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Whenever I pick up a fantasy novel or start a new video game, the first things that grab my attention are the characters and monsters. The stranger and more imaginative these beasts are, the more memorable the world can feel.

But every now and then, reality proves it's as creative as fiction. You don't have to visit imaginary lands to meet something so unique it seems almost impossible.

The Twitter/X account 'Weird Animals' shares images of fascinating species that many people have never even heard of. So, to show just how diverse life on Earth really is, we've gathered some of its latest posts featuring extraordinary creatures from land, sea, and air.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A close-up of a critically endangered saiga antelope, one of the fantastical animals you probably wont believe exist.

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multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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Premium 44 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love saiga antelope. They had a pretty rough go of it recently when something swept through the herds and k‍i‍l‍l‍e‍d‍ a lot of them off, but I believe that whatever it was has receded, luckily.

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    #2

    A beautiful Costa's hummingbird, a fantastical animal, with bright purple feathers on its head, perched on a branch.

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    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would like to see these!

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    #3

    A baby tapir, a fantastical animal, with mottled fur and tongue sticking out, sitting on hay.

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    #4

    A Uropyia meticulodina moth perfectly disguised as a leaf, one of the fantastical animals.

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    #5

    A majestic, fantastical Andean mountain cat with striped fur, looking directly at the camera in a natural outdoor setting.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, Whiskers - it's a wrestle to the d‍e‍a‍t‍h‍, now!

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    #6

    A binturong or bearcat, a furry dark animal, clinging to a tree branch, representing one of the fantastical animals.

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    #7

    A tiny pygmy marmoset, one of the fantastical animals, sitting on a leaf, with large eyes looking forward.

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    #8

    A preserved Promachoteuthis sulcus, a strange creature with human-like teeth, highlighting fantastical animals.

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    #9

    A close-up of a trefoil horseshoe bat, one of the fantastical animals with unique features.

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    #10

    A Wallachian sheep, a fantastical animal, with long, spiraling horns and thick, curly wool looks forward.

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    #11

    Madagascar leaf-nosed snake with bizarre nasal appendages for camouflage, a fascinating fantastical animal.

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    #12

    Three green damselflies, magnificent fantastical animals, perched on a plant stem, showcasing their large eyes.

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    #13

    A vibrant green Vishnu lappet moth, a stunning example of fantastical animals, resting on a white surface.

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    jameshall_3 avatar
    Laughing Orc
    Laughing Orc
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't fool me, that's a leaf, not a moth

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    #14

    A vibrant sky blue neotropical cockroach, a weird animal with yellow edges, rests on a green leaf.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry - still gross, even with pretty colours. I've worked in one too many institutional settings to ever develop an affection for cockroaches, no matter their colour.

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    #15

    A tiny rufous hummingbird, a weird animal, perched delicately on a person's finger.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A magnificent Spanish moon moth, one of many fantastical animals, with intricate green and brown patterns on tree branches.

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    #17

    A vibrant Himalayan monal bird with iridescent plumage, a beautiful example of fantastical animals.

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    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nepal's national bird. What a beauty.

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    #18

    A plump, grumpy Breviceps fuscus frog, one of the fantastical animals you probably wont believe exist.

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    #19

    A boat-billed heron from Mexico, an example of the fantastical animals you probably wont believe exist.

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    #20

    Two images of a northern blue tongue skink, a lizard with a striking blue tongue, highlighting this fantastical animal.

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    #21

    A rare male ribbon seal, a fantastical animal, with distinctive black and white bands, rests on an ice floe.

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    #22

    A Lyropteryx Apollonia butterfly, a fantastical animal, with vibrant green and black striped wings, rests on a textured surface.

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    #23

    A man holding a giant spider crab, a fantastical animal, with impressively long legs, highlighting its remarkable existence.

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    #24

    A spectacular flower spider from Brazil, one of many fantastical animals that exist.

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    #25

    A treeshrew closely related to primates, a fascinating example of fantastical animals.

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    #26

    An atelopus frog, a fantastical animal, black with vibrant pink patterns, showcasing its unusual existence.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Atelopus barbotini, popularly known as the purple fluorescent frog or more accurately the purple harlequin toad, is a species of toad in the family Bufonidae." and "Deforestation and disease are the main causes for population decline in recent years. Because French Guiana has few laws and restrictions for logging, there are often issues with sustaining enough range for the toads to maintain a steady population.." <- Wiki Diki

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    #27

    A sequence of images showing a coconut octopus, a truly fantastical animal, using coconut shells for shelter.

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    #28

    A close-up of a punk rock turtle with green algae resembling a mohawk, an example of fantastical animals.

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    #29

    An amazing nudibranch from Indonesia, a unique example of fantastical animals.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nudibranchs are one of my favourites. They have so many colours and designs.

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    #30

    A close-up of a fantastical Christmas spider, a weird animal with a spiky black and white body and orange legs.

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    #31

    A helmeted guineafowl from Africa, showcasing its colorful head, a truly fantastical animal.

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    #32

    A plant hopper nymph shooting wax, a fantastical animal with an unusual defense mechanism.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have tried that in the past when I was being bothered. I must say it works quite well.

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    #33

    A vibrant jewelled chameleon with spotted skin, an example of fantastical animals.

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    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chameleons are fantastic, my favourite reptile. This one is especially gorgeous.

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    #34

    A clown face tiger moth, a fantastical animal, with vibrant red, yellow, and black markings.

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    #35

    Two brilliant blue Christmas tree worms, fantastical animals, with intricate spiraled structures, on a sandy seabed.

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    #36

    A tiny, grey fairy possum, a fantastical animal, held in cupped hands.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also called Leadbeater's possum. "By the time of the 1939 Black Friday fires, the species was thought to have been extinct. Then, on 3 April 1961, a member of the species was rediscovered by naturalist Eric Wilkinson in the forests near Cambarville, and the first specimen in more than 50 years was captured later in the month." <- Wiki Diki

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    #37

    Close-up of an adorable sugar glider, one of the fantastical animals, looking directly at the camera with big black eyes.

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    #38

    A wolf spider carrying numerous babies on its back, a fascinating example of fantastical animals.

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    #39

    Several leaf frogs perfectly camouflaged among fallen leaves, highlighting these fantastical animals you won't believe exist.

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    kerirodonnell avatar
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sat here like hmm I'll see if I can find the frog in those leaves. Then, I saw them all lol

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    #40

    A man with a large stick insect on his face, showcasing one of the fantastical animals you won't believe exist.

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    #41

    A close-up of a tamarin monkey with an impressive white mustache, a fantastical animal you won't believe exists.

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    #42

    A beautiful glasswing butterfly, one of many fantastical animals, with transparent wings perched on a green leaf.

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    #43

    A fantastical animal: an incredible blueface peacock spider with vibrant blue eyes.

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    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those who dances??

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    #44

    A fantastical animal: a translucent slope-snouted glass frog with green spots on a leaf.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this another frog that you can see part-way through?

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    #45

    A red-eyed tree frog with a transparent eyelid, highlighting the unique features of fantastical animals.

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I LOVE this! It doesn't even seem possible!

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    #46

    An adorable spotted cuscus, a fantastical animal with soft orange fur, looks curiously from a tree branch.

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    #47

    Close-up of two small, fantastical purple-crowned fairy wrens perched on a person's fingers, showing their vibrant plumage.

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    #48

    An Achrioptera spinosissima, a large stick insect, showcasing the fantastical animals you probably wont believe exist.

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    #49

    The ghost glass frog with its remarkable blue spot jasper-like eyes, highlighting fantastical animals.

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    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How much d***s did you kermit?

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    #50

    A close-up of a vibrant peppermint moth, a fantastical animal with striking red and white patterns, on a light surface.

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    #51

    The canyon bat, a small brown bat, perched on a textured wall, showcasing one of the many fantastical animals.

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    #52

    A bright red tomato frog, a fantastical animal, sitting on sandy ground, showcasing its unique appearance.

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    #53

    A glossy ibis, a fantastical animal, with iridescent feathers wades in shallow water amidst green reeds.

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    #54

    A masked lapwing, a fantastical animal, with bright yellow wattles on its beak, against a blurred green background.

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    #55

    A long-beaked blind snake, a fantastical animal, coiled around a finger, emphasizing its tiny and unique existence.

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    #56

    Glaucus atlanticus, a small sea slug, preys on Portuguese man o' war, one of many fantastical animals.

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    Laughing Orc
    Laughing Orc
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait what? The Man o' war is pretty d**n big, do these things grow a lot larger? Or do they metaphorically trench run the d***h star?

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    #57

    The short-eared dog, a rare and elusive canid from the Amazon rainforest, a fantastical animal.

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    #58

    A flying gecko, a fantastical animal, with extensive skin flaps camouflaged on a leaf, illustrating its unique existence.

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    #59

    A close-up of a leaf-rolling weevil, a fantastical animal, with a long snout on a green leaf.

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    #60

    An underwater photo of a false killer whale, a fantastical animal, with its mouth open, showing sharp teeth.

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    #61

    A vibrant green arboreal alligator lizard, a fantastical animal, perched on a plant with a dark background.

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    #62

    A collage of four images showing Budgett's frogs, fantastical animals, in various poses, including one with its mouth wide open.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "This species is generally very aggressive and will puff up when threatened to appear larger. If this behavior does not deter the intruder they will make a shrill screech, bite, and corner the target." <- Wiki Diki

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    #63

    A majestic markhor, a wild goat with impressive horns, standing against a rocky background, one of many fantastical animals.

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    #64

    A bright green and blue limacodid caterpillar on a leaf, showcasing one of the many fantastical animals.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Many limacodid larvae are green and fairly smooth (e.g. yellow-shouldered slug), but others have tubercles with urticating hairs and may have bright warning colours. The sting can be quite potent, causing severe pain." <- Wiki Diki

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    #65

    A brown bush dog looking directly at the camera, a fascinating example of fantastical animals.

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    #66

    A mesmerizing frog-legged leaf beetle, a fantastical animal with an iridescent, rainbow-colored shell, against a white background.

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    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Never skipped leg day, I say never, I never do!"

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    #67

    A man holding a massive goliath frog, one of the largest and most fantastical animals you'll see.

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    #68

    Zebra striped sea anemones, a type of fantastical animal, with white tentacles on a red background.

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    #69

    An Okarito kiwi, a fantastical animal, with a long beak and brown feathers, standing on a forest floor.

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    #70

    A vibrant variegated fairywren, a fantastical animal, perched on a thin branch against a blurred green background.

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    #71

    Extreme close-up of a mayfly larva, a fascinating and fantastical animal, with prominent eyes and mouthparts.

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    #72

    A vibrant redeye flats butterfly with orange, purple, and white patterns, a truly fantastical animal, resting on green leaves.

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    #73

    An Atlantic sea raven, one of many fantastical animals, with a unique yellow body, held by a person in blue gloves.

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    #74

    The striking sunset frog, one of many fantastical animals, with a black and orange body on a bed of green moss.

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    #75

    A silver laced Polish chicken with striking black and white feathers on its head, an example of fantastical animals.

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    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All dressed up for Ladies Day at Ascot races.

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    #76

    A fantastical animal: a treehopper resembling mould with wispy white filaments.

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    #77

    A majestic whale shark, one of the largest fantastical animals, swims gracefully in the deep blue ocean.

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    #78

    A frilled lizard, with its frill extended, in a defensive pose, highlighting the fantastical animals.

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    #79

    Fantastical animals, Barnes' garden eels, emerging from sand substrates.

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    #80

    A fantastical animal, the stubby squid (Rossia pacifica), on the ocean floor.

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    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would make a great plushie.

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    #81

    Close-up of a jack-o-lantern caterpillar, a fantastical animal with a red, skull-like head.

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    #82

    A vibrantly colored tricoloured heron, a fantastical animal with blue, purple, and white plumage.

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    #83

    A Portuguese man o' war, a fantastical animal, with a translucent, pink-purple float on the ocean surface.

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    #84

    A ruby-topaz hummingbird, a fantastical animal, perched on a green stalk, displaying its beautiful, unique existence.

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    #85

    A collage of cute fairy tern chicks, fantastical animals, with soft downy feathers, some next to adult terns.

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    #86

    An Asian mantis mimicking an ant, showcasing fascinating fantastical animals.

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    #87

    A Lexias pardalis caterpillar, a striking example of fantastical animals.

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    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aka Christmas Tree caterpillar.

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    #88

    A close-up of Wahlberg's epauletted fruit bat, a fantastical animal, with large eyes and ears.

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    #89

    A vibrant juvenile lionfish with fantastical fins, an animal you won't believe exists.

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    #90

    Side profile of a Usambara three-horned chameleon, a fantastical animal, with prominent horns, blending with green foliage.

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    #91

    A Mauritius ornate day gecko, a fantastical animal, with bright blue and red markings, climbing on a textured tree trunk.

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    #92

    A Creatonotos gangis moth, a fantastical animal, showing its unusual coremata, which are scent glands, on its abdomen.

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    #93

    A blunt-headed tree snake, a unique and fantastical animal, with large, striking eyes, looking directly at the viewer.

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    #94

    Close-up of a tiny, orange Pacific spiny lumpsucker, one of many fantastical animals, held gently in a hand.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, back into the water for this fellow, please.

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    #95

    A beautiful Lady Amhersts pheasant with striking plumage, one of the fantastical animals you won't believe exist.

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    #96

    A vibrant ornate cadlinella sea slug, one of many fantastical animals, with orange and pink nodules on a dark background.

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    #97

    A cute jumping spider, Paraphidippus fartilis, with large eyes on a mushroom, showcasing fantastical animals.

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    #98

    A fantastical animal: an Asian sheepshead wrasse with a prominent bulbous head.

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    #99

    A fluffy Angora rabbit next to a smiling woman, showcasing fantastical animals.

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    Laughing Orc
    Laughing Orc
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty sure that's very bad for the rabbit to leave it's fur that long, even apart from the fact that it can't see or probably move very well.

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    #100

    A vibrant harlequin poison dart frog, a fantastical animal with black and red spots, perches on a leaf.

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    #101

    A close-up of a giant spined sea star with intricate blue and black patterns, showcasing one of the fantastical animals.

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    #102

    Two magnified images of a bizarre scale worm with unusual features. Another one of the many fantastical animals.

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    #103

    An adorable baby ocelot, a fantastical animal, with a person gently touching its back.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, Whiskers, we need to decide which of us is going to worship which breed from afar!

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    #104

    A smiling baby burrfish, a fantastical animal with large eyes and spikes.

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    #105

    A Zanzibar red colobus monkey, a fantastical animal, with a shocked expression amidst green leaves.

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    #106

    Four images of the stargazer fish, including close-ups and it buried in sand. A truly fantastical animal.

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    #107

    A secretary bird with distinctive long feathers on its head, an example of fantastical animals.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Awesome watching them with snakes.

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    #108

    A bare-throated bellbird with white feathers and a green throat, showcasing a fascinating fantastical animal.

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    2points