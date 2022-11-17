I’m an elopement photographer living in the alps, and I help couples get married in a way that connects, inspires, and feels true to them.

Back in 2018, as somewhat introverted, mountain-loving people, my husband and I discovered that planning a big wedding was more stressful than exciting. Our wedding was a blur. The day was planned primarily around what everyone else told us we should do, instead of celebrating in a way that actually reflected who we were.

Shortly after our wedding experience, it dawned on me that other couples like us were out there. Couples who wanted to get married in a meaningful, stress-free way, and loved being outside. That’s when I jumped into the elopement and adventure wedding space.

