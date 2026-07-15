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Whenever I pick up a fantasy novel or start a new video game, the first things that grab my attention are the characters and monsters. The stranger and more imaginative these beasts are, the more memorable the world can feel.

But every now and then, reality proves it's as creative as fiction. You don't have to visit imaginary lands to meet something so unique it seems almost impossible.

The Twitter/X account 'Weird Animals' shares images of fascinating species that many people have never even heard of. So, to show just how diverse life on Earth really is, we've gathered some of its latest posts featuring extraordinary creatures from land, sea, and air.