries cost at each one. Keep in mind, this is based on 2013 pricing, but we would have to get produce at the 99 cents store (basically an ultra dollar store that had groceries), meat at Albertsons (cheaper there for some reason), certain condiments and drinks at Kroger w/ our card, and the rest at Winco or Walmart. We were having to feed both of us for about $150/mo and we weren't getting assistance (idk why, we should have).



I often forget about this type of thing and the absolute convenience it is to walk into whatever grocery store I have the willpower to get myself to and just.... get what I need. I don't even really splurge. Those days scarred me. I'm not even rich now, just mid/upper middle class. I take this for granted so much. I remember how we would have arguments because a brand name (that half the time was the same thing), wasn't as good, and we couldn't budget the extra .75 cents for the real thing.

#7 Veterinarian Services My dog got hurt last week. Rushed her to the emergency vet. She got some stitches. The bill came to $800.



As I slipped our debit card in the pinpad, I turned to my husband and said “honestly, I can’t believe that’s our bank card and we’re not scrambling to check if we can split it between our remaining Discover balances.”



Puppy is doing fine now :)

#8 Enough Food And Warmth Ha-bah-bah said:

Being warm and being able to eat till your full



Used to freeze all night, had tensions in the shoulders/back because I would shake most of the time.



lolarent replied:

On the flip side, I love the luxury of not having to eat every last bite because "food is expensive, you need to eat it all up!". If I'm full, I will stop eating now.



whattheefftiff replied:

Yes, HEAT! We’d frequently have stretches without heat growing up and now I’m like “I don’t care what the bill is, I am gonna prance around this house in shorts and a tank even when it’s 10 degrees out”

#9 Not Having To Improvise Your Own Hygiene Products I grew up in poverty in the north of England. My dad couldn’t afford feminine hygiene products so I would have to improvise, and he couldn’t afford to keep the house stocked with food.



I now love having access to feminine hygiene products whenever I need them, and full cupboards. I made do with what I could before, I was very young when my dad’s financial struggles started and just accepted that we couldn’t afford to do certain things.



It’s very, very different to how I grew up. The heating is a big one too. If I’m cold, I can put the heating on. More often than not there would be no money on the metre at home to do that when I was young.

#10 Healthy Food msstark said:

Healthy food. I’d go weeks on frozen meals and grilled cheese, and was severely underweight.



Animasylvania replied:

Seriously. I just realized today that the reason I might have gotten so ridiculously sick from a common virus when I was a teenager was because I was being neglected and didn't have the food I needed.



It really messed me up and I still have health problems from back then... I just think it's wild how much growing up in poverty/neglect can impact the rest of your life.



Sorry to ramble. I just put this together today and I'm kind of pissed.

#11 Pain Medication Raindrops_on_r0ses said:

Medicines (like Tylenol or Pepcid)! Growing up they were unnecessary because you can tough it out.



Metformin[Runs] replied:

Woah, this is such a big one. When I had to go to the doctor a few years ago.. she looked at me like I was crazy for not taking any pain medication for what I was going through.



She said, and I quote, "You don't have to live your life unmedicated. When you finally get medicine, you'll see the massive difference."

#12 Access To Laundry groovy_woovy said:

I'm not even "middle class", but easy access to laundry. I'm not even talking having an in-unit washer/dryer (which seems like a pipe dream, lmao), but even having a washer/dryer in the same building is vital.



cstaylor6 replied:

Having a in home w/d is seriously a whole life changer. My washer leaks but even with the clean up it’s way easier than going to the Mat.



Friday-Cat replied:

God yes! I used to take my underwear into the shower with me and wash them and anything else I could hand wash because I didn’t have laundry and and had to take everything out to the laundromat, which I did as infrequently as possible. I would re-wear pants and skirts several times and probably I smelled. I now was pretty much everything after a single use and having unlimited access to laundry has been life changing.

#13 Good Footwear HeidiFree said:

Good shoes. Such a difference in how your feet and legs feel. Sad they are at least 100 dollars these days.



Agonist28 replied:

Not always having holes in my shoes is new for me now. I still get the $30sh dollar ones but I can buy a new pair every couple of years instead of every 5 or so.



It took a long time to not brace for impact when it started raining or if the sidewalk was wet. Walking with warm dry feet in the rain still feels like magic.

#14 Access To The Gym Gym membership. I never would have believed it back then, but it is honestly such necessary. The ability to work out properly, with good equipment and guidance, priceless.

#15 Private Bathroom Altruistic_Peach_791 said:

A bathroom I don’t share with 4 other people.



fkntiredbtch replied:

Shared a house with 11 people growing up. When my husband and I got married I told him I would only share a bathroom with him if there were two sinks, otherwise his bathroom would be the guest bathroom.

#16 Hair Conditioner And Body Wash Hair conditioner & body wash.



Growing up in poverty meant only having access to cheap drugstore shampoo at best, or dish soap at worst… my skin and hair is much happier for having the extra products these days!

#17 Water Being able to use water just once. I grew up I'm the Arizona desert and we didn't have a well. So, we had to haul water from a business that would let us use their well for a fee. So, ever drop had to be used multiple times. Washing water was used to flush the toilet with a bucket or water the garden, etc. Toilets weren't flushed until they were almost overfill. Not having to worry about whether there will be water to drink or wash with is huge.

#18 Warm Clothes phonehome186 said:

Warm clothes for winter and a good wintercoat.



tvp204 replied:

I bought myself a new coat last year when I was 26. First new coat since I was 11 or 12. I’m so much warmer now it’s not even funny.



MyLife-is-a-diceRoll replied:

Postmark has literally saved my freezing a&s the past couple winters.



I just picked up a used higher end ski jacket for dirt cheap to replace the snowboarding parka I managed to find a couple years ago.

#19 Quality Healthcare Quality healthcare providers, dental and eye care, my own place, not worrying about having to choose between food or my health, ability to relax and not be in survival mode all the time, buying new clothes and shoes, being able to take off work, escaping abusive situations.

#20 Car Insurance Car insurance. I was able to buy a beater after years of savings but spending $70 a month was damn near impossible. I drove like a little old lady and still have a fear of traffic cops even when I’m doing nothing wrong.

#21 Having Enough Food Just having three meals a day, I can now buy/eat whatever I want. Venezuela 2014-2016 was tough. Another I can think of, are haircuts and proper outfits. Is hard to adapt to whatever the cheapest clothing is

#22 A Proper Jacket a good, high quality jacket. it seems a little silly but going from sweatshirts to many years later, a high end jacket to keep me warm in the winter honestly made me sad how I wasn’t able to afford one when I was younger because I could’ve been so much warmer.



alas, I’m incredibly thankful I have one now

#23 Social Life A social life….



That sounds dramatic but I was paying for my own toiletries and clothing by the time I was 12. I remember looking around at my classmates in highschool and thinking they were “silly” and “immature” because I left at noon to go work at McDonald’s and help feed my family. I wasn’t in clubs, I didn’t go to my prom, I just worked.



Now I graduated college and have a decent job and for the first time ever I can regularly hang out with friends or just read a book or something. Rest and Fun are not luxuries. They are necessities.

#24 Gasoline gasoline



i remember the days when we weren’t driving anywhere but to school/work and back and even then you tried your best to get rides places to conserve gas. and the day before payday you were praying that the car didn’t run out of gas because it was running on vapors



now i don’t think twice before filling up my tank and i take it for granted more often than i should

#25 Buying Better Things Being able to buy higher quality items That last 4x longer. I remember grocery shopping and I could get double the amount of food for 20% more which would be so cost effective but just couldn’t afford that extra 20%

Poor people aren’t bad with money, they just don’t have enough to make the ‘smart’ financial choices. We know that it’s cost effective to spend a few more dollars, we just don’t have the dollars.

#26 Shelled Nuts I went from poor to not-poor (not sure if I'd be considered middle class or not?). Anyway... I like to say that I can afford to buy shelled nuts at the grocery store.

#27 Having Clothes That Fit Having clothes that fit. Growing up most of our clothes came from yard sales or stores that sold “irregular” clothing. My bras never ever fit and most days I would have welts in my skin from wearing them all day. I didn’t have new clothes until I started making my own money.

#28 Car Ownership Having a car. I no longer need to walk 10 blocks to get groceries and then carry everything back with my bare hands.

#29 House Cleaners House cleaners. Even just once a month if that’s all you can afford but especially if you want to live in a clean home but are too overloaded mentally to clean.

Not only is it a time saver, allowing you to spend time on other things, but often they clean things you don’t get to because you’re so busy trying to keep up. Also a lot of mental health issues get in the way of cleaning. My house cleaners add to my mental well being.

#30 Being Able To Pay The Bills I’ve said this to my friends several times. But my luxury is knowing that the bills are paid and I don’t have to juggle money. Having the weight of all that worry and anxiety removed from your shoulders is so liberating.

#31 Having The Right Bra Going to a boutique (not mall brand) bra shop and getting properly fitted for a bra.



So many women wear the wrong size. I was one of them. I wore what sorta fit and was cheap. The amount I was “off” on my sizing was astonishing.



The first time I did this, I could only afford a single bra. And that was the best fitting bra I had ever owned to that point. Seemed like such a “luxury” to do this but now see that it is/was absolutely worth it to spend a few more $ on a proper bra in my proper size.

#32 All Of These Lovely Things So many things, I don't even know where to start.



A good physical therapist who specializes in my particular issue who comes to my home and spends two hours per visit, plus does some massage as well. I'm able to get a decent amount of it reimbursed through insurance by billing out of network, but no way could I afford the upfront cost beforehand and then wait for a refund.



Being able to shop around for doctors that can actually help with my health problems.



A good mattress that doesn't exacerbate my neck and migraine issues and cause me to wake up in pain every day.



Ergonomic furniture and a variety of equipment at home to help with my back and neck problems - massage gun, heating pads, a small home gym setup to do more of my PT exercises at home, etc.



Being able to afford good prenatal care. I love where I go so much, but heck, even the parking lot costs $20 and there's no on-street parking nearby.



Notice how all of these are health related?



Other things that aren't health related include: in general, not worrying about budgeting and simply being able to get something because it is the best fit for whatever I'm doing, or tastes the best, works the best, is the highest quality, lasts the longest, etc.



My hair looks much better now that I can go to a good salon and afford nice shampoos and hair care products. Also that required some experimentation, which meant spending some money that didn't always pan out.



Being able to eat better and more healthy foods.



In general, feeling more confident and like I'm treated better in society since I'm able to dress better.



More comfortable bras. True and Co for everyday and the Lululemon Like a Cloud bras for working out have been amazing.



Having maternity clothes.



Being able to make donations to causes and institutions I care about, and getting some social recognition for that in the form of being invited to dinners or honored at our synagogue, etc. Being able to donate a lot to causes like the National Network of Abortion Funds and feeling like hopefully I'm doing something so what helpful in this terrible time for women's rights, and also to a number of Jewish community and youth programs.



Being able to have a variety of backup plans in life. Fully funding retirement accounts, having appropriate insurance coverages, having a will, having a good financial advisor who has helped us with so much, securing lower interest rates on things like mortgages, being able to make a cash offer on our house during a tumultuous real estate market, etc.



Having the flexibility to pursue things I actually want to do and not feeling trapped due to needing the money from a job I hate. Being able to prioritize family and relationships first.

#33 Affording An Expert The ability to pay an expert to do things for me. For instance, my sink broke recently and I was able to pay a plumber to come replace it instead of having to do it myself. I picked the sink I wanted and within an hour it was installed and everything was cleaned up. It would have taken me a day or two to figure everything out myself to make the repairs, and the work wouldn't have been done as well. There are so many things I learned to do because I couldn't afford to have an expert do them and being able to trust a professional to install things is such a huge relief. There are a lot of tweaks I want to make to my house, and I can plan and budget to have a professional build a pantry or install drywall, and the results will be so much faster and nicer than if I have to do it myself. It's a huge change from being poor and having to do things clumsily with the cheapest possible materials and hating the results.

#34 Paper Towels mandamary said:

Paper towels idk how i lived without them and dollar store toilet paper is not ok.



cstaylor6 replied:

Paper towels, while awful for the environment, are such a life saver! My SO and I have 3 dogs, 2 cats, and a special needs 6 year old child….it’s a must have now.



I grew up with dish towels only, which work just fine but I don’t want to spend time hosing the rags off that are covered in cat vomit, human mess, etc if I don’t have to.