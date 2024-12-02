This curiosity about what sometimes sits in these Pandora's boxes is what led to a thread where users shared the weirdest and most unforgettable things they've ever seen in the homes of single guys. The responses ranged from puzzling decor choices to strange hoarding habits. And as always, we've rounded up the most hilarious and bizarre answers for your entertainment.

Walking into a single guy's house for the first time could be a bit like Pandora opening that mystery box— you just never know what you're going to find. It could be a neat, minimal setup or something so weird that you wonder how you got there. The possibilities are endless.

#1 The dude had a 3 bedroom house with a floor mattress, a tv, and a Forman grill. That's it. No other furniture or lamps or like hidden teddy bear spy cams, no moving boxes... Just the bed, TV, and Forman grill.



I asked if he had just moved in. He said he bought the house 5 years ago.

#2 One towel, three guys. Yes, they shared it. I ended up buying them each their own and throwing the shared one away.

#3 Every kind of panty liner, pad, tampon, menstrual cup and black underwear propped up in an antique curio cabinet in the bathroom. I asked him why and he said “I was trying to make sure that women coming here to have [intercourse] with me would be comfortable. In hindsight, I realize that I may have gone too far.”



I helped him choose some more common items to keep in a plastic bin under the sink. He donated the rest to the local women’s shelter.

Apparently, when it comes to bachelor living, the pendulum swings somewhere between minimalism, and the opposite. Psychology Today acknowledges that there is a connection between minimalism and happiness, but it could also leave visitors baffled— without a couch to sit on, and sometimes rushing out to buy towels. Then there’s the other extreme: the guy who stocked his bathroom with every menstrual product imaginable. His heart was in the right place, but the execution? A bit much.

#4 He had a pool table instead of a dining table. It was actually a cool thing, we would eat in the couch and he taught me how to play pool.

#5 This was a friend of a friend. Each drawer in his dresser was filled with canned food tins, like baked beans. He asked if we wanted something to eat, then led us to his bedroom and pulled a can out of a fully stocked dresser.

#6 When we got back to his apartment we laid on the couch to watch a movie. I put my hand under one of the throw pillows and there were like 5 broken iPhones under the pillow. He said that's just where he keeps them.

Some things are a little hard to explain, like this guy whose drawers were stocked with canned baked beans. It's also not exactly five-star dining, but definitely one way to save space and stock up. Mind suggests that it's fine to have and keep things we consider special. But having a lot of things, even if you have a lot already, could be a sign of hoarding. Unfortunately, we can't tell if this guy is storing canned beans for legitimate reasons or he's just a hoarder.

#7 I was cooking something at his house, and he didn't have a mixing bowl, so he cut the top off a milk jug for me.

#8 Black garbage bags all over the walls. He wanted a black room but couldn't afford paint so that was his solution.

#9 Dish soap in the shower as shampoo and body wash. Then he acted like I was the crazy one when I asked why. And it wasn’t because he couldn’t afford proper soap, it was because he chose to use that.

Now, there's a hoarder. What else could be the reason for storing broken phones? Yep, sounds like a case of digital hoarding. According to therapist.com, digital hoarding is a relatively recent phenomenon that has not been well researched. In fact, experts have yet to decide whether it could be classified as a type of hoarding disorder. It further states that one of the reasons people hoard tech or anything that holds digital information is sentimentality, where they could be attached to old texts, emails, contacts, or pictures. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Molding strawberries and a whole gun both just sitting there on his gaming desk casually. 😭.

#11 That it was cleaner than my place 🤣.

#12 The only lights were bare bulbs hanging off strings. His bed was a thin mattress on the floor. There was the stench of some meat rotting. No curtains on any windows and when I asked him about them he said he was waiting for a woman to fix that. It was really pulled from a slasher movie. Naturally there was no 'next date'.

In order to understand why a man who is not low on funds in any way would choose to use dish soap as both a shower gel and shampoo, Bored Panda got in touch with economist Angelina Ampadu, who explained the concept of frugality. ADVERTISEMENT We asked what frugality is and how it's different from being cheap or stingy. Ampadu explained that a frugal person considers the cost and quality of an item before purchasing, whereas a cheap person only looks out for the lowest-priced item without considering the quality, while a stingy person, on the other hand, is unwilling to spend or give out their money.



#13 A kit to make kombucha/sun tea with glass jugs and whatnot that was molding and when I asked about it, he told me it was his ex girlfriend’s kit.

#14 Entire series of Warriors books — children’s books about clans of cats living in the wild, target demographic maybe 2nd-5th grade? Like ALL of those books. No bed frame tho. Cracked me up cause I LOVED those books in 3rd grade lol.

#15 Was going to this guy’s place for a possible hookup and as soon as he opened the door like 3 roaches ran out past us. Needless to say, I didn’t go in. He did have roommates but I couldn’t risk it.

Ampadu stated that people's values, culture, and beliefs could play a significant role in their spending decisions. She explained that while some may consider quality, others may consider the price or brand. "All things being equal, the value an individual places on an item or the satisfaction they derive from it may influence how much or little they want to spend on that item," she added. However, she did state that in today's society, having a level of frugality can have positive economic benefits. "The goal of the frugal person is to save money or resources," she said. Therefore, by managing resources and focusing on saving, a frugal person can build financial stability, have confidence in their finances, and experience less financial stress.

#16 Sooooo many of them just have a mattress on the floor 😭

I don't understand how they don't have things like handsoap, shampoo or they just have one rotten and crusty flannel in the bathroom. Cleaning products are an absolute no go either.

I went to help my friend clean his house once and asked where his cleaning stuff was and he looked at me like I had spoken another language.

I genuinely struggle to understand why some of them don't have them and don't clean up?



I'm so thankful my boyfriend has plenty of stuff in his house, it was such a green flag.

#17 A 48x48 mantle portrait of Lorena Bobbit. Because he found her fascinating.



I was there for a D&D campaign with some other friends.

#18 that the laundry basket was always empty, but at the same time there was a huge pile of laundry on the floor next to it lmao.

In all of these selections, bachelor pads could serve as a reflection of the person who lives in them—there's the hoarder, the creative, the resourceful, the untidy, and, of course, the frugal. Want to know the kind of bachelor you’ll meet next? There are more to go, so keep reading to discover even more intriguing (and sometimes strange) living conditions!

#19 Him and his roommates would apparently poo with the door open -so that they could chat with each other... after stumbling upon this ‘sh*tuation’ I would say that was definitely one of the weirdest things . (I never went back or went on another date with said single man.).

#20 One weird thing I saw turned out to be the first of many red flags: man had NO DOORS in his house. None. Not even on the bathroom!



He did not understand why this perplexed me.



The first time I had to pee in the doorless bathroom, he had no toilet paper. After I drip-dried, I let him know. His response?



"Haha yeah, I realized that this morning when I went to take a s**t. I had to use my sock. I threw it in the backyard."



Then he started asking me to be his girlfriend. Like multiple times.



Finally I created some distance. Sometime after this he went missing for like a month or two; his family was on Facebook asking if anyone had seen him.



I guess he came back from whatever that was bc he randomly showed up on my doorstep. He arrived on foot, looking disheveled, possibly homeless, and CRAZY. We hadn't spoken in months.



He continued to do this even after my boyfriend started intercepting him and sending away without seeing or talking to me. FOR TWO YEARS. Finally he took the hint.



A couple of years ago I was looking at arrest records, as you do, and found his mugshot. He looked UNHINGED.



He was arrested for STABBING A WOMAN during a suspected d**g deal (her injuries weren't life-threatening, thank God).



Moral of the story: no doors? Poop socks? Just walk away.

#21 [Urine] bottles next to bed x 6.

#22 You may not believe this. And i understand. But he had a LIFE SIZED JARJAR BINX. In his bedroom. Facing the bed. It was a 3D prop for the theatrical release and some higher up let him keep it. Jarjar was standing in an action pose like he was about to go from a walk into a run, while holding a couple of hoodies over his arm. It was taller than the guy.



He also had a weirdly ugly-faced cat that he had drink from the toilet so he didn't have to refill a water dish and could go out of town. Barf.

#23 Pee jars. For when it was just tooooo much to get up out of bed and walk to the bathroom in his one-bedroom apartment. No he wasn't depressed. .

#24 He still lived at home. His dad was a psychiatrist holding some important position. My first time at their house I went to use the washroom and the bathtub was stacked full of old vacuums.

#25 No bed frame. Just a mattress on the floor. Mind you, his parents were providing him with money for rent and essentials, so he could definitely afford one.

#26 Maybe not weird, probably just disgusting. He didn’t have hand soap in his bathroom!!! 😭😭 boogers everywhere, and a picture of his grandparents on his night stand. He was 40 and had never been in a serious relationship.

#27 A massive plastic bin on the balcony with 7 moldy, rotten limes.



“They’re from camping. Just leave them there”.

#28 Black dirty toilet. This happened twice with two different men. .

#29 My husband had socks on the top of his bed frame posts to muffle the sound of the bed against the wall when having [intercourse]. I saw this and still slept with him and married him. Been together 12 years 😆.

#30 There was literally algae growing in the toilets.



Another house they never took off their shoes and they never vacuumed their floors. There were leaves all over the carpet in the living room.

#31 He had a trash can in the MIDDLE of his studio apartment. Without a lid. It was full. And overflowing. First and last time I wanted to set foot in that place.

#32 A small mountain of protein powder tubs on his kitchen counter. It was like he was stockpiling for the apocalypse.

#33 It’s clean. Like…100% spotless and smells…..like a bath & bodyworks.







I had to double check he wasn’t gay lmfao.

#34 A really neat, well decorated room that smelled good. even his bathroom was perfect every single time i went over. amazing lighting, linen that matched the room's interior, even his couch. it looked like it was straight out of a home decor magazine. even if he tidied up only because i was coming over, his house was tidier than mine will ever be.