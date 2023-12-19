Groom Thinks His ‘Gross’ Vows Are Funny, Sees No Reason To Save His Situation When Given A Chance

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people have fantasized about their wedding since they were little. Others might not think about it at all until that moment finally comes. But regardless of how much space in one’s head it takes up, this occasion is usually quite special.

However, some people don’t take anything seriously and make a joke out of everything. For example, in this video, the groom not only didn’t spare any time to write something down but also said something that left many netizens in disbelief. Scroll down to read all about it!

Writing wedding vows can be approached in many different ways, but it pays to do it in a manner that doesn’t leave you looking like a fool

This groom didn’t bother to prepare any special words for his beloved bride during their special wedding ceremony

He blatantly promised to “smack that every chance he got” following it up with a proud exclamation

When the pastor tried to save the situation by repeatedly asking the groom if he’d like to say anything else, the man refused by replying that this was all he had

The story revolves around a video of a relatively unusual wedding that Samuel Foree, a creative wedding cinematographer, recently posted on his Instagram profile. Catching the netizens by surprise and leaving most of them in disbelief, it went viral in just a few days with more than 51,000 likes and over 2,500 comments.

In this video, the bride and the groom were standing at the altar of their wedding. When the time came for the man to give his vows, he was very quick and straightforward.

The groom’s vow consisted of a single sentence with strong sexual implications, followed by an exclamation as if expressing his pride in his words.

The pastor officiating the ceremony appeared to be a little shocked, but he quickly asked the man if there were anything else he’d like to say. The groom laughed and answered that he didn’t, as he didn’t write anything down.

When, after a couple more attempts to get a little bit more out of these vows, the pastor gave up, the soon-to-be husband added a “we’ve made it this long,” as if implying that it was no big deal.

People in the comment section were a little divided, with some saying that this woman chose to marry this man because he makes her happy, and it doesn’t matter if the vows are terrible. However, most commenters bashed the groom for his immaturity, considering his words to be a massive sign of disrespect and saying that the bride should’ve just walked away.

Writing vows is a very personal thing. After all, you’re promising something to one specific and, to you, very special person. However, if you feel like you’re struggling to tell what you should and shouldn’t talk about, Wedding Words offers a few tips to guide you through this process.

According to the article, gross words are the first thing you should never use. It doesn’t matter what context they’re said in. Things like that often bring nothing more than cringe and take away the romance of this particular moment.

Another thing that should be left out is any talk about exes. The mention might even make sense and not be offensive in any way. But when these words are supposed to be meant only for that one specific person, including previous loves won’t do you any service.

When writing your vows, jokes can be good, as long as there are not too many. This moment usually requires a bit more sweetness, seriousness, and sentimentalism.

Highlighting your partner’s vulnerabilities or weaknesses in your wedding vows is another idea that should be strongly avoided. It’s fine to make a small joke about something you know they’re secure with, but the grand idea is to make them feel special, not embarrassed and sad.

The article further says that if the talk about sex can’t be avoided, it should at least be subtle. No matter how the groom or the bride might feel about it, none of the guests really want to hear about that intimacy, and especially about all the details that come with it.

Don’t include random quotes or overly long and detailed stories. There is nothing wrong with quotes, as long as they have meaning for both of you, but including something just because you like it only makes it less personal. And the long stories, no matter how good, will simply take too long to go through and are unsuitable for this exact moment.

Lastly, don’t write in a vacuum. Get a perspective from someone else, preferably someone close to you, who can check and help you finalize your words. And if you feel like it’s too much to follow, you can always find a professional vow writer to do it perfectly for you.

In the end, this occasion is supposed to be a celebration, not a chore, so there is no good reason to hyperfocus on your wedding vows. But it’s also wise not to take them too lightly because if all you can think of is a single sentence about your and your partner’s intimacy, you’ll probably embarrass not only yourself but also them. And that’s not a very lovely way to start your life together.

What did you think about this story? What are the most ridiculous vows you have happened to hear? Come down and share!

Most of the commenters were shocked by the man’s immaturity and said that his actions were incredibly disrespectful to his soon-to-be wife