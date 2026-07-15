105 Fantastical Animals You Probably Won’t Believe Exist (New Pics)
Whenever I pick up a fantasy novel or start a new video game, the first things that grab my attention are the characters and monsters. The stranger and more imaginative these beasts are, the more memorable the world can feel.
But every now and then, reality proves it's as creative as fiction. You don't have to visit imaginary lands to meet something so unique it seems almost impossible.
The Twitter/X account 'Weird Animals' shares images of fascinating species that many people have never even heard of. So, to show just how diverse life on Earth really is, we've gathered some of its latest posts featuring extraordinary creatures from land, sea, and air.
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I love saiga antelope. They had a pretty rough go of it recently when something swept through the herds and killed a lot of them off, but I believe that whatever it was has receded, luckily.
OK, Whiskers - it's a wrestle to the death, now!
Sorry - still gross, even with pretty colours. I've worked in one too many institutional settings to ever develop an affection for cockroaches, no matter their colour.
"Atelopus barbotini, popularly known as the purple fluorescent frog or more accurately the purple harlequin toad, is a species of toad in the family Bufonidae." and "Deforestation and disease are the main causes for population decline in recent years. Because French Guiana has few laws and restrictions for logging, there are often issues with sustaining enough range for the toads to maintain a steady population.." <- Wiki Diki
Nudibranchs are one of my favourites. They have so many colours and designs.
I have tried that in the past when I was being bothered. I must say it works quite well.
Also called Leadbeater's possum. "By the time of the 1939 Black Friday fires, the species was thought to have been extinct. Then, on 3 April 1961, a member of the species was rediscovered by naturalist Eric Wilkinson in the forests near Cambarville, and the first specimen in more than 50 years was captured later in the month." <- Wiki Diki
I'm sat here like hmm I'll see if I can find the frog in those leaves. Then, I saw them all lol
Is this another frog that you can see part-way through?
I LOVE this! It doesn't even seem possible!
Wait what? The Man o' war is pretty d**n big, do these things grow a lot larger? Or do they metaphorically trench run the d***h star?
"This species is generally very aggressive and will puff up when threatened to appear larger. If this behavior does not deter the intruder they will make a shrill screech, bite, and corner the target." <- Wiki Diki
"Many limacodid larvae are green and fairly smooth (e.g. yellow-shouldered slug), but others have tubercles with urticating hairs and may have bright warning colours. The sting can be quite potent, causing severe pain." <- Wiki Diki
OK, back into the water for this fellow, please.
Pretty sure that's very bad for the rabbit to leave it's fur that long, even apart from the fact that it can't see or probably move very well.
OK, Whiskers, we need to decide which of us is going to worship which breed from afar!