It's a bit disconcerting when you catch yourself zoning out while doing something. Seconds, maybe even minutes go by as your mind drifts off, and your body, hands and perhaps even feet just keep going. Hopefully, this happens while you are doing something safe or unimportant, but fortunately, internet users have compiled the times' something a bit more silly happened.

People were asked to share their own stories with mental autopilot in a Twitter thread that went viral. So make sure you are seated somewhere comfortable, scrolling through and upvoting your favorites. And if you want to learn about more bizarre things people have done, you can find more stories on this topic here and here.

Image credits: UberFacts

I did that while talking on the phone. And the guy I was talking to was giving me tips where to look.

I kept on going to my old plant after the business moved around the corner, along with nearly everybody else

Or looking for my glasses while wearing them?

View More Replies... View more comments

Firstly, you might wonder why our brains decide that we shouldn’t be concentrating at a given time. Scientists refer to this feature (or bug) as Default Mode Network or DMN, though the less-specific mind-wandering can also be used. Basically, if the correct circumstances are met, like doing an activity you have ample experience with, your brain will “push” the taste to the background, allowing you to start thinking about something else, even when you don’t actually want this to happen. 

Driving is one of the most common activities that causes people’s minds to wander. If the individual is an experienced driver and isn’t generally stressed while on the road, they may quickly enter an auto-pilot-like state. This isn’t necessarily a danger to other drivers or pedestrians, but the individual might end up driving to the wrong location or missing an exit or turn. But some studies indicate that up to half of road accidents are the result of one or more parties not paying attention behind the wheel. 
OMG! That's so funny! Thank goodness, I haven't done that. Yet...

When life gives you yellow paint, make some lemonade.

View more comments

As people age, their mind tends to wander less, as researchers have found evidence that older adults are more conscientious than younger adults. This is directly linked with less mind-wandering, however, other personality traits can still influence how “present” or not a person is when doing a familiar task. For example, people with ADHD are more prone to spontaneous mind wandering.
Sometimes the toothbrush likes some cooking water for a change

Also, turning the coffee pot on without water or worse, forgetting to put in the coffee, and thinking that the coffee machine is broken because water is coming out, instead of coffee.

This is a good idea. When all machines become self aware and take over the world, they’ll remember your good manners. 👍

View More Replies... View more comments

But this shouldn’t be construed to mean that one’s mind wandering is a sign of attention deficiencies in general. We spend almost a quarter of the time thinking about things that are completely unrelated to the task or situation in front of us. This is somewhat frightening, considering the amount of time we spend, driving, cooking with fire and knives, and other activities where even a minor slip-up can have grave consequences. 
Awwwh. Hope your Mom made you dinner😉

Nothing wrong in having a clean nose!

View More Replies... View more comments

Similar to mind-wandering, many people also have stories of general absent-mindedness. During this time, their body starts to do something automatically. These processes are called automatisms to reflect how the body performs them naturally. Interestingly, when we make a mistake during automation, we tend to blame the body part, not ourselves. So if you are daydreaming about a vacation while sorting papers and get a papercut, you might consider your hand, not your lapse in attention, responsible. 
He wanted you to get the hell out of his office ;)

Am I the only one who finds it irritating when your glasses steam up, and then some person goes 'your glasses are steaming up!' No genius I just thought it was foggy inside!

View More Replies... View more comments
View More Replies... View more comments
Lmao you must be exhausted

OMG, glad you noticed it right away.

I'm picturing your stomach giving you instructions "turn left, now right... aahh I see the arches! We are here! hehehe"

So I'm not the only one 😭

View More Replies... View more comments
Don't want your feet to get cold.

Mom (also on auto pilot): yes...

View More Replies... View more comments
Well, if that wasn't a common occurrence, they wouldn't have built in the safety feature.

I do not take food into the bathroom. Ever.

You probably need to get out of your car and walk a little more often.

Does it get soggy faster? Might taste good, though.

Once i put my remote in my purse and took it to work. Took me forever to find that damn remote later that night

I do this sort of thing regularly. Most of the time i forget what i just said and have to ask, "wait what did i just say"

I don’t understand what happened here…

View More Replies... View more comments
I do this with my dad's car too 😁

Wait, they sell tubs of ketchup, like tubs of butter? Mine comes in a squeeze bottle.

When I used to wear contacts, sometimes I'd forget that I already took it out. So there I was pinching my eyes, trying to remove it.

once i did this when i was slightly younger but it was on purpose i was trying to see what happened to the fridge light

What was it, then? I'm curious now.

I have read you Do. Not want to p**s off a stinkbug.

On her way from South Bay (L.A. area) to Las Vegas, my mother ended up in San Diego. She left from work, so was very tired.

I kept accidentally driving to my ex's house after work, I think she thought I was stalking her

Your clothes will now be milky soft. Ok, showing myself out.

Thats a psychic phenomenon and actually has a name but i really can't remember what it's called. 😅

View More Replies... View more comments
This is why I only listen to the radio if I know I am alert. I'm terrified of zoning out at the wrong place and wrong time and having an accident.

