62 People Whose Brain.exe Stopped Working Share The Weirdest And Funniest Things They’ve Done
It's a bit disconcerting when you catch yourself zoning out while doing something. Seconds, maybe even minutes go by as your mind drifts off, and your body, hands and perhaps even feet just keep going. Hopefully, this happens while you are doing something safe or unimportant, but fortunately, internet users have compiled the times' something a bit more silly happened.
People were asked to share their own stories with mental autopilot in a Twitter thread that went viral. So make sure you are seated somewhere comfortable, scrolling through and upvoting your favorites. And if you want to learn about more bizarre things people have done, you can find more stories on this topic here and here.
Image credits: UberFacts
This post may include affiliate links.
I did that while talking on the phone. And the guy I was talking to was giving me tips where to look.
Firstly, you might wonder why our brains decide that we shouldn’t be concentrating at a given time. Scientists refer to this feature (or bug) as Default Mode Network or DMN, though the less-specific mind-wandering can also be used. Basically, if the correct circumstances are met, like doing an activity you have ample experience with, your brain will “push” the taste to the background, allowing you to start thinking about something else, even when you don’t actually want this to happen.
Driving is one of the most common activities that causes people’s minds to wander. If the individual is an experienced driver and isn’t generally stressed while on the road, they may quickly enter an auto-pilot-like state. This isn’t necessarily a danger to other drivers or pedestrians, but the individual might end up driving to the wrong location or missing an exit or turn. But some studies indicate that up to half of road accidents are the result of one or more parties not paying attention behind the wheel.
OMG! That's so funny! Thank goodness, I haven't done that. Yet...
As people age, their mind tends to wander less, as researchers have found evidence that older adults are more conscientious than younger adults. This is directly linked with less mind-wandering, however, other personality traits can still influence how “present” or not a person is when doing a familiar task. For example, people with ADHD are more prone to spontaneous mind wandering.
Sometimes the toothbrush likes some cooking water for a change
Also, turning the coffee pot on without water or worse, forgetting to put in the coffee, and thinking that the coffee machine is broken because water is coming out, instead of coffee.
But this shouldn’t be construed to mean that one’s mind wandering is a sign of attention deficiencies in general. We spend almost a quarter of the time thinking about things that are completely unrelated to the task or situation in front of us. This is somewhat frightening, considering the amount of time we spend, driving, cooking with fire and knives, and other activities where even a minor slip-up can have grave consequences.
Similar to mind-wandering, many people also have stories of general absent-mindedness. During this time, their body starts to do something automatically. These processes are called automatisms to reflect how the body performs them naturally. Interestingly, when we make a mistake during automation, we tend to blame the body part, not ourselves. So if you are daydreaming about a vacation while sorting papers and get a papercut, you might consider your hand, not your lapse in attention, responsible.
Am I the only one who finds it irritating when your glasses steam up, and then some person goes 'your glasses are steaming up!' No genius I just thought it was foggy inside!
I'm picturing your stomach giving you instructions "turn left, now right... aahh I see the arches! We are here! hehehe"
Well, if that wasn't a common occurrence, they wouldn't have built in the safety feature.
Once i put my remote in my purse and took it to work. Took me forever to find that damn remote later that night
I do this sort of thing regularly. Most of the time i forget what i just said and have to ask, "wait what did i just say"
Wait, they sell tubs of ketchup, like tubs of butter? Mine comes in a squeeze bottle.
When I used to wear contacts, sometimes I'd forget that I already took it out. So there I was pinching my eyes, trying to remove it.
On her way from South Bay (L.A. area) to Las Vegas, my mother ended up in San Diego. She left from work, so was very tired.
Your clothes will now be milky soft. Ok, showing myself out.
Thats a psychic phenomenon and actually has a name but i really can't remember what it's called. 😅