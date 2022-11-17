I’m an elopement photographer living in the alps, and I help couples get married in a way that connects, inspires, and feels true to them.

Back in 2018, as somewhat introverted, mountain-loving people, my husband and I discovered that planning a big wedding was more stressful than exciting. Our wedding was a blur. The day was planned primarily around what everyone else told us we should do, instead of celebrating in a way that actually reflected who we were.

Shortly after our wedding experience, it dawned on me that other couples like us were out there. Couples who wanted to get married in a meaningful, stress-free way, and loved being outside. That’s when I jumped into the elopement and adventure wedding space.

#1

Christine Madeux
Now, I get to work with outdoor-loving couples who want a wedding that can be the experience of a lifetime. Sometimes my couples elope, just the two of them, other times, they bring along a few close family and friends to celebrate. All of them get married in a way that’s intentional, and right for them - regardless of other people’s expectations.

My couples have hiked, taken the scenic train, and boat rides, swam, stargazed, stayed overnight in mountain huts, and everything in between. What better way to start off your marriage than with a bonding adventure you’ll remember for years to come?

If you would like to check out my other wedding photos in the Alps on Bored Panda, see part 1.
#2

Christine Madeux
#3

Christine Madeux
#4

Christine Madeux
#5

Christine Madeux
#6

Rainy Alpine Lake Ceremony In The Swiss Alps

Christine Madeux
#7

Mountain Top Elopement On The Summer Solstice

Christine Madeux
#8

Post-Ceremony Row Boat Ride In Appenzell, Switzerland

Christine Madeux
#9

Micro Wedding With Family At The Oeschinensee, Switzerland

Christine Madeux
#10

Wedding Stargazing At 3 Am

Christine Madeux
#11

First Dance In An Alpine Meadow

Christine Madeux
#12

Reading Letters From Friends And Family After The Sun Goes Down

Christine Madeux
#13

Basking In The Warm Sunshine On A Snowy, January Day In The Austrian Alps

Christine Madeux
#14

Rainy October Elopement Surrounded By Waterfalls And Galciers

Christine Madeux
#15

Christine Madeux
#16

Christine Madeux
#17

Christine Madeux
#18

Christine Madeux
#19

Christine Madeux
#20

Christine Madeux
#21

Christine Madeux
#22

Christine Madeux
#23

Christine Madeux
#24

Stargazing Beneath The Milky Way In The Austrian Alps

Christine Madeux
#25

Celebratory Champagne Pop

Christine Madeux
#26

Mountain Top Swing In Central Switzerland

Christine Madeux
#27

Getting Married Among Glaciated Peaks

Christine Madeux
#28

Mountain Top Wedding In Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

Christine Madeux
#29

Hiking Amongst Alpine Cows

Christine Madeux
#30

Pre-Ceremony Adventure In Berchtesgaden, Germany

Christine Madeux
#31

Exchanging Vows In A High Alpine Meadow

Christine Madeux
#32

Idyllic Afternoon Adventure In The Italian Dolomites

Christine Madeux
#33

Hiking Down The Mountain After Sunset

Christine Madeux
#34

Epic Reflections Of 4,000 Meter Peaks In A Small Alpine Lake

Christine Madeux
#35

First Look At The St. Moritzersee

Christine Madeux
#36

Enjoying The Mountain Views After A Sunrise Ceremony

Christine Madeux
#37

Christine Madeux
#38

Christine Madeux
#39

Christine Madeux
#40

Christine Madeux
#41

Christine Madeux
#42

Christine Madeux
#43

Christine Madeux
#44

Christine Madeux
#45

Christine Madeux
#46

Christine Madeux
#47

Christine Madeux
#48

Moody, October Elopement In St. Moritz

Christine Madeux
#49

Snow-Capped October Elopement In Valais, Switzerland

Christine Madeux
#50

Sunrise Elopement In The Italian Dolomites

Christine Madeux
#51

Scenic Wedding Day Train Ride

Christine Madeux
#52

Wet, Spring Wedding Surrounded By Wildflowers

Christine Madeux
#53

Christine Madeux
#54

Christine Madeux
#55

Christine Madeux
#56

Christine Madeux
#57

Christine Madeux
#58

Christine Madeux
#59

Windy Hike After The Ceremony

Christine Madeux
#60

Sunset First Look

Christine Madeux
#61

Toasting To Marriage In The German Alps

Christine Madeux
#62

Post-Ceremony Hike

Christine Madeux
#63

Mountainside Italian Legal Ceremony With Close Family In Cortina D'ampezzo

Christine Madeux
