I Continue To Help Couples Elope And Get Married In The Alps, And Here Are Some Of My Recent Wedding Adventures (63 New Pics)
I’m an elopement photographer living in the alps, and I help couples get married in a way that connects, inspires, and feels true to them.
Back in 2018, as somewhat introverted, mountain-loving people, my husband and I discovered that planning a big wedding was more stressful than exciting. Our wedding was a blur. The day was planned primarily around what everyone else told us we should do, instead of celebrating in a way that actually reflected who we were.
Shortly after our wedding experience, it dawned on me that other couples like us were out there. Couples who wanted to get married in a meaningful, stress-free way, and loved being outside. That’s when I jumped into the elopement and adventure wedding space.
Now, I get to work with outdoor-loving couples who want a wedding that can be the experience of a lifetime. Sometimes my couples elope, just the two of them, other times, they bring along a few close family and friends to celebrate. All of them get married in a way that’s intentional, and right for them - regardless of other people’s expectations.
My couples have hiked, taken the scenic train, and boat rides, swam, stargazed, stayed overnight in mountain huts, and everything in between. What better way to start off your marriage than with a bonding adventure you’ll remember for years to come?
