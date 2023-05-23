This Instagram Page Finds Weird, Wonderful And Strange Things In The World, Here Are 115 Of Their Best Posts Interview
It’s a weird and wonderful world we live in, and there’s nobody out there who knows it better than the admins of Weird World. These linked Instagram and Facebook accounts share strange and interesting facts about science, history, and practically anything you can imagine!
We bet this page would go over well with anyone who enjoys juicy bits of trivia about everything and anything, but everyone is bound to find something that’ll satisfy their curiosity. What was the first ever fashion statement observed in chimpanzees? When in our lives do we start smiling and laughing less? Their page scratches all of these “I wonders” and more.
Read on for some behind-the-scenes info from our interview with the page’s creators and curators.
The page is the brainchild of three friends who created it together in 2011. We reached out and they agreed to tell BoredPanda more about their page, which they created “as a way to share all the fascinating and weird information we come across.”
They emphasized that this had been an interest before they ever began sharing their posts with others, indicating that they regularly “sought out the most captivating and extraordinary facts, stories, and phenomena discovered on the internet.”
A good thing to do, but all of it went to slave owners, the people who were enslaved received nothing.
“We enjoy researching and sharing a wide range of topics,” the admins explained, “but our personal favorite types of posts revolve around natural phenomena and anomalies. These topics often captivate our interest and inspire us to delve deeper into understanding the unexplained.”
I've watched an interview with this guy and he describes using his EXPOSED ARM BONES to open the door. Good lord.
The admins also discussed the preferences they’ve noticed among their readers. It turns out that Weird World followers “particularly enjoy posts that delve into mysterious topics [, w]hether it's unsolved mysteries, paranormal phenomena, or strange occurrences[.]”
But there was definitely millions at trump's inauguration.
Who the f**k ridicules some random person with a gift on the train? Food and flowers sound like a normal Valentine's day gift or something like that, who expects more is greedy
SAD. Seasonal Affective Disorder. Lack of light can cause depression.
The barber was awesome, cut his hair for free because "he's human just like us"
Here I am in 2023, lifting my pinky finger to check...
And they are balanced in a way that one person can open them
This will no doubt be unpopular but research has shown that 3-month-old babies prefer faces from certain racial groups, usually those that look like them, 9-month-olds use race to categorize face. https://www.apa.org/news/press/releases/2020/08/children-notice-race
Better than sitting in the middle of the road with a tube of super glue and a sign
Thank god I don't need to know it in this much detail for school
"The shoe is on the hand it fits. There's really not much more to it."
"Boy needs to donate prize money for medical treatment because universal healthcare isn't a thing" - Sounds less heartwarming but is more on point
Reminds me of the story of that mommy cat who did the same, burning herself to get all of her kittens out of a burning building. No matter if human or not, everyone's a superhero when it comes to saving their beloved ones
Of course UFOs are real... the point is that we don't know what they are.
Bereaved mother elephants have been seen doing the same thing. :(